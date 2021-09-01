Insights on APIs and Developer Tools
Tutorials, best practices, product updates, and deep dives from the Zuplo team.
223 posts
How to Rate Limit an API
Rate limits stop one customer breaking your API for everyone else. This walkthrough takes you from an OpenAPI spec to a working rate limit on a Zuplo gateway, all from the portal.Learn more
Monetize an n8n AI Workflow with Zuplo
You've built a workflow with n8n and now you want to charge for it. Here's how to turn it into a billable API with keys, tiered rate limits, and Stripe-backed metering, without writing a billing pipeline from scratch.Learn more
Akamai's 2026 API Security Survey Shows an 87% Incident Rate
Akamai's fourth-annual API Security Impact Survey: 87% of organizations hit by an API incident at $700K average cost. Five takeaways and what to do next.Learn more
Enable Stripe Tax for Your Monetized API
Cross-border VAT and sales tax ship audits, not features. Stripe Tax inside Zuplo's billing profile gives you the right rates by customer location and invoice tax lines from one config change, not a separate engine.Learn more
Gate API Capabilities by Subscription Plan
Not every plan difference is a usage limit. Sometimes a feature is included on paid plans and not on Free, full stop. Static features in Zuplo plans handle capability gating directly, without writing custom auth checks or stuffing flags into consumer metadata.Learn more
How to Rate Limit AI Agents Beyond Request Counts
A chatbot and a runaway automation loop both send ten requests a minute. One pays you, the other drains your compute. Fixed-window limiters can't tell them apart. Here's how to layer limits so AI agent traffic behaves.Learn more
Hard Limits, Soft Limits, and Progressive Friction for Monetized APIs
Surprise 429s break customer apps. Invisible usage climbs break customer budgets. Progressive friction is the third pattern most API teams land on, and it handles both by adding visibility: warn early, slow at the edge, stop only at runaway.Learn more
OpenAI Codex Ships 90+ Plugins with MCP Servers Inside
OpenAI shipped 90+ new Codex plugins that bundle MCP servers alongside skills and integrations. Here's what this means for API teams preparing for agent-generated traffic.Learn more
Why Production AI Agent Endpoints Need an API Gateway
Flowise's CVSS 10.0 RCE vulnerability exposed 12,000+ AI agent builders. Productionised AI endpoints need gateway-level authentication, rate limiting, and access control.Learn more
Managing API Keys for AI Agents
AI agents are calling your API now. The job of key management hasn't changed, but the scale, leak profile, and rotation windows have. Here's what Zuplo's managed API key system does for agent traffic, and where the boundary is.Learn more
How to Write Your First Custom API Gateway Policy in TypeScript
Custom gateway logic usually means Lua, VTL, or C# smuggled inside XML. Zuplo lets you write it as a TypeScript function using standard Request and Response objects. Here's how to build your first inbound and outbound policy.Learn more
Custom Enterprise API Pricing with Private Plans
Every enterprise deal that needs custom pricing is a hole in your self-serve funnel. Zuplo's private plans close it without a quoting system (CPQ), a coupon hack, or a separate invoicing pipeline.Learn more
Meter Only Successful API Responses, Not Errors
Your gateway is counting every 500, timeout, and retry against your customers' quotas. Here's how Zuplo does it with a single line of config, and why most gateways make you write custom policy code to get the same behaviour.Learn more
6 Stats That Should Change How You Think About API Security
Q1 2026 produced record-breaking API attack data and a new class of AI agent threats. Here are the six stats every API team needs to see.Learn more
Build a NestJS API with OpenAPI and Zuplo
Build a REST API with NestJS and TypeScript, generate OpenAPI docs with @nestjs/swagger, and put it behind a Zuplo gateway with rate limiting, API key auth, and a developer portal.Learn more
Azure APIM's New Limits Make the Case for Zuplo
Azure APIM is rolling out new resource limits across all tiers starting March 2026. Here's what changed, who's affected, and why Zuplo is the smarter alternative.Learn more
Stanford Found 1,748 API Keys on the Open Web — Here's How to Stop Being One of Them
A Stanford study scanned 10 million websites and found 1,748 live API credentials exposed in JavaScript bundles. Here's what went wrong and how to fix it.Learn more
Apigee Needed a Simplification Tool. Zuplo Did Not.
