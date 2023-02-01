Track every update, feature release, and improvement across the Zuplo
platform.
Recent Updates
March 2026 delivers a completely redesigned analytics experience, a new Log Viewer modeled after best-in-class observability tools, and a massive Dev Portal performance upgrade that cuts bundle sizes …
Zuplo's API Monetization is now in public beta. It's a fully integrated system that lets you price, bill, and meter your APIs directly from the gateway. No external metering services, no webhook spagh…
February 2026 delivers a packed set of updates across the Zuplo platform, with a new HTTP Deprecation policy for API lifecycle management, major Dev Portal enhancements including Algolia DocSearch int…
November 2025 brings significant enhancements across the Zuplo platform, with a major focus on MCP (Model Context Protocol) improvements, Dev Portal authentication options, and developer experience up…
We've enhanced our [GitHub integration](https://zuplo.com/docs/articles/source-control-setup-github) to keep you better informed about your Zuplo deployments. When you connect…
This release includes improvements to the Zuplo CLI, Developer Portal, and runtime improvements, along with various portal updates. CLI Enhancements…
This release introduces improvements to the CLI with new OpenAPI utility commands, enhanced route editor, and better Windows support. - Enhanced OpenAPI utility commands with overlay support and valid…
This changelog covers enhancements to the Zuplo Portal user interface, development tools, and runtime improvements from Monday, 2025-10-13 to Sunday, 2025-10-19.…
This week's release brings several enhancements focused on security, API documentation, and developer experience. Key highlights include automatic masking of Authorization headers for improved securit…
This release includes improvements to request validation, trusted modules support, policy documentation fixes, and significant enhancements to the Zuplo Portal UI including self-serve SSO setup and im…
This changelog covers changes from Monday, 2025-09-29 to Sunday, 2025-10-05, focusing on new policy features, runtime improvements, and portal enhancements. - GraphQL Introspection Filter Policy: Adde…
Audit Logs are now available for Zuplo Enterprise customers. This feature provides a record of activities within your Zuplo account, including project modifications, configuration changes, team manage…
This changelog covers releases from Monday, 2025-09-15 to Sunday, 2025-09-21, featuring enhancements to customization options and bug fixes for the API playground functionality.…
This changelog covers improvements to the runtime and portal from Monday, 2025-09-01 to Sunday, 2025-09-07. - Runtime: Fixed MCP (Model Context Protocol) server handlers to return…
This changelog covers all releases from Monday, 2025-09-01 to Sunday, 2025-09-07, introducing performance optimizations for prerendering and important bug fixes for directive parsing. Key highlights i…
Zuplo provides automatic DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) protection for all APIs deployed on the platform. This service detects and mitigates attacks in real-time, ensuring your APIs remain avail…
This changelog covers improvements to sourcemapping, configuration flexibility, MCP support, and Portal analytics from Monday, 2025-08-25 to Sunday, 2025-08-31. - Sourcemapping Improvements: Enhanced …
This release brings significant improvements to the Dev Portal, including support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) endpoints and important bug fixes for documentation file handling. The update also in…
This changelog covers changes from Monday, 2025-08-18 to Sunday, 2025-08-24. This release includes improvements to the CLI login experience with device flow authentication and source map support for b…
This changelog covers all releases from Monday, 2025-08-11 to Sunday, 2025-08-17. This release focused on improving the stability and reliability of the Dev…
This release focuses on improving the developer portal user interface with various enhancements to search functionality, settings pages, and AI gateway features. The changes include better environment…
This changelog covers all releases from Monday, 2025-08-04 to Sunday, 2025-08-10. This week's updates bring significant improvements to the Dev Portal's developer…
We've added new SSO security options to give Enterprise customers greater control over team authentication and access management. What's New:…
_The Zuplo Legacy Developer Portal will be sunset on November 15, 2025. Please ensure you migrate to the new portal experience before this date._ We're excited to announce the migration to our signifi…
This changelog covers all releases from Monday, 2025-07-28 to Sunday, 2025-08-03. This week's releases introduce several important improvements to the Dev Portal.…
_We're announcing the end of life for Zuplo's v1 monetization product on November 15th, 2025. No new projects can be created with legacy monetization features, effective immediately._…
