Last Updated | By Zuplo
API Linting
See how to use API linting to enforce api consistency and require Zuplo features like policies.
Zuplo Linting with Vacuum#
How to lint a Zuplo API with Vacuum
This project uses both built-in and custom rules to lint the routes OpenAPI files in this project.
The following custom rules are used:
- Enforce that routes have a specific Zuplo Policy
- Enforce that the path of routes starts with a specific value.
The configuration rules can be found in
config/api-ruleset.yaml. Custom functions are in
/lint-functions.
Run#
To run this sample yourself:
npm install
npm run lint