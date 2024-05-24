Learning Center

API & MCP Development Guides
Hone your engineering knowledge and skills with the latest articles on API development, management, best practices, and more.
404 articles
Migrating from AWS API Gateway to Zuplo: Feature Mapping, Architecture Translation, and Step-by-Step Guide
A practical guide to migrating from AWS API Gateway to Zuplo — covering VTL replacement, feature mapping, authentication migration, and a phased plan.Learn more
Best API Security Tools and Platforms (2026): Comprehensive Evaluation Guide
Compare the best API security tools and platforms for 2026 — Zuplo, Kong, AWS API Gateway, Azure API Management, Apigee, Tyk, Salt Security, Akamai API Security, 42Crunch, Wallarm, and Traceable AI. Includes evaluation criteria, feature comparisons, and use-case guidance.Learn more
Best API Gateways in 2026: A Developer's Guide to Choosing the Right Solution
Compare the best API gateways in 2026 — Zuplo, Kong, Tyk, AWS API Gateway, Azure API Management, Apigee, Traefik, NGINX, Envoy, and Gravitee. Includes evaluation criteria, key strengths and tradeoffs, and a decision framework for developers and platform teams.Learn more
API Gateway Compliance: How Zuplo Maps to SOC 2, NIST, and Security Frameworks
Learn how Zuplo's API gateway controls map to SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, and ISO 27001 — with practical guidance for compliance-driven API teams.Learn more
API Observability and Monitoring: The Complete Guide to API Health, Metrics, and Performance
Learn everything about API observability and monitoring — from the three pillars of logs, metrics, and traces to building a full observability stack for production APIs.Learn more
PII Protection for AI APIs: How to Sanitize Sensitive Data at the Gateway
LLMs don't understand privacy. Learn why PII leaks in AI APIs happen, where the exposure vectors are, and how to enforce data sanitization at the API gateway before sensitive data ever reaches a model.Learn more
Build vs Buy MCP Server Infrastructure: A Decision Framework for Engineering Teams
A basic MCP server takes hours to build, but production-grade infrastructure takes months. Use this decision framework to evaluate whether to build or buy MCP server infrastructure.Learn more
The API Management Maturity Model: Assess and Advance Your API Program
Assess your organization's API management maturity across five levels — from ad-hoc scripts to fully automated, self-service API platforms — and learn how to advance.Learn more
API Sprawl in 2026: Why 354+ APIs Per Enterprise Breaks Traditional Gateways
Enterprises now manage 354+ APIs on average. Learn why traditional gateway architectures can't keep up and how edge-native gateways solve scaling at this level.Learn more
Zuplo vs Traefik: Managed Edge Gateway vs Container-Native API Proxy
Compare Zuplo and Traefik across architecture, API management features, developer experience, and operations to decide between a managed edge gateway and a container-native proxy.Learn more
Semantic vs. Programmatic API Gateway Policies: Understanding the New Frontier of Request Governance
As AI-native traffic grows, gateway vendors are adopting vector embeddings for semantic policy enforcement. Learn the tradeoffs between semantic and programmatic approaches — and when to use each.Learn more
API Gateway for CI/CD and GitOps: Automating API Lifecycle with Infrastructure as Code
Learn how to manage API gateway configuration with GitOps and CI/CD pipelines. Explore gateway-as-code, automated testing, and deployment strategies.Learn more
AI Gateway Comparison 2026: Zuplo vs Kong vs Gravitee vs Tyk vs Apigee
Compare Zuplo, Kong, Gravitee, Tyk, and Apigee across MCP support, A2A protocol, LLM proxy, agent governance, and developer experience for 2026.Learn more
Best API Management Tools in 2026: A Developer's Guide
Compare the best API management tools in 2026 for API gateways, developer portals, rate limiting, and API key management. Find the right tool for your team.Learn more
Zuplo vs NGINX: Modern Managed API Gateway vs Traditional Reverse Proxy
Compare Zuplo and NGINX across architecture, API management features, DevEx, and TCO to decide which API gateway fits your team.Learn more
Modern API Gateway for Developers: Why Teams Switch from Azure, AWS, and Kong to Zuplo
Compare Zuplo against Azure API Management, AWS API Gateway, Kong, and Tyk. Learn why developer teams choose a modern, edge-native API gateway over legacy enterprise platforms.Learn more
API Gateway with Built-In Developer Portal vs Standalone Documentation Tools
Integrated API gateway with developer portal vs standalone docs tools like Stoplight, Redocly, ReadMe, and Zudoku. A decision framework for API teams.Learn more
