User Settings ​User Profile

Your user profile is set automatically by your identity provider when you sign in to your Zuplo account. To set your profile picture, name, and email address, you must update your profile in your identity provider. Zuplo does not control this information, and it is not stored in Zuplo.

If you are authenticating with a username and password, you will not have a profile picture or name. Currently, Zuplo does not support setting a profile picture or name for accounts that authenticate with a username and password.