Resources
Zuplo Single Sign On
Zuplo Single Sign On (SSO) is a feature that allows you to authenticate users using a third-party identity provider.
Enterprise Feature
Single Sign On is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager.
Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.
Zuplo uses Auth0 to manage enterprise SSO, so we can support essentially any Identity Provider. If you have a specific provider you would like to use, please contact us and we will work with you to enable it.
Additional Resources
- Okta - Instructions on how to setup Okta for Zuplo SSO.
- Azure Active Directory - Instructions on how to setup Azure Active Directory for Zuplo SSO.
- Frequently Asked Questions - Common questions and answers about Zuplo SSO.