Managed Dedicated #Managed Dedicated: Getting Started

Developing a project that is deployed to a Zuplo Dedicated Managed instance is largely the same as developing for any other Zuplo deployment model. As you build your API, all of the same features and policies are available to you. The primary differences with a Zuplo Dedicated Managed instance are:

You have a dedicated instance of Zuplo running on the cloud provider of your choice. You have the ability to customize networking - for example, your API Gateway may be configured to not be accessable to the public internet. Dedicated managed instances of Zuplo do not have Working Copy environments. So instead of developing your API inside of the Zuplo portal, you will use Zuplo's local development experience.

To begin deploying to your Zuplo Dedicated Managed instance, you will need to have a project created and configured to deploy to your Dedicated Managed instance. This is something your account manager will help you with.

To run the Zuplo CLI, you will need to have Node.js installed. You can download Node.js from nodejs.org or you can use a version manager like asdf.

#Create a Local Project

To begin developing your API, you will need to create a local project. You can do this by running the create-zuplo-api command in your terminal:

npx create-zuplo-api bash

This command will prompt you to enter a project name as well as options for your project.

#Configure Your Project

Next, you must configure your zuplo.jsonc file to point to the Zuplo Dedicated Managed project. You can do this by editing the zuplo.jsonc file in the root of your project directory. Set the project property equal to the name of your project.

{ "version": 1, "project": "your-project-name", "compatibilityDate": "2024-09-02" } json

#Build Your API

Once you have created your project, you can open it in your favorite code editor and begin editing your API and Developer Portal. For more information on local development, see the local development guide.

#Deploy Your Project

When you are ready to deploy your project to your Zuplo Dedicated Managed instance, you can run the following command inside your project directory:

npx zuplo deploy --api-key $ZUPLO_API_KEY bash

For instructions on how to create an API key, see the API keys documentation.

This command will deploy your API and Developer Portal to your Zuplo Dedicated Managed instance.