AI Agents Are Half Your API Documentation Traffic: How to Optimize Your Developer Portal for Machine Readers
AI agents now account for 45% of developer portal traffic. Learn how to optimize your API documentation for both human and machine readers.Learn more
Tyk vs Zuplo: Self-Hosted Gateway vs Managed Edge API Management
Compare Tyk and Zuplo across architecture, developer experience, pricing, and operations. Learn when a self-hosted API gateway makes sense and when a managed edge platform is the better alternative to Tyk.Learn more
Apigee Edge 4.53 Has Reached End of Life: What to Do Now
Apigee Edge for Private Cloud v4.53 reached end of life on April 11, 2026. If you're still running it, here's what that means and what your options are.Learn more
Fine-Grained API Authorization: From RBAC to AuthZEN at the Gateway
Learn how fine-grained authorization models like ABAC, ReBAC, and the OpenID AuthZEN standard let API gateways enforce resource-level access control beyond basic RBAC.Learn more
Developer Portal Cost Breakdown: Build vs Buy in 2026
Compare the true cost of building a developer portal in-house vs buying one. Get TCO projections, hidden cost analysis, and a decision framework.Learn more
API Gateway Deployment Best Practices: From Complex Pipelines to Zero-Ops
Learn API gateway deployment best practices including CI/CD, zero-downtime strategies, and how managed gateways eliminate infrastructure complexity.Learn more
Zuplo vs MuleSoft: Modern API Gateway vs Enterprise iPaaS Platform Comparison
Compare Zuplo and MuleSoft across architecture, developer experience, pricing, and features to find the right API management fit for your team.Learn more
Zuplo vs Gravitee: Managed Edge Gateway vs Open-Source API Management Comparison
Compare Zuplo and Gravitee across architecture, developer experience, pricing, and operations to find the right API management platform for your team.Learn more
Zuplo vs AWS API Gateway: Edge-Native vs Cloud-Native API Management
Compare Zuplo and AWS API Gateway across architecture, developer experience, pricing, and performance to find the right API gateway for your team.Learn more
Migrating from WSO2 to Zuplo: Component Mapping, Architecture Translation, and Step-by-Step Guide
A practical guide for teams migrating from WSO2 API Manager to Zuplo, covering component mapping, mediation sequence translation, and a phased migration plan.Learn more
Kong vs Zuplo: API Gateway Comparison for 2026
A detailed comparison of Kong and Zuplo for API management, covering architecture, developer experience, pricing, and when to choose each platform.Learn more
Azure API Management vs Zuplo: Microsoft Cloud Platform vs Edge-Native API Gateway
A detailed comparison of Azure API Management and Zuplo covering architecture, developer experience, pricing, security, and when to choose each platform.Learn more
Avoiding API Gateway Vendor Lock-in: A Standards-Based Approach to Portable API Management
Learn how API gateway vendor lock-in happens, evaluate portability risk with a decision framework, and adopt standards-based API management to stay portable.Learn more
Migrating from Traefik to Zuplo: Configuration Mapping and Step-by-Step Guide
A practical guide for teams migrating from Traefik Proxy to Zuplo, covering middleware-to-policy mapping, configuration translation, and a phased migration plan.Learn more
Migrating from Tyk to Zuplo: Plugin Mapping, Architecture Translation, and Step-by-Step Guide
A practical guide for teams migrating from Tyk API Gateway to Zuplo, covering Go plugin-to-policy mapping, architecture translation, and a phased migration plan.Learn more
Migrating from Azure API Management to Zuplo: Policy Mapping, Architecture Translation, and Step-by-Step Guide
A practical guide to migrating from Azure API Management to Zuplo — covering XML policy mapping, architecture translation, and a phased migration plan.Learn more
FHIR API Compliance: How API Gateways Help Healthcare Organizations Meet CMS-0057-F Requirements
Learn how API gateways help healthcare payers meet CMS-0057-F mandates for FHIR APIs — covering authentication, rate limiting, validation, and more.Learn more
The API Readiness Gap: How to Design APIs That AI Agents Can Actually Use
89% of developers use AI in their daily work, yet only 24% design APIs for AI agents. Learn how to close the API readiness gap and make your APIs agent-callable.Learn more
The True Cost of Apigee: A Total Cost of Ownership Analysis
Apigee's pricing looks simple on paper. In practice, environment fees, analytics add-ons, portal costs, and GCP infrastructure add up fast. Here's what Apigee actually costs.Learn more
