Managed Dedicated ​Managed Dedicated Architecture

Zuplo's managed dedicated instances are designed to be highly available, scalable, and secure. With a managed dedicated instance of Zuplo, your API Gateway is isolated to its own instance(s) and when running in on a cloud provider that supports it, a dedicated VPC as well. This document outlines the components and architecture of a managed dedicated instance of a Zuplo API Gateway.

A managed dedicated instance of Zuplo consists of the following components:

API Gateway : The API Gateway is the core component of Zuplo. It is the component that receives incoming requests, routes them to the appropriate backend, and returns the response to the client. The API Gateway is responsible for authentication, authorization, rate limiting, and other features.

: The API Gateway is the core component of Zuplo. It is the component that receives incoming requests, routes them to the appropriate backend, and returns the response to the client. The API Gateway is responsible for authentication, authorization, rate limiting, and other features. Gateway Services : Because Zuplo is a highly distributed API Gateway, services are used to facilitate features such as Rate Limiting, API Key Authentication, and Monetization.

: Because Zuplo is a highly distributed API Gateway, services are used to facilitate features such as Rate Limiting, API Key Authentication, and Monetization. Control Plane : The Control Plane is the component that manages the configuration of the API Gateway. It is responsible for deploying new configurations, managing the lifecycle of the API Gateway, and monitoring the health of the API Gateway.

: The Control Plane is the component that manages the configuration of the API Gateway. It is responsible for deploying new configurations, managing the lifecycle of the API Gateway, and monitoring the health of the API Gateway. Analytics and Logging : Zuplo can provide analytics and logging for your API Gateway. This includes request/response logging, error logging, and analytics on request volume, latency, and other metrics.

: Zuplo can provide analytics and logging for your API Gateway. This includes request/response logging, error logging, and analytics on request volume, latency, and other metrics. Developer Portal: The Developer Portal is a web-based interface that allows developers to interact with your API. It provides documentation, testing tools, and other features to help developers integrate with your API.

​Custom Requirements

A managed dedicated instance of Zuplo can be customized to meet your specific requirements. Examples of custom requirements include:

Regions & Availibility Zones - Zuplo can deploy to multiple regions, availability zones, or data centers to provide high availability and low latency.

- Zuplo can deploy to multiple regions, availability zones, or data centers to provide high availability and low latency. Developer Portal Hosting - The developer portal is typically hosted from a CDN managed by Zuplo. Our default configuration serves the developer portal's static assest from a global CDN, but we can configure your developer portal to use only regional CDN locations if required.

- The developer portal is typically hosted from a CDN managed by Zuplo. Our default configuration serves the developer portal's static assest from a global CDN, but we can configure your developer portal to use only regional CDN locations if required. Networking - Zuplo can be deployed with a variety of network configurations. To learn more see Networking.

- Zuplo can be deployed with a variety of network configurations. To learn more see Networking. Disabling Features - Zuplo can disable features that are not needed for your use case or that don't meet your security or compliance requirements. For example, if you don't want to use the built-in API analytics and instead want to use your own analytics, we can disable the built-in analytics. When our built-in analytics is disabled, we do not collect or store analytics data for your APIs.

- Zuplo can disable features that are not needed for your use case or that don't meet your security or compliance requirements. For example, if you don't want to use the built-in API analytics and instead want to use your own analytics, we can disable the built-in analytics. When our built-in analytics is disabled, we do not collect or store analytics data for your APIs. Custom Logging & Monitoring - Zuplo can integrate with your existing logging and monitoring systems. Logs and other data are sent directly from the API Gateway to your logging provider. Zuplo does not collect or store this data.

Security is a top priority for Zuplo. A managed dedicated instance of Zuplo is isolated from other customers and is designed to be secure by default. Some of the security features of a managed dedicated instance of Zuplo include:

Isolation : Each dedicated managed instance of Zuplo runs on its own VPC or network. This provides isolation from other customers and ensures that your data is secure.

: Each dedicated managed instance of Zuplo runs on its own VPC or network. This provides isolation from other customers and ensures that your data is secure. Encryption : Zuplo encrypts data in transit and at rest. All data sent to or from the API Gateway is encrypted using TLS. Data stored by Zuplo is encrypted at rest.

: Zuplo encrypts data in transit and at rest. All data sent to or from the API Gateway is encrypted using TLS. Data stored by Zuplo is encrypted at rest. Access Control : Zuplo provides robust authentication and access control mechanisms. You can control who has access to your API Gateway management capabilities, what they can do, and what data they can access.

: Zuplo provides robust authentication and access control mechanisms. You can control who has access to your API Gateway management capabilities, what they can do, and what data they can access. Audit Logs: Zuplo can provide detailed audit logs of all management operations. You can see who did what, when they did it, and what data they accessed. Additionally, Zuplo maintains internal audit logs of all activity performed by the Zuplo team.

The architecture of a managed dedicated instance of Zuplo is designed to provide you will all the benefits of a SaaS platform, while also giving you the control and isolation of a dedicated instance. The architecture is designed to be highly available, scalable, and secure.

The following diagram shows the high-level architecture of a managed dedicated instance of Zuplo.

Client Zuplo API Gateway Backend API Services Control Plane Dedicated VPC Customer VPC

When you deploy to your managed dedicated instance of Zuplo, your source code and configuration files are uploaded to the Control Plane. The Control Plane then deploys your API Gateway to the appropriate infrastructure. The API Gateway is deployed to multiple nodes in multiple regions to provide high availability and low latency. If you are running in multiple regions, the Control Plane manages the deployment to each region without any downtime.

If you are using Zuplo's Developer Portal, the control plane also deploys the web application that powers the Developer Portal. The Developer Portal is hosted on a CDN to provide low latency access to end-users. The CDN configuration can be customized to meet your specific requirements.

Source Control Control Plane Dev Portal Zuplo API Gateway Dedicated VPC

​Multiple Regions

It is common practice to deploy your API Gateway to multiple regions to provide higher availible, lower latency, and to meet regulatory requirements. Zuplo can deploy your API Gateway to multiple regions and manage the deployment to each region without any downtime.

When your API Gateway is deployed to multiple regions, Zuplo uses a global load balancer to route traffic to the closest region. This provides low latency access to your APIs for end-users around the world. The load balancer is also configured to handle failover in case of an outage in one region.

Client Load Balancer Zuplo API Gateway (Region 1) Zuplo API Gateway (Region 2) Zuplo API Gateway (Region 3)

Customers running managed dedicated Zuplo typically have multiple instances of Zuplo deployed. The most common case is to have a production instance(s) and a non-production instance. The non-production instance is used to deploy and test changes to your API Gateway before deploying them to production.

Each instance is isolated and runs in its own VPC or network.

It is possible to have multiple instances depending on your requirements. For example, some customers have seperate instances for production, staging, and development. For most customer though, a single production and a single development instance is sufficient.

When you onboard to Zuplo, you will work with your account manager to determine the configuration that best meets your requirements. When your project is created it will be pre-configured with the agreed upon number of instances and setup with rules that determine where each environment gets deployed.

The most common setup is where your main branch is deployed to production and all other branches are deployed to a non-production environment, but this is fully customizable.