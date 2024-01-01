About Zuplo

Zuplo is re-inventing API management with an edge-deployed, multi-cloud gateway that deploys to 300 data-centers around the world in under 10 seconds. Zuplo is the first platform designed for developer productivity; managed via gitops and natively powered by OpenAPI for the most comprehensive design-first workflow. Incredibly extensible, Zuplo empowers developers to wield their coding superpowers.

Zuplo is SOC2 Type II certified and powers billions of API requests for large enterprises and startups alike - from publicly traded insurance tech to the largest crypto APIs in the world.