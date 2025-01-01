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AccuWeather Customer Story

How AccuWeather delivers weather data to 1 billion users with Zuplo on Akamai

AccuWeather migrated from Google Apigee to Zuplo on Akamai Cloud, gaining a modern developer portal, programmable caching, and dramatic cost savings.

Industry Leader

AccuWeather has been the global leader in weather forecasting since 1962, trusted by billions worldwide.

Global Coverage

Weather data covering millions of locations around the world with hyper-local accuracy.

Massive Scale

Serving weather data at unprecedented scale to developers, apps, and websites globally.

About AccuWeather

AccuWeather has been a global leader in weather forecasting since 1962 and is the most recognized source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world. Famed for superior accuracy and hyper-local forecasts, AccuWeather helps individuals and businesses understand the impact of weather and make the best decisions. AccuWeather offers a self-serve API program where developers can sign up with a credit card and get instant access to their API, serving as both a funnel for larger enterprise contracts and generating direct revenue from the long-tail of apps, websites, and use cases that need weather information.

Visit AccuWeather
AccuWeather

The Challenge

Breaking Free from Legacy Gateway Limitations

AccuWeather had partnered with Google Apigee to deliver API monetization and governance but faced several critical problems that limited their ability to grow and innovate.

Apigee's monetization model was constrained, making it hard to experiment with different pricing structures and quotas. The developer portal was dated, making updates difficult and offering poor conversion of developers to their paid tier.

Apigee's product didn't fit into modern developer workflows, and AccuWeather struggled to add new APIs and services due to the complexity. Additionally, Apigee's high pricing meant they could only deploy the gateway in front of a minority of their web traffic, leaving AccuWeather to handle API governance themselves for the majority of their traffic.

Lack of Flexibility

Apigee's monetization model was constrained, making it hard to experiment with different pricing structures and quotas

Poor Conversion

The developer portal was dated, making updates hard and offering poor conversion of developers to paid tiers

Complexity

Apigee didn't fit into modern developer workflows, making it hard to add new APIs and services

Cost at Scale

High pricing meant the gateway could only cover a minority of web traffic, leaving most API governance unmanaged

The Solution

Zuplo on Akamai Cloud

Zuplo was created to be the antidote to legacy API gateways, designed to fit into how engineering teams work today. With a native GitOps approach, programmable extensibility means AccuWeather can innovate and try new business models easily.

Built on Zuplo's developer portal framework (Zudoku), the new developer.accuweather.com provides self-serve API key registration, interactive API documentation, built-in authentication and payments, and code samples with quick-start guides.

Deployed across Akamai's global network with CDN and Global Traffic Manager, the edge-native API gateway delivers integrated Akamai CDN + GTM, programmable caching at the edge, rate limiting and access control, and unified analytics and monitoring.

  • Native GitOps approach with programmable extensibility
  • Modern developer portal built on Zudoku
  • Self-serve API key registration and payments
  • Edge-native deployment on Akamai CDN + GTM
  • Programmable caching at the edge
  • Rate limiting and access control

The combined strengths of Zuplo and Akamai enable us to deliver weather data with unmatched speed and reliability.

AccuWeather

Chris Patti

Chief Data and Science Officer, AccuWeather

The Results

Measurable Impact

Innovation Unlocked

Unlimited Pricing Flexibility

AccuWeather can now experiment with new business models and pricing structures easily, solving the flexibility problem that constrained them with Apigee.

Higher Conversion

Higher Dev Conversion

The modern developer portal is driving more developers from free to paid tiers, increasing revenue from their self-serve API program.

Engineering Productivity

Faster Time to Ship

The team can learn and leverage Zuplo to ship new services and tiers faster than ever, eliminating the complexity that slowed them down before.

Complete API Governance

100% API Coverage

Better unit economics mean AccuWeather now has a path to their API governance nirvana: one gateway to rule them all.

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See how Zuplo can help you deliver APIs at scale with a modern developer portal, programmable gateway, and dramatic cost savings - just like AccuWeather.

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