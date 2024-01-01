Find your Starter Templates

Jumpstart your app development process with our pre-built starter templates

Filter Templates
API Linting

See how to use API linting to enforce api consistency and require Zuplo features like policies.

Route Custom Data

Use custom data from OpenAPI documents in policies and handlers.

Rewrite Request Body

Use a custom policy to rewrite the body of a Request

Custom Base Path

Use a custom property on OpenAPI documents to automatically remove a base path and set the forwarding server.

A/B Test Backend

Assign a percentage of traffic to a new backend for testing.

Mocking & Unit Test

Create unit tests by mocking Zuplo objects.

Schema Validation with File Refs

