Local Development
Running your Zuplo Gateway locally
You can configure and run your Zuplo Gateway locally on your machine for development purposes using your favorite code editor.
Requirements#
- Node.js 20.0.0 or higher
- Linux, Mac OS X, or Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL)
Getting Started#
Create a new project from scratch#
- Create a new project using
-
Start your local gateway using
npm run dev.
-
Use the local Route Designer to create your first route.
Import your existing project#
If you have been using Zuplo using the Zuplo Web Portal, you can import your project into your local machine.
- Connect your project to a Git repository from the Zuplo Web Portal.
-
Clone your project from your Git provider to your local machine.
-
Convert your project to use the Zuplo CLI
- Install the necessary dependencies:
- Start your Zuplo Gateway locally;
- Use the local Route Designer to create your first route.
Limitations#
While convenient and powerful, not all features of Zuplo are supported while developing locally. The following features are currently not supported when running your Zuplo Gateway locally:
- Analytics
- Developer Portal
Next steps#
- Use the local Route Designer to create your first route.
- Install packages to extend your Zuplo Gateway.
- Use the API keys service locally to secure your routes.
- Add environment variables to your project.