Google's new Apigee Feature Templater admits Apigee is too complex for non-experts. Zuplo's TypeScript-first API gateway was designed to be simple from the start.Learn more
OpenAPI Arazzo & Overlay: Workflows and Spec Management
Learn how the OpenAPI Overlay and Arazzo specifications enable repeatable API description management and workflow orchestration for gateway teams and AI agents.Learn more
AI Is Eating SaaS: Your Data Is the Product Now
The SaaS UI is becoming irrelevant. As AI agents replace human workflows, companies are realizing their real asset is data — and they need to make it programmable, secure, and monetizable.Learn more
Building a Monetized API, Part 4: Polishing the Developer Portal
Connect your Zuplo project to GitHub, use Claude Code to generate documentation from your OpenAPI spec, apply a custom theme, and ship a production-ready developer portal.Learn more
Building a Monetized API, Part 3: Adding a Gated MCP Server
Add an MCP server to your monetized API and gate access to paid subscribers using custom code and the MonetizationInbound policy's subscription data.Learn more
How to Make AI Coding Agents Understand Your API Gateway
AI coding agents generate outdated Zuplo config from stale training data. Fix it with version-matched docs, agent skills, and an MCP server.Learn more
Building a Monetized API, Part 2: Adding Monetization
Add usage-based billing, metered plans, and Stripe checkout to your API gateway. Set up meters, create free and paid plans with overage pricing, and enable self-serve subscriptions in the developer portal.Learn more
10 API Monetization Anti-Patterns: What Not To Do
There's a lot you can do wrong when charging for API access. Here are a few lessons learned and advice to optimize your API monetization journey.Learn more
Building a Monetized API, Part 1: Setting Up the Gateway
Before you can charge for your API, you need the gateway set up right. Set up origin auth, consumer isolation, and rate limiting as the foundation for adding monetization.Learn more
Monetize Your API with Zuplo
API Monetization is now self-serve in Zuplo. Set up plans, metering, Stripe checkout, and a developer portal for your API in under 10 minutes.Learn more
Shadow APIs Outnumber Known APIs 10-to-1 in Financial Services
Shadow APIs outnumber known APIs 10-to-1 in fintech. Learn why API gateway governance is critical and how to secure your financial API integrations.Learn more
87% of Organizations Were Hit by API Attacks in 2025 — Akamai SOTI Report
Akamai's 2026 SOTI report reveals 87% of organizations suffered API security incidents. Learn the top vulnerabilities and how to defend your APIs at the edge.Learn more
Why MCP Is The Doorway To API-Based Business
When we talk about MCP, we're really talking about APIs — and the vast economy behind monetized API products.Learn more
How Stripe MPP Lets AI Agents Pay for Your API
MPP is a new open standard from Stripe and Tempo that lets agents pay for API access in a single HTTP request. Here's how it works, how it compares to x402, and what it means for developers building APIs for agents.Learn more
Build and Secure an Express.js REST API with Zuplo
Build a REST API with Express.js, generate an OpenAPI spec, and put it behind a production-grade gateway with rate limiting, API key auth, and a developer portal, no middleware required.Learn more
APIs Are Now the #1 Exploited Attack Surface
Wallarm's 2026 API ThreatStats Report reveals APIs account for 43% of CISA's exploited vulnerabilities. Here's what the data means and how to protect your APIs.Learn more
Apigee Edge Is Reaching End of Life — Here's a Better Path Forward
Apigee Edge is reaching end of life, and migrating to Apigee X isn't your only option. Learn why teams are choosing Zuplo as a modern, developer-first alternative.Learn more
5 API Monetization Success Stories
Explore five API monetization success stories from Plaid, AssemblyAI, OpenAI, Algolia, and SendGrid to see how usage-based pricing drives revenue at scale.Learn more
How to implement a circuit breaker at the API gateway
When a backend fails, retry storms can make recovery even harder. Learn how to implement the circuit breaker pattern as custom TypeScript policies in Zuplo to automatically stop traffic to failing services, with per-route thresholds and RFC 7807 error responses.Learn more
WebMCP: How Websites Will Expose Tools to AI Agents
WebMCP is a proposed W3C standard that lets websites declare their capabilities as structured tools that AI agents can call directly in the browser.Learn more
Why Your API Gateway Should Be TypeScript-Native
TypeScript surged 66% to become GitHub's most-used language, driven by AI coding tools. Learn why a TypeScript-native API gateway gives you a real edge.Learn more
Why API Monetization Should Be Flexible
There's no one-size-fits-all model for modern API pricing. Monetization engines should go beyond default pricing models with granular control and programmability when needed.Learn more
Make Your Lovable App's API Production-Ready with Zuplo
Walk through adding API key auth, rate limiting, schema validation, a developer portal with self-serve keys, and an MCP server to a Lovable app using Zuplo and an OpenAPI spec.Learn more
3,000 Google API Keys Just Got a Lot More Dangerous — Lessons for API Key Security
Thousands of public Google API keys silently gained Gemini AI access, leading to data exposure and an $82K bill. Here's what went wrong and how to stop it.Learn more
Why API Gateways Should Handle API Monetization Natively
Piecing together separate systems to monetize an API is a hassle. That's why we put native metering and billing into the API gateway itself.Learn more
API Monetization 101: Your Guide to Charging for Your API
A three-part series on API monetization: what to count, how to structure plans, and how to decide what to charge. Start here for the full picture.Learn more
Use AI to Plan Your API Pricing Strategy
Get clear tiers, a comparison table, and reasoning so you can price your API with confidence and move on to implementation faster.Learn more
How to Control AI Costs with an API Gateway
Five concrete ways to reduce AI and LLM costs using your API gateway — semantic caching, rate limiting, spend limits, model routing, and token-based billing.Learn more
API Management for Startups: What to Look For (and What to Skip)
