The Routes Designer is a visual tool that allows you to create and edit routes, as well as add policies, for your Zuplo Gateway without having to manually edit the OpenAPI routes.oas.json file manually.

When you run npm run dev , the Routes Designer is automatically started on port 9100. You can access it by visiting http://localhost:9100 in your browser.

$ npm run dev Started local development setup Ctrl+C to exit ๐Ÿš€ Zuplo Gateway: http://localhost:9000 ๐Ÿ“˜ Route Designer: http://localhost:9100 # <-- Your local route designer

If you are using VS Code, you can open it in the Simple Browser extension to see it side-by-side as follows.