This release introduces significant improvements to the Zuplo CLI, rate limiting capabilities, and developer portal experience. Key highlights include a new CLI command for migrating to the redesigned…
This release brings significant improvements to the Dev Portal, including enhanced authentication documentation, better cross-platform compatibility, and a new API key plugin feature. Key highlights i…
This release introduces enhanced debugging capabilities for MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers, implements OAuth protected resource discovery, and improves network reliability with automatic retry m…
This release introduces configurable memory sizing for the MemoryZoneReadThroughCache, improves runtime OpenAPI path handling, and fixes environment variable support for Zudoku dev portals.…
This release introduces powerful JWT authentication capabilities with the new JWT service plugin and upstream policy, enhances MCP (Model Context Protocol) support with improved URL pattern handling a…
This release introduces Model Context Protocol (MCP) support for API development, new policies for query parameter manipulation and API metering, enhanced CLI commands, and improvements to console log…
This release brings significant improvements to the Dev Portal's usability and consistency. Key highlights include enhanced error messaging for navigation configuration, fixes for code block rendering…
This release brings significant enhancements to the Dev Portal's documentation capabilities, API playground experience, and OpenAPI schema handling. Key highlights include new documentation features f…
This release brings significant improvements to the Zuplo Developer Portal, including enhanced theme customization, improved authentication support, and a major navigation system overhaul. The highlig…
This release introduces powerful new features for API management including internal route invocation and improved authentication policies. - Removed the deprecated Aserto authorization policy due to…
This release introduces Azure B2C authentication support, fixes several authentication and styling bugs, and updates multiple dependencies to their latest versions.…
This release brings significant improvements to the Dev Portal with enhanced customization capabilities, better user experience features, and important infrastructure upgrades. Notable additions inclu…
The [Zuplo CLI](https://www.npmjs.com/package/@zuplo/cli) now has the option to enable debug logs for greater visibility into errors and warnings. Supported flags are:…
You can now set a custom domain for both your Zuplo-powered Dev Portal and your API. To get started, log into Zuplo and open the project you want to configure.…
This release focuses on improving the Dev Portal's schema handling, syntax highlighting capabilities, and overall user experience. Key improvements include enhanced OpenAPI schema processing with bett…
This release includes an important fix for authentication redirect functionality in the Dev Portal. Users will now experience proper redirection behavior after signing up or signing in.…
This release brings significant improvements to OpenAPI schema support and example generation in the Dev Portal. Key highlights include enhanced support for OpenAPI 3.1 features like constant values a…
The ability to use the [Zuplo CLI](https://www.npmjs.com/package/@zuplo/cli) on Windows is now available in beta as of `@zuplo/cli@6.51.0`. This change means that the CLI will work natively on the Win…
You can now enable multifactor authentication (MFA) to add an extra layer of security to your Zuplo account. MFA requires a second form of verification, such as an authenticator app or security key, i…
You can now permanently delete your Zuplo account from the Portal. This action is irreversible and requires completing a few steps like removing projects, custom domains, and team members. For full in…
This release introduces improved syntax highlighting capabilities for Dev Portal documentation, enhancing the developer experience when viewing code examples and API documentation.…
This release includes important improvements to error handling, and bug fixes to the GitLab integration. We've also made improvements to our project templates and development tooling.…
This release enhances the Dev Portal with improved real-time updates, better authentication support, and a streamlined Zuplo integration experience. Key improvements include automatic sidebar refresh …
This release brings improvements to the Zuplo CLI authentication experience and bug fixes. - Enhanced CLI Authentication with Refresh Tokens - The Zuplo CLI now…
This release brings enhanced accessibility features and improved API schema processing capabilities to the Dev Portal. Notable improvements include better Windows keyboard shortcut support, dynamic si…
This release includes improvements to OpenAPI schema reference handling and a fix for the Zuplo CLI login behavior on middleware platforms. - Improved nested schema reference traversing - Fixed an iss…
This release brings significant improvements to the Dev Portal documentation experience with enhanced navigation, better visual indicators, and a comprehensive schema overview system. Key highlights i…
