User Settings ​Multifactor Authentication

Zuplo supports multifactor authentication (MFA) to help keep your account secure. MFA adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification in addition to your password. This can be done using an authenticator app or security keys.

​Enabling Multifactor Authentication

To enable multifactor authentication for your account, follow these steps:

Go to your user profile by clicking on your avatar in the top right corner of the Zuplo Portal and selecting Profile. Find the Multifactor Authentication section and click Enroll on the type of multifactor authentication you want to use. Follow the instructions to set up your chosen method of multifactor authentication. The next time you log in, you will be prompted to enter your second form of verification in addition.

​Disabling Multifactor Authentication

To disable multifactor authentication for your account, simply navigate to the Multifactor Authentication section of your user profile and click Disable next to the multifactor authentication method you want to remove.