Managed Dedicated ​Managed Dedicated: Source Control

Zuplo supports GitOps workflows for managing your API Gateway configuration. This means that you can store all of your API Gateway configuration in a Git repository and use Git to manage changes to your configuration. This allows you to track changes to your configuration over time, collaborate with others, and easily roll back changes if needed.

You will use the Zuplo CLI to deploy your API using CI/CD pipelines or using one of the Zuplo's Git integrations.

​Create a Local Project

To begin developing your API, you will need to create a local project. You can find the full documentation for local development here.

npx create-zuplo-api@latest bash

This command will prompt you to enter a project name and options for your project.

​Create a Git Repository

Next, you will need to create a Git repository to store your API Gateway configuration. You can use a service like GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket to create a new repository.

Your new Zuplo project is already initialized as a git repo, so you just need to add a remote repository and push your changes.

git remote add origin https://github.com/my-org/my-repo git commit -m "Initial commit" git push -u origin main bash

​Github: Connect Zuplo to your Repository

If you are using GitHub, you can connect your Zuplo project to your GitHub repository using the Zuplo integration. This will configure Zuplo to automatically deploy your API Gateway when you push changes to your repository.

For the full instructions on how to connect your Zuplo project to GitHub, see GitHub Integration.

​Custom CI: Deploy your API

If you are not using Github, or would like to setup a custom CI/CD pipeline, you can use the Zuplo CLI to deploy your API Gateway.

npx zuplo deploy --api-key $ZUPLO_API_KEY --project your-project-name --environment my-env bash

For more information on setting up a CI/CD pipeline, see CI/CD and the Zuplo CLI Deployment docs.