A practical guide for startup teams choosing an API management platform — must-have features, common traps, and why you don't need enterprise pricing to get enterprise features.Learn more
8 Types of API Pricing Models
Compare 8 API pricing models — flat fee, per-unit, tiered, credit-based, outcome-based, and more — with real examples from OpenAI, Stripe, Twilio, and AccuWeather.Learn more
API Pricing Plans, Phases, and Rate Cards Explained
Learn how API pricing plans and phases work: tiers, trials, rate cards, included usage, overages, and modeling what you're selling.Learn more
How API Metering, Features and Quota Enforcement Work
Welcome to API Monetization 101! Learn how API metering and quota enforcement work: meters, features, hard vs soft limits, and how to enforce usage at the gateway.Learn more
API Monetization Matters More Than Ever in the AI Age
As AI technologies usher in more backend API calls, organizations are well-positioned to monetize access to valuable data and functionality.Learn more
Introducing Zuplo API Monetization
Highly flexible metering, product catalog, Stripe integration, and real-time enforcement, all built into your API gateway. Now available in beta.Learn more
How to Manage Your API Gateway with GitOps
Why GitOps matters for your API gateway: PR reviews, branch environments, and a single source of truth. Learn how Zuplo gives you all of it by default, with no extra tooling.Learn more
How to Implement Geolocation Routing on Your API
Learn what geolocation routing is and how to implement it on your API gateway to route requests to region-specific backends for better performance, compliance, or data residency requirements.Learn more
What Is Canary Routing and How Do You Implement It?
Learn what canary routing is and how to implement it on your API gateway to safely test new backends with a subset of traffic before rolling out to all users.Learn more
How to Route API Requests to Different Backends
Learn how to implement Stripe-style environment-based routing using API key metadata to direct requests to sandbox or production backends through a single API endpoint.Learn more
API Monetization in 2026: The Ultimate Guide to Selling Your Data
API billing doesn't have to take 6 months. Compare tiered, usage-based, and hybrid pricing models, then launch a monetized API in 10 minutes with Zuplo.Learn more
Semantic Caching: What it is & Why You Need it
Semantic caching returns cached responses for requests with similar meaning, not just exact matches. Learn how it reduces costs, speeds up responses, and how to implement it with Zuplo.Learn more
MCP or CLI? What Actually Makes Sense for Developer Tools
AI coding assistants are now excellent at using CLIs, so when does building an MCP server actually make sense? The answer has less to do with developers and more to do with everyone else in your user's organization.Learn more
The Zuplo State of MCP Report
Everyone has an opinion on MCP's future. We asked the people actually building with it what they think about adoption, security challenges, and whether the protocol has staying power for our State of MCP report.Learn more
Deep Dive: Empowering MCP Apps with Zuplo MCP Server Handler
MCP Apps are a new standardized way for users to interface with services and agentic capabilities in tools they already use every day, like ChatGPT. Zuplo MCP Server Handler is a perfect companion for building robust apps with delightful user experiences and agentic capabilities!Learn more
Securing your API with API Keys & JSON Web Tokens (JWT)
Explore how to secure your API using both API Keys and JSON Web Tokens (JWT), understanding their benefits, challenges, and implementation strategies.Learn more
Top 10 API Management Tools for 2026: A Deep Dive for Architects
Compare the top 10 API management tools and API gateways for 2026 — Zuplo, Kong, Apigee, AWS API Gateway, Azure API Management, Tyk, and more. Includes an API management platform comparison across edge performance, MCP support, pricing, and developer experience.Learn more
MCP Week Roundup
Catch up on our most recent MCP Week. Featuring MCP prompts, custom tools, GraphQL-to-MCP, enterprise governance with MCP Gateway, and building ChatGPT apps with the OpenAI Apps SDK.Learn more
Build Apps for ChatGPT with OpenAI Apps SDK and Zuplo
Zuplo now supports the OpenAI Apps SDK for building interactive widgets inside ChatGPT using an MCP server. See how to create MCP resources, configure the required metadata, and render custom apps directly in the chat interface.Learn more
Zuplo MCP Gateway: Enterprise Governance for MCP at Scale
Zuplo's MCP Gateway gives enterprises a single control plane for all their MCP servers. Create virtual servers with team-specific tools, enforce RBAC policies, and stop shadow MCP sprawl without blocking productivity.Learn more
Turn Any GraphQL API into an MCP Server
Turn any GraphQL API into an MCP server in minutes with Zuplo. Add authentication, rate limiting, and let AI agents query your GraphQL schema automatically.Learn more
Using MCP Custom Tools to Build Multi-Step AI Workflows
Direct API-to-tool mapping works for simple operations, but complex workflows need more. Learn how to use Zuplo to build custom MCP tools that orchestrate multiple API calls and apply business logic server-side.Learn more
Add Reusable MCP Tool Workflows to AI with MCP Prompts
MCP tools give agents capabilities. MCP prompts tell them how to use those capabilities. Learn how to implement reusable prompt templates in your Zuplo MCP server.Learn more
One Year of MCP
A look back at how the Model Context Protocol went from quiet launch to rapid industry adoption, solving the AI integration problem and winning over OpenAI, Google, and thousands of developers along the way.Learn more
Introducing Galileo Tracing for Zuplo AI Gateway
The new Galileo Tracing policy for Zuplo AI Gateway gives you automatic observability for LLM applications. Track performance, debug issues, and optimize costs without writing instrumentation code.Learn more
Autonomous API & MCP Server Payments with x402
x402 is an open payment protocol that lets AI agents autonomously pay for APIs and MCP servers with stablecoins. No accounts, subscriptions, or manual approvals required.Learn more
TypeScript Type Safety: From Runtime Errors to Compile-Time Guarantees
From Runtime Errors to Compile-Time GuaranteesLearn more
What are MCP Resources?
