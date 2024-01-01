Josh Twist is the co-founder and CEO of Zuplo, a pioneering force in serverless, OpenAPI-native edge gateway solutions. With a rich background in product leadership and innovation, Josh drives Zuplo's mission to redefine serverless architecture.

Prior to his role at Zuplo, Josh held positions at tech giants like Stripe, Facebook, and Microsoft. As Head of Product at Stripe, he played a pivotal role in shaping the company's product strategy. At Facebook, Josh led the Next Experiences organization, contributing to the platform's evolution with his visionary leadership. Additionally, he founded several products within Microsoft Azure, including Azure API Management, demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit and technical acumen.

Josh's influence extends beyond product development; he's also a sought-after speaker, having delivered keynote addresses at prestigious events like Microsoft's BUILD and TechEd. Despite his numerous accomplishments, Josh remains humble, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to pursue his passions in the tech industry.

Named UK Developer of the Year in 2009, Josh's expertise and leadership continue to drive innovation at Zuplo, as he leads the company into a future defined by seamless, developer-friendly solutions.