Who uses Zuplo, and why?

We have customers ranging in size from 1-person startups to mature, large enterprises with many 1000s of employees. All enjoy Zuplo's developer experience, gitops workflow, support for near unlimited deployments and ease of extensibility. They also enjoy the built-in analytics and abstraction a gateway provides as a clean layer of separation in their architecture.

There are a number of reasons people decide to use Zuplo:

Enterprise Customers #

"The move to Zuplo from our existing API Management vendor was easy, taking just over 2 months to switch mission critical systems, and we’re saving over 70% on costs. What’s more, our engineers absolutely love working with Zuplo and we find it a much easier solution to maintain and operate." - Ryan Waites, Senior Director @ Blockdaemon

We have many enterprise customers using Zuplo to manage multiple APIs, some examples include

Startup Customers #

"Zuplo saved weeks of engineering and headache getting our customer-facing API off the ground. Deployments are lightning quick, and Zuplo’s great developer experience lets us spend more time on our core product." - Devon Copeland, Co-Founder & CTO @ Serial

We also have many smaller businesses using Zuplo, launching a delightful Stripe-quality experience in record time. Examples include:

Launching a new API #

Most of our startup customers are looking to launch an API and want to achieve a 'Stripe-quality' API experience for their customers quickly. This mean a highly performant and secure API with beautiful and up-to-date documentation and usage analytics.

Zuplo makes this achievable for small teams, saving you time, money and engineering effort. Using Zuplo allows you to avoid building out common features like API key authentication, rate-limiting, quotas, request validation, monetization, and developer documentation.

Our promise is that Zuplo should be cheaper and faster than building these features yourself, while future-proofing your architecture. Check out our Build vs Buy Guide to learn more.

Managing multiple APIs #

Most of our larger customers are managing multiple APIs behind Zuplo, including multiple internal APIs. In some cases combining multiple backends into a single API but also using Zuplo as a way to ensure that all APIs are using consistent Authentication, Rate-Limiting and other common policies described by their internal best practices.

Development teams also prefer Zuplo over other API Management products because it allows for a more collaborative workflow within the team. Each team can create as many deployments as necessary for exploration and testing, while architects and leadership can maintain control over protected branches (QA, staging, production) with a clean CI/CD integrated workflow.

Microservices Gateway #

Many customers are looking to Zuplo to augment or replace their traditional microservices gateway as an easier to use, fully-managed solution with built-in serverless auto-scale. Zuplo might be used to create a single API, with a programmable orchestration layer hosted on Zuplo.

Some of our customers use Zuplo as a smart-routing layer, with each request being routed to different, isolated backends based on user credentials or other metadata. This is covered in this video tutorial.

API over BaaS #

Some of our smaller customers are choosing to use Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions like supabase, firebase etc and want to use Zuplo as programmable API-first presentation of their backend. More on this scenario in this video guide.