Learn what MCP Resources are and how they differ from MCP Tools. Discover how application-controlled context works in the Model Context Protocol and when to use Resources for AI interactions.Learn more
AI Week Roundup
To celebrate the launch of Zuplo's AI Gateway, we released a week of videos and blog posts covering spec-driven development, observability, and autonomous agent preparedness as well as deeper dives into getting started with the gateway itself. Catch up on AI Week here.Learn more
AI Week: What Autonomous Agents Actually Need from Your APIs
AI agents need fundamentally different APIs than human developers. Emmanuel Paraskakis breaks down the authentication, billing, and design challenges most companies face when preparing their APIs for autonomous agent traffic, plus his top three priorities for getting ready.Learn more
AI Week: Using AI Gateway with goose AI agent
Set up goose, Block's open-source AI agent, with Zuplo AI Gateway for better visibility into token usage, costs, and security.Learn more
AI Week: Your AI Models Aren't Learning From Production Data
Unlike traditional ML, GenAI apps don't learn from production data. See how Opik and Zuplo AI Gateway enable continuous optimization for LLM applications.Learn more
AI Week: Using Claude Code with Zuplo AI Gateway
Learn how to configure Claude Code with Zuplo AI Gateway for team-based cost controls, self-serve API keys, and real-time monitoring of your AI spend.Learn more
AI Week: Is Spec-Driven Development the Future of AI Coding?
Tessl CEO Guy Podjarny explains spec-driven development: defining software through specifications instead of code. Learn the three stages of adoption and how Tessl's framework makes AI agents reliable for production use.Learn more
AI Week: Using AI Gateway with the LangChain SDK
Managing OpenAI API keys for LangChain apps is challenging. Learn how to add usage tracking, cost controls, and security features to your LangChain application with two simple code changes using Zuplo AI Gateway.Learn more
AI Week: Introducing the Zuplo AI Gateway
Transform how your organization builds AI applications with Zuplo's AI Gateway. Including centralized cost controls, security guardrails, and provider flexibility, all without vendor lock-in.Learn more
AccuWeather Launches New Developer Platform Powered by Zuplo
As one of the world’s leading weather data providers, AccuWeather delivers trusted, hyper-local forecasts through hundreds of APIs that power applications across industries. With this launch, developers can now access those APIs through a modern, streamlined portal built on Zuplo.Learn more
Create Reusable Prompt Templates with Zuplo MCP Servers
How to build reusable prompt templates using Zuplo's MCP Server capabilities. Complete implementation guide with code examples, best practices, and configuration steps for standardizing AI interactions.Learn more
Protecting MCP Servers from Prompt Injection Attacks
Learn how prompt injection attacks threaten MCP servers and AI agents. Discover detection techniques and implement Zuplo's protection policy to secure your AI-powered APIs from malicious prompts.Learn more
Add Remote MCP Server with OAuth to Your Existing API
Learn how to add a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server with OAuth authentication to your existing API in Zuplo, making it accessible to AI agents while maintaining enterprise-grade security.Learn more
Introducing New Zuplo Developer Portals
A major update to Zuplo's built-in developer portal delivers a sleeker interface, modernized architecture, and smarter tools for API testing and exploration that enables enhanced API documentation and developer experience.Learn more
MCP Week Roundup
We recently released the ability to create remote Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers for any API in Zuplo. To coincide with this we release a whole week of videos covering that, and other related topics such as AI agents, LLM API discovery, security policies and best practices.Learn more
AI Agents Are Coming For Your APIs
AI agents are revolutionizing API usage and why smart companies are racing to embrace rather than block this unstoppable wave of traffic. It uncovers the technical challenges and massive opportunities that come with autonomous agent access to help engineering teams get ahead of the curve.Learn more
Two Essential Security Policies for AI & MCP
Prompt Injection Detection blocks malicious prompt poisoning attempts, while Secret Masking automatically redacts sensitive information from outbound requests. Essential protection for MCP servers and any API endpoints that interface with LLMs.Learn more
The AI Agent Reality Gap
AI agents connecting to APIs fail 75% of the time due to poor planning, tool overload, and complex business logic. In this article, Superface CTO Zdenek "Z" Nemec explains how specialist agents and the 10-tool rule can to help fix that.Learn more
Introducing: Remote MCP Servers for your APIs
Using our new MCP Server Handler you can transform any API you manage through Zuplo into a remote Model Context Protocol (MCP) server.Learn more
