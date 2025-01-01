AccuWeather had partnered with Google Apigee to deliver API monetization and governance but faced several critical problems that limited their ability to grow and innovate.

Apigee's monetization model was constrained, making it hard to experiment with different pricing structures and quotas. The developer portal was dated, making updates difficult and offering poor conversion of developers to their paid tier.

Apigee's product didn't fit into modern developer workflows, and AccuWeather struggled to add new APIs and services due to the complexity. Additionally, Apigee's high pricing meant they could only deploy the gateway in front of a minority of their web traffic, leaving AccuWeather to handle API governance themselves for the majority of their traffic.