Behavioral API Threats Explained: Why Workflow-Level Abuse Is the New API Attack Vector
Learn why behavioral API threats like workflow abuse and retry loops now outpace volumetric attacks — and how to detect them at the gateway layer.Learn more
Apigee vs Zuplo: API Gateway Comparison for 2026
A detailed comparison of Apigee and Zuplo for API management, covering architecture, developer experience, pricing, and migration considerations.Learn more
API Gateway for Agentic Payments: x402, Stripe MPP, and Machine-to-Machine Billing
Learn how API gateways orchestrate agentic payments using x402, Stripe MPP, and machine-to-machine billing for autonomous AI agent API access.Learn more
API Pricing in the AI Era: What Amazon, X, and Reddit Teach Us About Usage-Based Monetization
Major platforms shifted to usage-based API pricing in 2026. Learn what Amazon SP-API, X API, and Reddit API pricing changes mean for your API monetization strategy.Learn more
Migrating from Apigee to Zuplo: Policy Mapping, Architecture Translation, and Step-by-Step Guide
A complete guide to migrating from Apigee Edge to Zuplo — covering policy mapping, architecture differences, developer portal migration, and zero-downtime cutover strategies.Learn more
Migrating from Kong to Zuplo: Plugin Mapping, Architecture Translation, and Step-by-Step Guide
A practical guide for teams migrating from Kong Gateway to Zuplo, covering plugin-to-policy mapping, config translation, and a phased migration plan.Learn more
Benefits of API Management: Cost Savings, Security, and Developer Experience
Discover the key benefits of API management — from centralized security and cost savings to better developer experience. Learn how to quantify ROI.Learn more
API Management Buyer's Guide: How to Evaluate and Choose the Right Platform in 2026
A step-by-step framework for evaluating API management platforms — covering security, developer experience, deployment models, monetization, and total cost of ownership.Learn more
Securing Vibe-Coded APIs: How API Gateways Catch What AI-Generated Code Misses
Learn how API gateways protect vibe-coded APIs from common security gaps like missing auth, open CORS, and no rate limiting — regardless of code quality.Learn more
FAPI 2.0 Explained: Financial-Grade API Security Patterns for API Gateways
Learn what FAPI 2.0 requires, how DPoP, PAR, and JARM secure financial APIs, and what your API gateway needs to enforce compliance across open banking regulations.Learn more
API Cost Protection: How Rate Limits, Quotas, and Spending Caps Prevent Billing Disasters
Learn how rate limits, quotas, and hard spending caps protect against runaway API costs — with real incidents and implementation patterns.Learn more
Shadow MCP: The Ungoverned AI Agent Tools Putting Your APIs at Risk
Nearly half of enterprise AI agents run without oversight. Learn what shadow MCP is, why ungoverned MCP servers are more dangerous than shadow IT, and how centralized gateway governance fixes it.Learn more
OpenAPI-First API Gateway: Why Spec-Driven API Management Matters
Learn what an OpenAPI-first API gateway is, why spec-driven API management reduces drift and errors, and how it compares to plugin-based OpenAPI support in Kong, Tyk, AWS API Gateway, and Apigee.Learn more
Managed vs Self-Hosted API Gateway: Architecture, Cost, and Operations Decision Framework
Compare managed, self-hosted, and edge-native API gateways across architecture, TCO, and operations to find the right deployment model for your team.Learn more
gRPC API Gateway: Protocol Translation, Load Balancing, and Observability
Learn how API gateways handle gRPC traffic — from protocol translation and load balancing to authentication, observability, and gRPC-Web support.Learn more
API Gateway Resilience and Fault Tolerance: Circuit Breakers, Retries, and Graceful Degradation
Learn how to implement resilience patterns like circuit breakers, retries, timeouts, and graceful degradation at the API gateway layer to protect your services from cascading failures.Learn more
EU AI Act Compliance for API Teams: How Your API Gateway Helps Meet the August 2026 Deadline
Learn how API gateways help meet EU AI Act requirements for logging, access control, and audit trails before the August 2026 high-risk deadline.Learn more
What Is a Developer Portal? The Complete Guide
Learn what a developer portal is, why every API needs one, and the essential features — from interactive docs to self-service API keys — that create great developer experiences.Learn more
OWASP Top 10 for Agentic Applications 2026: What API Gateway Teams Need to Know
Learn which OWASP Top 10 agentic application risks API gateways can mitigate and how to implement defenses with practical gateway patterns and code examples.Learn more