Why MCP Won't Kill APIs (And What It Will Do Instead)
As part of MCP Week, API Strategy Expert Kevin Swiber shares key insights into MCP Server design challenges and how it will help to inspire the next generation of developers.Learn more
Identify AI Agents with HTTP Message Signatures
Learn how to securely identify and verify bots and agents with HTTP Message Signatures (RFC9421) using Zuplo’s Web Bot Auth policy.Learn more
Documenting Your Rails API Shouldn’t Be Painful (Rails + OasRails)
Learn how to generate OpenAPI documentation for your Rails API using OasRails.Learn more
Providing Secure Access to Databases for LLMs and AI-Agents
Learn about CentralMind a universal MCP-Server for your Databases optimized for LLMs and AI-Agents.Learn more
Typesafe APIs Made Simple with oRPC
Learn about ORPC a TypeScript library for API routing, validation, documentation, and type safety.Learn more
APIs, Units, and Quantities: Building Unit-Agnostic Integrations
Learn how to deal with different units and quantities consistently and cleanly in your API using unitsnet - a library that makes compatibility and conversion simple.Learn more
How to Build an API with Go and Huma
Learn how to build a REST API using Go and Huma - a lightweight framework with built-in support for OpenAPI.Learn more
.Net API Tutorial: Build, Document, and Secure a REST API
Learn how to build a REST API using C# and .Net. This tutorial covers build a Web API, connecting a database, hosting on azure, adding authentication, and generating a developer portal.Learn more
Building High Performance Ruby REST APIs with Rage
Learn how to build Ruby on Rails compatible REST APIs that are fast, modern, and developer-friendly using Rage.Learn more
API-First Development in Scala
Learn how to adopt API-first practices in Scala using modern tooling like OpenApi4s.Learn more
gRPC API Gateway: Bridging the Gap Between REST and gRPC
Learn how to expose REST API endpoints for your gRPC server using gRPC API gateway - a framework that includes OpenAPI support, documentation, error handling, and streaming support.Learn more
Spring Boot API Tutorial: Build, Document, and Secure a REST API
Learn how to build an API with Java and Spring Boot. Implement API rate limiting, API key authentication and build an API developer documentation portal.Learn more
API Workflows and How to Define Them
Learn how to define and document API workflows using the Arazzo spec, and how to work with this spec in PHP.Learn more
Flask API Tutorial: Build, Document, and Secure a REST API
Learn how to build an API with Python and Flask. Implement API rate limiting, API key authentication and build an API developer documentation portal.Learn more
Automated Documentation for APIs
Learn how to automatically document your API's behavior us a local-first tool called Demystify.Learn more
Why Your API Needs to Run at the Edge
Explore the benefits, trade-offs, and real-world applications of deploying APIs at the edge.Learn more
A Holistic View on APIs as an Ecosystem
Learn why you should start treating APIs as complete ecosystems – covering development, deployment, maintenance, and consumption.Learn more
Laravel API Tutorial: Build, Document, and Secure a REST API
Learn how to build a PHP API using Laravel, generate OpenAPI documentation with Scramble, and secure it with Zuplo - all for free!Learn more
Create a Server Driven CLI from your REST API
Learn how to create a fully server-driven Go CLI from your REST API using OpenAPI and Climate.Learn more
FastAPI Tutorial: Build, Deploy, and Secure an API for Free
Learn how to build, host, and secure an API with Python and FastAPI for free using Render and Zuplo. Implement auth, rate limiting, and autogenerate documentation.Learn more
How to build an API with Ruby and Sinatra
Learn how to build an API with Ruby and Sinatra. Implement API rate limiting, API key authentication and build an API developer documentation portal.Learn more
Tutorial: How to Extract JWT Data
Learn how to extract data from a JWT and use it to implement access control on your API.Learn more
Introducing Dedicated Managed and Fully Self-Hosted Zuplo
Zuplo launches dedicated managed and full self-hosted versions of their popular programmable API gateway.Learn more
Tutorial: How to Combine API Calls
Learn how to reduce the number of API calls your client application has to make. Using orchestration to combine calls in parallel via a single request will improve performance and create a better experience for your users.Learn more
Zudoku: Open-Source API Docs Framework
Developers hould be able to build great API references and documentation for free, that's why we've open-sourced our framework so everyone can use it.Learn more
Improve OpenAPI specs with Rate My OpenAPI
Discover why linting your OpenAPI specification is so important and how you, and your users will benefit from adding it to your development workflow.Learn more
Tutorial: How to Quota an API
Learn how to quota an API in minutes with ZuploLearn more
