Your place or ours; Zuplo has a variety of hosting options to suit your needs.

1. Managed Edge #

Here we run your Zuplo projects serverlessly at the edge (300+ datacenters worldwide). This is our most popular option, if you use our self-serve product and pay with your credit card this is the option you are choosing. This option is also popular with Enterprise clients where we handle many Billions of requests per month and scale up to 100,000s of requests per second effortlessly.

2. Managed Dedicated #

We run your gateway in a dedicated, isolated VPC on AWS, GCP, Azure, Equinix, TerraSwitch etc. You get to choose the regions you want your service hosted to meet any sovereignty or data concerns.

We can support private networking options like AWS PrivateLink, Azure Private Link, GCP Private Service Connect; available for both inbound and outbound connections.

To learn more about Managed Dedicated talk to us.

You get to run Zuplo on your own infrastructure in any cloud or private data-center. Available as a hybrid option with the use of shared services for rate-limiting or full self-host. You can deploy Zuplo to any management or hosting environment such as Kubernetes, Nomad, VMs, Containers etc.

To learn more about self-hosting book a meeting with us.

Zuplo is SOC2 Type 2 Compliant, see more in our Trust Center.