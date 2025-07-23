Zuplo
MCP - Quick Start Guide

Zuplo allows you to instantly add a managed MCP Server to your existing API, powered by OpenAPI.

If you're not familiar with Zuplo, it's recommended to go through the Step 1 first.

  1. Create a new project

    Sign in to portal.zuplo.com and create a new project.

  2. Import an OpenAPI document

    Let's import an OpenAPI document. You can download this one here todo-openapi.json.

    Import OpenAPI

    Select the Code tab (1), then choose the routes.oas.json file (2) and choose Import OpenAPI (3).

    Complete Import

    Click Complete Import to import the routes.

    Now save your changes (press Save at bottom left of CMD+S).

  3. Test the Get all todos route

    The first route you imported is called Get all todos. Select it and click the Test button next to the Path field.

    A test dialog will open, click Test and you should see a 200 OK response with a few todos.

    This is the basic API we're going to turn into a fully functioning MCP Server.

  4. Create an MCP Server

    On your routes.oas.json file, choose Add Route (3)

    Add Route

    A new route will appear. Enter the following values

    • Summary: enter MCP Server
    • Method: choose POST
    • Path: enter /mcp (the path can be anything, but /mcp is common)

    Now change the Request Handler section, choosing the MCP Server option.

    MCP Server

    Save you changes and 💥 ... you just made your first MCP Server.

    Let's try it out.

  5. Connect your MCP Client

    You can use any MCP client you like. We like the OpenAPI platform's playground.

    Go to platform.openai.com/playground (you'll need an OpenAPI account).

    Add tool

    Click Create... next to the Tools label and choose MCP Server.

    Click Add new to register your custom MCP Server with the playground.

    You'll need the URL of your MCP server - you can get this by going back to Zuplo, clicking on your MCP Server route and then clicking Test. At the top you'll see a button to copy the URL to your clipboard.

    Copy MCP Server URL

    Back to the OpenAPI playground...

    Connect MCP Server

    1. Enter the URL of your MCP Server
    2. Enter a label, try todos
    3. Choose None for Authentication as we didn't add auth to our API
    4. Click Connect

    If successfully connected, you'll see your 'tools' listed in the playground.

    Add tools

    No need to deselect any tools, let's add them all!

  6. Test your MCP Server via the playground

    Let's prompt the LLM in the playground. Ask the model to

    list out all the todos

    The model should recognize that it needs to call the todos MCP Server and will ask for your approval.

    Click Approve and you should see the todos listed 👏

    The prompt

Congratulations! Now go read more about the MCP Server handler.