The API Gateway Powering the AI Revolution
APIs are the connectors that link AI models to the wild and tangled world of data and applications, ensuring everything runs smoothly behind the scenes. Without APIs, AI would be pointless.Learn more
JSON Schema Validation: Methods, Tools, and Best Practices
Learn how to validate JSON Schema — from creating schemas and understanding keywords to implementing validation in JavaScript, Python, and Java.Learn more
Adding AI Magic To Your Firestore API
Ride the AI wave with your Firestore APILearn more
Adding Monetization Capabilities to Your Firestore API
Start monetizing your Firestore API users. Learn how to add API monetization to your Firebase API.Learn more
Adding Developer Portal Access and Request Validation to a Firestore API
Build a great DevX for your Firestore API users. Easily create a beautiful developer portal for your API, and protect it with API request validation.Learn more
Adding API Key Authentication to a Firestore API
Get your Firestore API secured using API key authenticationLearn more
Creating a Simple CRUD API with Zuplo and Firestore
Learn how to use Zuplo and Firebase to securely expose your Firestore data via REST APILearn more
Elevate Your API Security with Fine-Grained Authorization from Zuplo + OktaFGA
Zuplo and OktaFGA have teamed up to offer an integration that enhances your organization’s API security and simplifies access controlLearn more
Master Your Code with Zuplo’s Debugging Tools
Let's face it, bugs happen. Here's how you can use Zuplo to solve themLearn more
Why Zuplo Has the Best Damn Rate Limiter on the Planet
Learn how Zuplo's Complex Rate Limiting policy makes building a customizable, dynamic rate limiting system easy.Learn more
Enhance Your API Monitoring with Zuplo’s OpenTelemetry Plugin
Announcing the release of our OpenTelemetry plugin, created to help you collect and export telemetry data from your Zuplo API efficiently. It implements tracingLearn more
April's Product Release
Introducing API monetization, improved portal, new policies, AI-powered doc search, and unified infrastructure on Zuplo.Learn more
Building a Stripe-like Search Language from Scratch
Learn how to build a custom query language & parser using Peggy.js and Github Copilot. See how to securely let users query using Zuplo's programmable API GatewayLearn more
Integrating Clerk With Zuplo For Seamless API Authentication
Learn how to integrate Clerk with Zuplo for seamless API authenticationLearn more
6 Tips on How to Market Your API
Discover six ways to market your API in today's crowded tech marketLearn more
Rebuttal: API keys can do everything
A rebuttal to critics of API key authentication. We think that API keys are the best way to secure your API for these reasons.Learn more
Announcing Zuplo's API Monetization
Learn about Zuplo's new native API monetization feature.Learn more
How to Make A Rickdiculous Developer Experience For Your API
Learn how to build a ridiculously good API developer experience with these important tips.Learn more
Increase revenue by improving your API quality
Want to increase API revenue? Focus on your API quality - primarily on documentation, performance, and monetization experience.Learn more
How To Make API Governance Easier
Learn how to make API governance easier for your team to adopt, through your API gateway, OpenAPI, and automation.Learn more
RateMyOpenAPI: now with AI suggestions for your OpenAPI!
Discovery the powerful new AI feedback feature in RateMyOpenAPI that can even suggest fixes for your OpenAPI file!Learn more
Your API business needs to operate on the worldwide edge
Learn the benefits of deploying your API to the edge, and how a global deployment can make international API business expansion easy.Learn more
How to Create a Business Model Around an API
Learn how to create a business around your API, turning it from a hobby project to a revenue generator.Learn more
Monetizing APIs: a step easier with Moesif
Monetizing APIs has never been easier with Zuplo and Moesif. Combine Moesif's flexible API monetization with Zuplo's powerful API gateway.Learn more
How Imburse Payments Ships High-Quality APIs Faster
Imburse Payments are a leading payments middleware provider in the insurance market. They shared why they chose Zuplo API management over Azure API managementLearn more
Bringing Feedback Loops to API Development
Learn how to build feedback loops within your API product development.Learn more
Time for GitOps to come to APIs
GitOps is eating infrastructure. APIs are next.Learn more
Optimize Time-To-First-Call with API key auth
How API key authentication can improve your API's Time To First Call (TTFC)Learn more
New API Playground in the Zuplo Developer Portal
All Zuplo Developer portals now include a playground that makes it super easy for end-users to test your API.Learn more
Rate Limiting OpenAI Requests with an API Gateway
Learn how to rate limit your OpenAI API requests to save money and improve securityLearn more
Announcing Local Development Support!
