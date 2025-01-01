Rewiring America had built a popular web-based IRA savings calculator that helped consumers understand tax credits and rebates available for clean energy home upgrades through the Inflation Reduction Act.

The calculator gained so much popularity that partners and other organizations wanted to integrate this valuable information into their own websites and applications. Additionally, Rewiring America needed a platform to power future applications built on the same knowledge base.

As the first full-time engineering hire, Tom Carden needed to transform what was initially client-side business logic running in the browser into a robust, scalable API that could be used by both partners and internal teams, while ensuring proper authentication, rate limiting, and documentation.