This release includes internal improvements and bug fixes to enhance system stability and performance. No customer-facing changes were included in this release.…
This release focuses on enhancing authentication capabilities, improving developer experience, and providing better control over search and documentation features. Key improvements include new authent…
This release introduces improved support for special characters in OpenAPI URL paths, adds redirect functionality to the URL forward handler, and includes important compatibility date changes that aff…
The wave of fresh logging plugins continues this week with the addition of Splunk. Now available for use direct from your Zuplo API project. To add the Splunk logging plugin to your Zuplo project, add…
We have added the ability to specify redirect behavior for the URL Forward handler using a new `forwardRedirects` option. You can implement this manually from `routes.oas.json` in your Zuplo project b…
We’ve introduced a new default compatibility date for projects created after March 27, 2025, which includes some breaking changes that improve the overall behavior of Zuplo APIs.…
This release introduces new logging integrations with New Relic and Splunk, fixes several issues with the CLI and runtime, and improves documentation for fine-grained authorization policies.…
We've expanded our range of third-party logging plugins yet again—this time with the addition of [New Relic](https://newrelic.com/). Full details can be found in the…
This release introduces significant enhancements to request handling, CLI authentication, logging capabilities, and observability. Key features include a new pre-routing hook for request manipulation …
The new Pre-Routing Hook allows you to manipulate an incoming request _before_ it's checked for routing. For example, if you want all routes to be case insensitive you could just lowercase the URL as …
A new `fields` option is now available across all [logging plugins](https://zuplo.com/docs/articles/logging). This addition enables you to append arbitrary custom fields to each log entry, providing…
This release includes improvements to the local development experience with increased body size limits in the route designer and bug fixes. - Increased body limit in local route designer - The maximum…
This release includes improvements to logging stability and performance. - Fixed OpenTelemetry fetch instrumentation issue - Resolved an issue with OpenTelemetry outgoing fetch instrumentation that …
When your API throws an error in local development, you will now see a formatted output that includes the error message and stack trace in a more readable format. This will help you quickly identify t…
We have overhauled the local development logs to provide a cleaner and more useful output. The new logs make it easier to see the HTTP method, route, and status code for each request. This will help y…
We have made a number of improvements to the `create-zuplo-api` package to make it even easier to start a Zuplo API project locally. The updated package includes the following enhancements:…
The Zuplo Identity Token is a new feature that allows developers to create a JWT token that uniquely and securely identifies their Zuplo API. This token can be used to authenticate downstream services…
Federated Identity increases the security of your Zuplo API by removing the need to share sensitive service account keys with your Zuplo API. Instead, Zuplo will use the Zuplo Identity Token to authen…
Role-Based Access Control allows you to assign specific roles to users who access the Zuplo Portal. These roles determine the permissions that users have and the actions they can perform. For example,…
Developers can use Zuplo's CLI and API to automate tasks with the Zuplo platform. For example, you can create a custom CI/CD process to publish your Zuplo API or automate the management of environment…
Over the past month, we have made several improvements to the API Monetization beta: - Better Error Handling for Stripe Webhooks: We have improved the error…
We added a new plugin for API Brownouts, which allows developers to simulate outages of their API. This is useful for migrating users off of old versions of their API. You can read more about API Brow…
We have added a new plugin for Curity Phantom Tokens, which allows developers to take advantage of the [Curity Identity Management solution](https://curity.io/). This plugin uses Curity's unique Phant…
Previously, Zuplo maintained separate infrastructures for development environments (working copy) and production APIs. We have now migrated to a unified infrastructure, where development environments …
We are excited to announce the release of API Monetization, a new feature that enables developers to charge for use of their APIs. This feature is available to all Zuplo users and can be configured th…
We have made a number of improvements over the past weeks to the Zuplo Developer Portal to enhance the user experience and provide more functionality. A few of the new features are highlighted below.…
