Last Updated November 7, 2022 | By Zuplo

API Linting

See how to use API linting to enforce api consistency and require Zuplo features like policies.

Zuplo Linting with Vacuum #

How to lint a Zuplo API with Vacuum

This project uses both built-in and custom rules to lint the routes OpenAPI files in this project.

The following custom rules are used:

Enforce that routes have a specific Zuplo Policy

Enforce that the path of routes starts with a specific value.

The configuration rules can be found in config/api-ruleset.yaml . Custom functions are in /lint-functions .

To run this sample yourself: