Zuplo Platform Limits

This document describes the limits that apply to your Zuplo account. Some limits are fixed while others are specific to your plan. Typically, enterprise plans have the ability to customize limits to meet their needs.

Feature Description Limit Environment Variables The number of environment variables you can create Free/Builder Plans: 50 variables per environment, Other Plans: 100 per environment Environment Variable size The size of an environment variable ~5kb per variable Request Duration The maximum time a request can take to complete Free/Builder Plans: 30 seconds, Other Plans: No Limit Requests per second The maximum number of requests per second No Limit outside of plan monthly limit Log Size The size of a log entry Zuplo Portal live logs are limited to ~10kB. Excess will be truncated. For third-party logging providers, the value depends on the provider. Zuplo imposes no limit.

API Keys #

Consumers & Keys #

Zuplo does not impose a hard cap on the number of consumers or keys you can create. However, usage of the service is subject to "fair use" policies meaning if your usage is deemed excessive we may limit usage. If you require specific limits please contact sales to discuss pricing plans.

Our general guidelines for what constitutes fair use are as follows:

Free Plan: 500 consumers or keys

Builder Plan: 1,000 consumers or keys

Business Plan: 10,000 consumers or keys

Enterprise Plan: Custom

Consumer metadata - The JSON encoded object cannot be larger than 1kb.

- The JSON encoded object cannot be larger than 1kb. Consumer tags - Each consumer is limited to 5 key value pair tags.

API Key Management Operations #

Requests to API Key Management operations on the Zuplo Developer API (dev.zuplo.com) are limited to 100 requests per second.

API Key Authorizations #

API Key authorizations are not limited directly. The limit is equal to one authorization per request allowed in your plan.