Configuring Environment Variables

For security reasons, your local development does not have access to the environment variables that you have configured on the Zuplo Portal. Instead, your local Zuplo API Gateway will load environment variables from a .env file.

Create a .env file in the root of your project. Follow the following format

Caution As the .env file could contain sensitive information, it should not be committed to your version system. Consider adding .env to your .gitignore file.