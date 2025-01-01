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Customer Stories
Rewiring America Customer Story

Rewiring America Accelerated API Development and Saved Weeks with Zuplo

Rewiring America transformed their popular IRA savings calculator into a robust API, enabling partners to integrate clean energy incentive data into their own platforms while saving weeks of engineering effort.

Accelerated Development

Zuplo enabled Rewiring America to launch their API in a fraction of the time it would have taken to build key infrastructure components in-house.

GitOps Integration

The team leveraged Zuplo's GitHub integration for instant deployments, branch previews, and streamlined development workflows.

Enterprise Readiness

With built-in rate limiting, API key management, and documentation, the API was ready to handle major customer announcements from day one.

About Rewiring America

Rewiring America is the leading electrification nonprofit, focused on electrifying our homes, communities, and businesses. We develop accessible data and tools and build coalitions and partnerships to make going electric easier for households and communities. Rewiring America helps Americans save money, tackle nationwide emissions goals, improve health, and build the next generation of the clean energy workforce.

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Rewiring America

The Challenge

Transforming a Calculator into a Scalable API

Rewiring America had built a popular web-based IRA savings calculator that helped consumers understand tax credits and rebates available for clean energy home upgrades through the Inflation Reduction Act.

The calculator gained so much popularity that partners and other organizations wanted to integrate this valuable information into their own websites and applications. Additionally, Rewiring America needed a platform to power future applications built on the same knowledge base.

As the first full-time engineering hire, Tom Carden needed to transform what was initially client-side business logic running in the browser into a robust, scalable API that could be used by both partners and internal teams, while ensuring proper authentication, rate limiting, and documentation.

API Infrastructure

Needed to build API key validation and management from scratch

Security & Rate Limiting

Required protection against abuse and unexpected traffic spikes

Documentation

Needed a way to host and generate documentation from OpenAPI specs

Time Constraints

Limited engineering resources to build infrastructure vs. core functionality

The Solution

All-in-One API Management

Rewiring America discovered Zuplo while evaluating documentation solutions and quickly realized it offered a comprehensive API management platform that addressed all their needs in one package.

Zuplo provided the API key management and validation they needed to track usage and ensure partners accepted their terms and conditions. The built-in rate limiting protected their API from unexpected traffic spikes and potential abuse.

The team particularly valued Zuplo's real-time feedback and GitOps integration, which allowed them to quickly test features and deploy updates with branch previews. The lightweight architecture meant they could focus on building their core API functionality rather than managing infrastructure.

If you draw a ring-3 around all the things that every API company has to do and you look at feature sets like rate limiting and API key management and documentation hosting, I think Zuplo is a sort of one-stop shop for all of that.

Rewiring America

Tom Carden, Head of Engineering, Rewiring America

The Results

Measurable Impact

Saved Weeks of Development Time

2+ Weeks Saved

By leveraging Zuplo instead of building API infrastructure in-house, Rewiring America saved at least two weeks of initial engineering effort, plus ongoing maintenance and optimization time.

Rapid Deployment Workflow

Instant Deployments

Zuplo's GitOps integration and instant deployment capabilities enabled the team to quickly iterate on their API, testing features and deploying updates without managing complex infrastructure.

Enterprise-Grade Reliability

↑ Reliability

When a partner was preparing to announce a feature to 10,000 potential users, Rewiring America had confidence in their API's ability to handle the traffic thanks to Zuplo's battle-tested platform.

Focused Engineering Resources

↑ Core Focus

By eliminating the opportunity cost of building common API infrastructure, Rewiring America could focus their limited engineering resources on solving problems unique to their mission of promoting clean energy adoption.

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Zuplo helped Rewiring America save weeks of engineering effort while delivering a robust API. Experience the same benefits for your business.

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