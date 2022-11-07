Last Updated | By Zuplo

API Linting

See how to use API linting to enforce api consistency and require Zuplo features like policies.

Zuplo Linting with Vacuum#

How to lint a Zuplo API with Vacuum

This project uses both built-in and custom rules to lint the routes OpenAPI files in this project.

The following custom rules are used:

  • Enforce that routes have a specific Zuplo Policy
  • Enforce that the path of routes starts with a specific value.

The configuration rules can be found in config/api-ruleset.yaml. Custom functions are in /lint-functions.

Run#

To run this sample yourself:

npm install
npm run lint

