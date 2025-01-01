Plans & Pricing
Don't pay for a long list of features you'll never use.
Free$0 / month
- Requests / month1M
- Environmentsunlimited
- API Keysunlimited
- Developer Portalsunlimited
- Projects & Servicesunlimited
- Basic Analyticsunlimited
- Egress / month included10GB
- Deploy to 300 data centers worldwide
- Unlimited RPS - serverless autoscale
- GitHub gitops integration
- Community Support
Builder$25 / month
- Requests / month1M *
- Custom Domainsup to 2 *
- Egress / month10 GB per 1M requests
- Deploy to 300 data centers worldwide
- Unlimited RPS - serverless autoscale
- GitHub gitops integration
- Community Support
* Contact us using the button below to add more requests, domains, etc. to your plan.
EnterpriseContact us
- Requests / monthup to unlimited
- Custom Domainsup to unlimited
- Egress / monthup to unlimited
- SLAup to 99.999%
- Managed, managed dedicated and self-hosted options available
- GitHub, BitBucket, GitLab, Azure Devops integration available
- Premium Support up to 24x7x365 available
- Integrate with your observability and analytics platforms
- SSO and Roles-based-access-control (RBAC) available
- Advanced analytics, and much more...
Enterprise options
These are some of the features available to enterprise customers.
Logging Plugins
Send logs to any logging service such as Data Dog, Loki, AWS Cloudwatch, and more.Learn more →
Observability Plugins
Send traces to the OpenTelementry provider of your choice in order to see detailed traces for every stage of your Zuplo API.Learn more →
Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
Use your enterprise identity provider to sign in to Zuplo and control access to your projects, API Keys, and environments with role-based access.Learn more →
Private Connectivity
Secure your backend with advanced connectivity options such as secure tunneling, mTLS, etc.Learn more →
Advanced Analytics
Gain detailed insight into how your users are utilizing your API, discover performance issues, and more.Learn more →
Enterprise Support
Ensure you issues are handled promptly with enterprise support SLAs. Options include up to 30 minute response time.Learn more →
Enterprise SLA
Dedicated Support
Chat directly with your dedicated support team on slack or discord to get quick help building your API.Learn more →
White Glove Onboarding
Let our team of experts help migrate your API to Zuplo. Event the largest migrations can typically be done in weeks.
Are you interested in learning more about our pricing options? Contact us to learn more about how we can help you build your API faster and more securely.Contact us