We have added [Inkeep's](https://inkeep.com/) new documentation search and AI assistance to our documentation site. This feature allows developers to quickly search for relevant documentation and get …
Account usage is now shown in the Portal. This allows you to track total requests, bandwidth, and compute. You might have noticed that the fonts and icons on the Portal feel a bit more…
Custom Domains can now be fully managed from the Zuplo Portal on all accounts types that support custom domains. All aspects of managing account and project members can be performed from the…
[Logging plugins](/docs/articles/log-plugins) now include several new fields to help filter logs for different environment types: :::note…
The Zuplo Developer portal is the easiest way to create beautiful documentation for your API - today, it gets even better with a new API Playground. The API Playground allows your users to immediately…
We [announced](/blog/2023/09/29/announcing-supabase-auth-for-dev-portal) last week during [Supabase Week](/blog/2023/09/25/using-openai-and-supabase-db-to-create-an-api)…
Over the past several weeks we have worked on improving the overall performance of the Developer Portal and we are happy to report that the results have been meaningful. For most real use loads of the…
A new [Log Plugin](/docs/articles/log-plugins) is available for [SumoLogic](https://www.sumologic.com/) that enables sending your API Gateway logs to SumoLogic.…
The Zuplo Github integration has been reworked to improve reliability and performance. You can now connect to Github with scoped authentication that allows you to only grant Zuplo access to a single r…
Customers on our self-serve plans can now manage and pay for their Zuplo play in the Zuplo portal. Payment and plan management powered by Stripe The environment page in the Zuplo Portal has been updat…
Users of the Zuplo Developer Portal can now see analytics for their own API key usage.…
Enterprise customers can now access rich analytics through the Analytics tab in the dashboard. Analytics make it easy to view: - Requests by response status…
The new [Request Body Validation policy](/docs/policies/request-validation-inbound) allows validating incoming request bodies based on the schema in your OpenAPI…
Over the past few weeks we have shipped a number of improvements to the portal including: - A new test running right in the Route designer…
The [Mock API Response policy](/docs/policies/mock-api-inbound) enables rapid mocking of an API using the examples inside of your OpenAPI document. Return a single example or random examples to build …
Proxy data or services from Firestore through Zuplo using two new policies. - [Upstream Firebase Admin Auth](/docs/policies/upstream-firebase-admin-auth-inbound) - authorizes requests using a Fireba…
The new Open API handler allows serving the public version of your OpenAPI file through a route of your choice.…
The `context.route` property on the [`ZuploContext`](/docs/articles/zuplo-context) object now exposes the raw Open API operation JSON for use in handlers or policies.…
The `policy.json` editor in the Zuplo Portal now shows when a policy is used inside of a [composite policy](/docs/policies/composite-inbound).…
The `incomingRequestProperties` property on the [`ZuploContext`](/docs/articles/zuplo-context) route now exposes several additional values:…
API Keys for your Zuplo account can be created from the Zuplo Portal. These keys are used with the Zuplo CLI or the Zuplo Developer API.…
When using environment variables in with string interpolation in `routes.json` or your OpenAPI file, i.e. `"option": "my-$env(ENV_VAR)-value"` `undefined` environment variables would result in the str…
[Secure Tunnels](/docs/articles/secure-tunnel) can now be managed using the [Zuplo CLI](/docs/cli) or using the [Developer API](https://dev.zuplo.com/docs)…
Developer portal has been updated for improved performance and better error handling. Documentation improvements. Environment variables can now be managed via the [Zuplo CLI](/docs/cli) or the…
- Added self-serve sign up and billing portal via Stripe - Routes built using Open API paths now automatically match with and without trailing slash `/`. Note, this does not apply to custom URL Patt…
- Zuplo portal now supports sub-folders in the `modules` directory - Zuplo CLI now includes the ability to manage secure tunnels (Enterprise Only) - Environments can now be marked as "Protected" to pr…
Two new policies added this week: - [Readme Metrics Policy](/docs/policies/readme-metrics-inbound) - [Amberflo Metering / Billing Policy](/docs/policies/amberflo-metering-inbound)…
Introduced `zuplo.jsonc` configuration with Compatibility Dates. [Documentation](/docs/articles/zuplo-json).…
- Zuplo Tunnel Docker Image Updated to [version 2023.3.0 of cloudflared](https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflared/blob/master/RELEASE_NOTES) - Disables QUIC protocol by default on tunnel due to per…
Zuplo Tunnel Docker Image Updated to [version 2023.2.1 of cloudflared](https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflared/blob/master/RELEASE_NOTES)…
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