We're excited to announce that you can now run Zuplo locally on your machine using the Zuplo CLILearn more
Caching OpenAI API responses
Learn how to cache OpenAI API responses to save money and improve performanceLearn more
Announcing Supabase Auth for your API Developer Portal! - Supaweek Day 5
Learn how to use Supabase's easy Auth in your API Developer PortalLearn more
Monetizing your Supabase API! - Supaweek Day 4
Making money from your API is easy with Zuplo - let's see how! Learn to monetize your Supabase API.Learn more
Documentation for your Supabase API! - Supaweek Day 3
Now that you have the API, you'll be surprised at how easy it is to get the documentationLearn more
User-level auth in your Supabase API - Supaweek Day 2
Let's see how to handle each user's request differently in your APILearn more
Using Supabase and OpenAI to create an API - Supaweek Day 1
The first day of the Supaweek will start with a production-ready API using OpenAILearn more
Using PropelAuth to secure your API at the Gateway
Learn how to quickly setup PropelAuth authentication on your API, at the API Gateway layer.Learn more
Backend for Frontend (BFF) Authentication
Learn about Backend for Frontend (BFF) authentication and how to implement it with a Javascript backend.Learn more
Day 5 - Announcing v2 of react-api-key-manager
We like to move fast... so fast we're already updating to v2Learn more
Day 4 - Eating our own dogfood 🐶🥣
Latest updates to the API Developer portal, including key rolling.Learn more
Day 3 - Analytics for Developers Using your API
Self-serve analytics for the developers using your APILearn more
Day 2 - Announcing our Open-Source React Component
Announcing Zuplo's Open source API key manager component for ReactLearn more
Day 1 - Introducing the ZAPI Management API
Announcing a week of API Key related contentLearn more
Introducing - The Posters of Facebook
We introduce a video interview and series of posts on one facet of Facebook's incredible culture - posters!Learn more
Zero Downtime migration of API Authentication
Learn how Zuplo's API Gateway helps build the right abstraction of your services in order to allow zero-downtime migration of authentication providers.Learn more
Why Imburse Payments Chose Zuplo Over Azure API Management
Imburse Payments, a UK fintech, selected Zuplo over Azure API Management to optimize the API experience for their customers and have the best workflow for their engineering teamLearn more
A better deal for startups and small businesses
Accelerating time to market for API builders everywhere and making API management accessible to the massesLearn more
Generate Firebase JWT tokens in seconds
Create a JWT token for your Firebase user easily with firebasejwt.comLearn more
Use Firestore Data as a User Authenticated API
Easily transform Firebase Firestore Data into a user-authenticated API using Firebase.Learn more
Turn Firebase Firestore Data into a simple REST API
Easily transform Firebase Firestore Data into a public API using Firebase admin authentication.Learn more
Announcing rapid API mocking via OpenAPI
Announcing our new Mock API policy that allows you to develop a mock API in record time using examples in your OpenAPI documentLearn more
How Common Paper shipped their API fast with Zuplo
Ben Garvey, CTO at Common Paper talks about how they accelerated their API program using ZuploLearn more
GraphQL vs REST: Choosing the Right API Design for Your Audience
Choosing REST APIs for your external users provides a quicker onboarding experience. Learn how to translate your existing GraphQL API into a simplified REST APILearn more
Shipping a ChatGPT Plugin in record time (detailed walkthrough)
Because Zuplo is OpenAPI-native, shipping a ChatGPT plugin couldn't be easier, let us walk you through itLearn more
The subtle art of API Rate-Limiting
Understand API Rate Limiting techniques and best practices from the founder of Azure API Management.Learn more
Useful resources for API developers
A list of some of our most popular contentLearn more
Rewiring America deploys Zuplo to accelerate their API program
A discussion with Tom Carden of Rewiring America about how theyLearn more
Bringing Types to APIs with TypeSpec
An easier way to design APIs with Microsoft's new language TypeSpecLearn more
The Power of Problem Details for HTTP APIs
Better API errors with the Problem Details standardLearn more
Using jose to validate a Firebase JWT token
Firebase JWT tokens are a little unusual because they don't use secrets or JWKS but have public X509 certsLearn more
useEffect is trying to kill you
useEffect can make you your own worst enemy, protect yourself with rate-limitingLearn more
Fastest way to ship a ChatGPT plugin
Ship your ChatGPT plugin safely and quickly with ZuploLearn more
Mirroring Docker Images with Github Actions
Mirroring Docker Images to external registries with Github ActionsLearn more
Zuplo now natively supports OpenAPI
Zuplo now uses the OpenAPI specification standard at its coreLearn more
Protect your OpenAI API Keys
Use Zuplo to protect your Open AI API key and rate-limit-usageLearn more
Smart Routing for Microservices (or isolated customer backends)
Consolidate multiple endpoints behind a single API with smart routingLearn more
Per-user rate limiting for Supabase
