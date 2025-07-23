MCP - Quick Start Guide

Create a new project Sign in to portal.zuplo.com and create a new project.

Import an OpenAPI document Let's import an OpenAPI document. You can download this one here todo-openapi.json. Select the Code tab (1), then choose the routes.oas.json file (2) and choose Import OpenAPI (3). Click Complete Import to import the routes. Now save your changes (press Save at bottom left of CMD+S).

Test the Get all todos route The first route you imported is called Get all todos . Select it and click the Test button next to the Path field. A test dialog will open, click Test and you should see a 200 OK response with a few todos. This is the basic API we're going to turn into a fully functioning MCP Server.

Create an MCP Server On your routes.oas.json file, choose Add Route (3) A new route will appear. Enter the following values Summary : enter MCP Server

: enter Method : choose POST

: choose Path: enter /mcp (the path can be anything, but /mcp is common) Now change the Request Handler section, choosing the MCP Server option. Save you changes and 💥 ... you just made your first MCP Server. Let's try it out.

Connect your MCP Client You can use any MCP client you like. We like the OpenAPI platform's playground. Go to platform.openai.com/playground (you'll need an OpenAPI account). Click Create... next to the Tools label and choose MCP Server. Click Add new to register your custom MCP Server with the playground. You'll need the URL of your MCP server - you can get this by going back to Zuplo, clicking on your MCP Server route and then clicking Test. At the top you'll see a button to copy the URL to your clipboard. Back to the OpenAPI playground... Enter the URL of your MCP Server Enter a label, try todos Choose None for Authentication as we didn't add auth to our API Click Connect If successfully connected, you'll see your 'tools' listed in the playground. No need to deselect any tools, let's add them all!