Account Settings ​Deleting your Account

Deleting your account is a permanent action that cannot be undone. If you are sure you want to delete your account, follow these steps:

Remove any custom domains from your projects. You can do this by going to the Custom Domain tab in your project settings and removing any custom domains. Delete all your projects. You can do this by going to the General tab in your each project settings and clicking the Delete Project button. Remove any additional team members from your account. You can do this by going to the Members tab in your account settings and removing any additional team members. You must also unsubscribe from any paid plans. You can do this by going to the Billing tab in your account settings. You will need to wait until the end of your billing cycle to delete your account. Once you have completed the above steps, go to the General tab in your account settings and click the Delete Account button. Confirm that you want to delete your account by entering your the text shown in the confirmation box. Click the Delete Account button to permanently delete your account. If this is the only account you are a member of, you will be logged out of the Zuplo Portal. If you are a member of other accounts, you will be redirected back to the Zuplo Portal's home page.

Once you have completed these steps, your account will be permanently deleted and cannot be recovered. If you have any questions or concerns about deleting your account, please contact our support team at support@zuplo.com.