This document explains the Zuplo support plans, communication methods, severities, and response times provided by Zuplo support. The following features are provided with every support plan:

Answer questions concerning usage issues related to Zuplo platform-specific features, options and configurations.

Provide initial and high-level suggestions regarding the appropriate usage, features, or solution configurations for the particular type of reporting, analysis, or functionality.

Isolate, document, and find alternative solutions for reported defects.

Work with Zuplo Operations, Product, Software Development, and QA staff to submit change requests, enhancement requests, and provide fixes for the Zuplo platform as necessary.

Address your concerns with online or printed documentation, providing additional examples or explanations for concepts requiring clarification.

Access to online release notes for updates.

Access to Zuplo's online library of support webinars and knowledge base.

Access to Zuplo's customer community forums to collaborate with fellow Zuplo customers.

Support Plans #

Zuplo offers the following support plans:

Support Offer Available to Community Support All customers Standard Support Customers with any paid subscription plan or those in the initial trial period Premium Support Customers who have purchased support as part of an enterprise plan

Community support #

Customers with Zuplo's free subscription plan can seek support through the Zuplo Community. Response times may vary and are not guaranteed.

Standard support #

Customers with a paid Zuplo subscription plan receive standard support which offers access to the following channels:

Zuplo Community

Zuplo Email Support (best effort response times)

Premium support #

Customers on a Zuplo enterprise plan can choose from premium support offerings that can optionally include specific SLAs for response time as well as additional means of contact such as a private Slack channel.

As part of premium support, Zuplo can also offer:

Assistance migrating or onboarding to Zuplo

Guidance implementing custom policies

Advice on best-practices designing your Zuplo API

Troubleshooting

Contact sales to explore adding these options to your agreement.

Zuplo offers multiple methods to contact support detailed below.

The following table describes the different contact methods available for each plan:

Support Feature Community Standard Premium Community Support Yes Yes Yes Email Support No Yes Yes Emergency Phone Support No No Available Private Discord/Slack Channel No No Available

For customers with an enterprise contract, your sales contract will indicate the specifics of your premium support offering.

Community Support #

Every customer may join the Zuplo Discord forum and chat with other customers or Zuplo employees.

Email Support #

For customers with email support, you can contact us at support@zuplo.com . Tickets will be responded to as quickly as possible and prioritized based on your support offering.

Private Discord/Slack Channel #

Enterprise support contracts can optionally chat directly with the Zuplo team in a private Discord or Slack channel. These channels are useful for posting feature requests, asking questions, or general troubleshooting. Contact sales for more info.

Caution Private channels should not be used for urgent/business critical support requests as the team may not be immediately notified. For urgent requests use phone support.

Emergency Phone Support #

Customers with emergency phone support can call +1 833-681-6018 to open an emergency support ticket. After dialing the number, you will need to enter your enterprise support code. This is a five digit number that has been provided to you.

After entering your support code a ticket will be opened and our on call support team will reach out to you within a few minutes. We suggest you sign in to discord as well so we can chat in real time.

Caution Calling this number will alert our on call team at any hour. Please only use this number for urgent, business critical issues.

Response Times #

For premium support plans, Zuplo offers SLAs on response times based on the severity of issues and the level of the plan. Zuplo uses four categories to define a technical issue as explained below.

Severity Premium Premium Plus Premium Custom Level 0 Zuplo's services are down resulting in a critical and immediate impact on the Customer's production environment with major business impact. 2 business hours 2 hour (24x7x365) Custom agreement Level 1 Zuplo's services are impaired resulting in a severe impact on the Customer's production environment with a partial business impact. 4 business hours 4 hours (24x7x365) Custom agreement Level 2 Zuplo's services are operational, but have minor functional issues resulting in partial impact on the Customer's production or staging environment with a low impact business impact. 8 business hours 4 business hours Custom agreement Level 3 Issues or questions related to development and testing. 16 business hours 8 business hours Custom agreement

Business Hours means 8:00am Eastern Time (UTC−05:00) to 8:00pm Eastern Time (UTC−05:00), Monday through Friday, excluding local, state, and federal holidays.

Response Time means the time required for a support engineer to respond confirming receipt of the support notification and informing the customer if additional information is needed to proceed with analysis.