API Linting
See how to use API linting to enforce api consistency and require Zuplo features like policies.
By Zuplo
Route Custom Data
Use custom data from OpenAPI documents in policies and handlers.
By Zuplo
Rewrite Request Body
Use a custom policy to rewrite the body of a Request
By Zuplo
Custom Base Path
Use a custom property on OpenAPI documents to automatically remove a base path and set the forwarding server.
By Zuplo
A/B Test Backend
Assign a percentage of traffic to a new backend for testing.
By Zuplo
Mocking & Unit Test
Create unit tests by mocking Zuplo objects.
By Zuplo
Schema Validation with File Refs
By Zuplo