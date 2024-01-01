OpenAPI Native
Zuplo is the only API Gateway built on the standard-based OpenAPI specification. No more synchronizing your Gateway with your API spec. What is in your spec is exactly what is deployed to your API.
Open API Standard
Utilizing the OpenAPI standard in your gateway means you can rely on a single source of truth to represent your API - all the way from design, to deploying to hundreds of edge locations.
Familiar Tooling
Use tools you already love to edit your OpenAPI files. Commit changes directly to git when you want to deploy. Zuplo uses standard OpenAPI extensions so it won't interfere with other uses.
Totally Optional
We know not everyone is a fan of editing OpenAPI files. That's okay. Using Zuplo's route designer, you can completely ignore the underlying spec and focus our your API.