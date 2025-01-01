Customer Stories

Teams That Ship Faster with Zuplo
Learn how companies are using Zuplo to build, secure, and scale their APIs.
Modernizing API Infrastructure at One of America's Largest Credit Unions
Discover how LMCU, the 13th largest credit union in the U.S. with over $14 billion in assets, partners with Zuplo. Full case study coming soon.
Powering API Infrastructure for a Global Retail Brand
Learn how Zumiez, a leading action sports retailer with 730+ stores worldwide, uses Zuplo. Full case study coming soon.
Scaling Hospitality APIs for a Global Property Management Platform
Discover how Mews, the cloud-native hospitality platform powering 5,000+ properties across 85+ countries, partners with Zuplo. Full case study coming soon.
Delivers Weather Data to 1B Users with Zuplo on Akamai
AccuWeather migrated from Google Apigee to Zuplo on Akamai Cloud, gaining a modern developer portal, programmable caching, and dramatic cost savings.
Launched an MCP Server in Hours
Finsolutia used Zuplo's MCP server capability to expose their REST APIs as MCP tools without writing a single line of code.
Reduced API Management Burden
Hearsay, a Yext company, scaled up, enhanced API security and management whilst maintaining parity with existing architecture.
Cut Hardware Nodes by 90% and Unlocked New Revenue
Blockdaemon switched from Apigee to Zuplo's edge-native API gateway to reduce operational costs, boost global performance, and unify API management.
Simplified API Management and Cut Costs
Spot AI switched from Apigee to Zuplo to simplify API management and overcome inefficiencies, achieving a 10x boost in productivity.
Revamped Onboarding and Started Monetizing
Learn how Graylark rebuilt their developer experience, reducing onboarding time and integrating API monetization with Zuplo.
Cut APIM Costs by 75%
Learn how SmarterX cut API Management costs by 75% and increased developer engagement by 3x with Zuplo.
Former Stripe Uses Zuplo to Accelerate Their AI Startup
Learn how cutting-edge AI startup Elevate uses Zuplo to accelerate their API program.
Elevated API Management
Imburse Payments (a Duck Creek company) discusses why they chose Zuplo for their API gateway, despite being an Azure shop.
Boosted Developer Efficiency
iTicket transitioned from Azure API Management to Zuplo, gaining enhanced performance, flexibility, and a superior developer experience.
Shipped Their API in Record Time
Tom Carden, Head of Engineering at Rewiring America, talks about how Zuplo has helped them save weeks shipping their API with confidence.
Simplified API Management
Common Paper used Zuplo's turnkey solution to launch a secure public API quickly, freeing their team to focus on core development.
Cut API Overhead and Boosted Productivity
Copilot Travel couldn't get Kong to work. They ditched it and embraced Zuplo's API Gateway for incredible ease of use and unparalleled performance.
Secured Global Operations and Streamlined Development
Atlas Reality chose Zuplo to ensure their backend remained secure and scalable while maintaining an exceptional developer experience.
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