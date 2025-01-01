Custom Modules
How to bundle custom node modules to use in your Zuplo project.
Include Custom Modules#
This sample demonstrates how to bundle custom node modules to use in your Zuplo project. In order to use this in your own Zuplo project, you must connect to source control and clone your project locally.
1/ Setup the Bundler#
First, you need to install the
esbuild module. This is the tool that will actually create your custom bundle. You will install this as a dev dependency.
npm install esbuild -D
2/ Create the Bundle Script#
You will need a script that configures and runs the
esbuild bundler. This script will be run every time you want to bundle your custom modules. You can copy the script from the
bundle.mjs file in this example.
For convinience, you will also want to add the
bundle script to your
package.json
{
"scripts": {
"bundle": "node ./bundle.mjs"
}
}
3/ Install Your Custom Module#
Next, you will install your custom module into your project. You can do this by running
npm install YOUR_MODULE. This will install the module into your
node_modules directory.
4/ Bundle the Module(s)#
In order to bundle your custom modules, you will run the script you create in step 2. This will create a
./modules/third-party directory in your project with the bundled modules.
npm run bundle
5/ Use the Module#
Inside of your code you can now import the custom module through the path. One thing to note is that you will not have code completion for this module. See the next step for information on how to include type definitions.
import MyModule from "./third-party/my-module";
6/ Optional: Type Definitions#
By default this script will not copy or generate any type definition files. This means your custom module will be used as any
any object and you wont have code completion.
If you want to bundle the type definitions (
*.d.ts) files, we recommend copying them manually to the output directory - i.e.
./modules/third-party/YOUR_MODULE/index.d.ts
There are some tools to do this automatically but we have found these to be problematic.
Updating the Bundle#
If you would like to update your custom module, you will need to first install the new module version. You can install the latest version of a module by running
npm install YOUR_MODULE@latest, then re-run the
npm run bundle command. This will overwrite the existing bundle with the new version of the module.
