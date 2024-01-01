API Linting

See how to use API linting to enforce api consistency and require Zuplo features like policies.

By Zuplo

Route Custom Data

Use custom data from OpenAPI documents in policies and handlers.

By Zuplo

Rewrite Request Body

Use a custom policy to rewrite the body of a Request

By Zuplo

Custom Base Path

Use a custom property on OpenAPI documents to automatically remove a base path and set the forwarding server.

By Zuplo

A/B Test Backend

Assign a percentage of traffic to a new backend for testing.

By Zuplo

Mocking & Unit Test

Create unit tests by mocking Zuplo objects.

By Zuplo

Schema Validation with File Refs

By Zuplo