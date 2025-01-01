Plans & Pricing

Don't pay for a long list of features you'll never use.

Free

$0 / month
Designed for individuals to quickly ship and secure a API.
  • Requests / month1M
  • Environmentsunlimited
  • API Keysunlimited
  • Developer Portalsunlimited
  • Projects & Servicesunlimited
  • Basic Analyticsunlimited
  • Egress / month included10GB
  • Deploy to 300 data centers worldwide
  • Unlimited RPS - serverless autoscale
  • GitHub gitops integration
  • Community Support
Most popular

Builder

$25 / month
Everything in Free + custom pricing for businesses to quickly launch their API.
  • Requests / month1M *
  • Custom Domainsup to 2 *
  • Egress / month10 GB per 1M requests
  • Deploy to 300 data centers worldwide
  • Unlimited RPS - serverless autoscale
  • GitHub gitops integration
  • Community Support

* Contact us using the button below to add more requests, domains, etc. to your plan.

Enterprise

Contact us
Fully managed, secure, and scalable API platform for business critical APIs.
  • Requests / monthup to unlimited
  • Custom Domainsup to unlimited
  • Egress / monthup to unlimited
  • SLAup to 99.999%
  • Managed, managed dedicated and self-hosted options available
  • GitHub, BitBucket, GitLab, Azure Devops integration available
  • Premium Support up to 24x7x365 available
  • Integrate with your observability and analytics platforms
  • SSO and Roles-based-access-control (RBAC) available
  • Advanced analytics, and much more...

Enterprise options

These are some of the features available to enterprise customers.

Logging Plugins

Send logs to any logging service such as Data Dog, Loki, AWS Cloudwatch, and more.

Observability Plugins

Send traces to the OpenTelementry provider of your choice in order to see detailed traces for every stage of your Zuplo API.

Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)

Use your enterprise identity provider to sign in to Zuplo and control access to your projects, API Keys, and environments with role-based access.

Private Connectivity

Secure your backend with advanced connectivity options such as secure tunneling, mTLS, etc.

Advanced Analytics

Gain detailed insight into how your users are utilizing your API, discover performance issues, and more.

Enterprise Support

Ensure you issues are handled promptly with enterprise support SLAs. Options include up to 30 minute response time.

Dedicated Support

Chat directly with your dedicated support team on slack or discord to get quick help building your API.

White Glove Onboarding

Let our team of experts help migrate your API to Zuplo. Event the largest migrations can typically be done in weeks.