How to add user-based rate limits to Supabase in minutesLearn more
Simple Query Parameter Validator using Custom Policies
How to implement a simple Query Parameter validation approach using Custom PoliciesLearn more
Auth Helper for Supabase JWT tokens
A free tool to help you sign in and get a supabase JWT token using your public anon key.Learn more
Announcing Free Plan of Zuplo's Serverless API Gateway
Introducing the Zuplo Free plan, the fastest way to ship your public API. This plan is perfect for developers building APIs to share with other developersLearn more
Supa-dynamic rate-limiting based on data (using supabase)
In this video, you'll learn how to make rate-limiting extraordinarily dynamic by making the rate-limiter interact with external services like Supabase & XataLearn more
API Key Authentication Best Practices
Learn the best practices for API Key Management, including api key authentication, API key security, design tradeoffs, and technical implementation details.Learn more
Shipping a public API backed by Supabase
How to use Zuplo to take your supabase backend and make it a developer friendly, public API.Learn more
API Authentication using Supabase JWT tokens
How to use Zuplo to add Supabase JWT auth to any APILearn more
Using Cloudflare Workers to Optimize Auth0 Universal Login
Use Cloudflare Workers to force Auth0 to use a single connection for every authorization request.Learn more
Introducing API Key Leak Prevention
Zuplo offers API Key Scanning on GitHub for API keys generated in Zuplo. API Key Leak Prevention is part of our Business and Enterprise subscriptions.Learn more
What the GitHub API Gets Wrong
GitHub handles API versioning differently from other companies like Stripe, Twilio, etc. We think their approach is asking for trouble and limits your optionsLearn more
How to get clients to move off the old version of your API
Want to know how to move clients off the old version of your API? We explain why using an API gateway for brownouts is effective your clients and for you.Learn more
How to version an API
Learn the best way to manage different versions of your API, and how companies like Github still get it wrong.Learn more
The three pillars of an API program
Learn about the 3 most important features of modern APIs - Authentication, Documentation, and Protection. Explore API Keys, Developer Portal, and Rate Limiting.Learn more
Introducing API Keys as a service
Learn how to quickly add API key authentication to your API using Zuplo.Learn more
Wait, you're not using API keys?
Learn why the best API companies choose API keys over other API security methods. Explore why Time To First Call (TTFC) matters for APIs.Learn more
Running GitHub Actions After Cloudflare Pages Deploy
Learn how to run Github actions after your deploy your Cloudflare Pages.Learn more
Dynamic API Rate Limiting - You're a while loop away from DDOS
Learn about why your API should have rate limiting, and how to implement Dynamic Rate Limiting in Zuplo.Learn more
JWT vs API Key Auth for Machine to Machine APIs
Learn about Machine to Machine authentication and why its a good fit for securing your API. Compare using JWT vs API Key approaches.Learn more
The twelve days of Zuplo
A collection of video tutorials showcasing the power of Zuplo's API gateway.Learn more
A better AWS API Gateway?
Zuplo is the best way to build an API over AWS Lambda. Zuplo is faster and has a better developer experience than AWS API Gateway.Learn more
Zuplo Portal Tour: Logging, Analytics, and Crazy fast deployments
Get a tour of Zuplo's API management portal, exploring Zuplo's logging and analytics features. You'll be impressed by how fast Zuplo can deploy.Learn more
The JsFiddle of APIs?
Learn the fastest way to set up an API Mock server using an API Gateway. Create mocks while you build out your services.Learn more
Web Form to AirTable
Learn how to proxy Airtable's API and connect it to a form via Zuplo.Learn more
An API gateway over SaaS?
Learn how to proxy SaaS APIs like Airtable with your Zuplo API Gateway.Learn more
Custom policies in code, archiving requests to S3 for replay later
Learn how easily archive every API request to AWS's S3 storage. Archive your API requests to replay them later.Learn more
Basic Authentication and Environment Variables
Learn about Basic Authentication and how to easily implement Basic Authentication in your API using ZuploLearn more
Incoming body validation with JSON Schema
Protect your API from bad inputs using JSON Schema validation and Zuplo. Learn how to validate API requests using JSON schema.Learn more
Smart API routing by Auth0 JWT Contents
Learn how to add smart routing based on token claims to your API authentication.Learn more
JWT Authentication with Auth0
Learn how to quickly add JWT Authentication to your API using Auth0 and Zuplo.Learn more
Programmable to the max - making an API with Zuplo
Learn how to build a simple API at the Edge using Zuplo - the programmable API gateway.Learn more
How to proxy an API, add rate limiting, and go LIVE
Learn how to proxy an API with Zuplo and protect it with rate limiting.Learn more
"The script will never generate a response" on CloudFlare Workers
Learn how to solve the "The script will never generate a response" error encountered while using CloudFlare Workers.Learn more