#Zuplo Managed Dedicated

Zuplo Managed Dedicated is a deployment model where Zuplo runs one or more instances of the Zuplo platform on the hosting provider of your choice. This deployment model is ideal for organizations that require custom networking configurations or have strict security or compliance requirements.

Dedicated Managed hosting might be the right choice for you if you need:

To run you API Gateway on the Cloud Provider of your choice.

To customize networking configurations, such as restricting access to the public internet.

Have geographical deployment requirements where the Managed Edge hosting option isn't feasible.

Have regulatory or compliance requirements that necessitate a dedicated instance of Zuplo.

The managed dedicated hosting model provides the same features as other Zuplo deployment models. You can use all the same policies, integrations, and features as you would with the edge-based deployments.

In addition to the standard features, managed dedicated hosting provides the ability to customize networking configurations. For example, you can configure your API Gateway to only be accessible from specific VPCs or IP ranges.