You can configure and run your Zuplo Gateway locally on your machine for development purposes using your favorite code editor.

Node.js 20.0.0 or higher

Linux, Mac OS X, or Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL)

Getting Started #

Create a new project from scratch #

Create a new project using

npm create zuplo-api@latest

Expected output: cd < your-new-project-director y > npm install npm run dev

Start your local gateway using npm run dev . Use the local Route Designer to create your first route.

Import your existing project #

If you have been using Zuplo using the Zuplo Web Portal, you can import your project into your local machine.

Connect your project to a Git repository from the Zuplo Web Portal.

Clone your project from your Git provider to your local machine. Convert your project to use the Zuplo CLI

npx @zuplo/cli project update

Install the necessary dependencies:

npm install

Start your Zuplo Gateway locally;

npm run dev

Use the local Route Designer to create your first route.

While convenient and powerful, not all features of Zuplo are supported while developing locally. The following features are currently not supported when running your Zuplo Gateway locally:

Analytics

Developer Portal

Next steps #