API Gateway for Multi-Tenant SaaS: Tenant Isolation, Rate Limiting, and Key Management
Learn how to build a multi-tenant API gateway with per-tenant API keys, dynamic rate limiting, and tenant isolation for your SaaS platform.Learn more
API Gateway for GraphQL: Federation, Proxying, and Best Practices
Learn how API gateways handle GraphQL APIs — from proxying and federation to rate limiting, security, and best practices for production.Learn more
What Is the Agent-to-Agent (A2A) Protocol? A Guide for API Teams
Learn how Google's Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocol enables AI agent interoperability, how it complements MCP, and what API gateway teams need to know.Learn more
What Is API Management? The Complete Guide for 2026
Learn what API management is and how to choose the best API management platform in 2026. Covers the five pillars, architecture patterns, and platform comparisons — including modern alternatives to Azure API Management and AWS API Gateway for developer-first teams.Learn more
Token-Based Rate Limiting: How to Manage AI Agent API Traffic in 2026
Learn why traditional request-based rate limiting fails for AI agents and how to implement token-based rate limiting strategies with practical examples.Learn more
How to Track API Performance Per Customer (And Why Aggregate Metrics Aren't Enough)
Learn why tracking API performance per customer matters more than aggregate metrics, and how to monitor latency, errors, and usage by individual API consumer.Learn more
API Monetization in 2026: From Stitched-Together Solutions to Integrated Platforms
Learn how API monetization evolved into gateway-native platforms. Compare approaches from Kong, Zuplo, and others — and why developer experience matters most.Learn more
API Key Rotation and Lifecycle Management: Zero-Downtime Strategies
Learn how to manage the full API key lifecycle — from creation and rotation to deprecation and revocation — with zero-downtime strategies and automation.Learn more
API Gateway Traffic Management: Routing, Load Balancing, and Canary Releases
Learn how API gateways handle traffic management including request routing, load balancing strategies, canary deployments, and URL rewriting for zero-downtime releases.Learn more
API Gateway Patterns: BFF, Composition, Offloading, and Gateway Routing
Learn the most important API gateway architecture patterns — BFF, API composition, gateway offloading, routing, transformation, and more — with practical examples.Learn more
API Gateway Caching: Strategies, Patterns, and Best Practices
Learn how API gateway caching reduces latency, cuts backend load, and scales your APIs with strategies for cache invalidation, edge caching, and more.Learn more
Vibe Coding Makes Fast APIs — Not Safe Ones
Vibe coding tools make building APIs incredibly fast — but 0 of 15 apps in one study had CSRF protection, and only 1 attempted rate limiting. Here's what AI-generated APIs systematically skip, and how an API gateway fills every gap without killing the vibe.Learn more
Enterprise AI Needs Governance Rails, Not Speed Bumps
78% of employees use AI tools their employer hasn't approved. 53% of AI teams exceed cost forecasts by 40% or more. Only 14% of enterprises enforce AI governance. Here's how an AI gateway turns this from a liability into a competitive advantage.Learn more
What Is an API Gateway? The Complete Guide
Learn what an API gateway is, how it works, and how to choose the best API gateway in 2026. Covers authentication, rate limiting, architecture patterns, and comparisons of top API gateways including edge-native alternatives to Azure API Management and AWS API Gateway.Learn more
Edge-Native API Gateway Architecture: Benefits, Patterns, and Use Cases
Learn what edge-native API gateways are, how they differ from cloud-region gateways, and why they deliver lower latency, better security, and global scale.Learn more
Zuplo vs Postman: API Gateway vs API Development Platform — What's the Difference?
Zuplo vs Postman — understand the difference between an API gateway and an API development platform, when to use each, and how they work together.Learn more
Migrating from Self-Hosted to Managed API Gateway: A Complete Guide
A practical guide to migrating from self-hosted API gateways like NGINX, Traefik, or Envoy to a managed gateway — covering planning, config mapping, and zero-downtime strategies.Learn more
Securing MCP Servers: Authentication, Authorization, and Access Control
Secure your MCP servers with OAuth, API keys, RBAC, and endpoint scoping. Practical patterns for authenticating AI agents and controlling access to MCP tools.Learn more
Best Practices for Mapping REST APIs to MCP Tools
Learn how to map REST API endpoints to MCP tools effectively — naming conventions, parameter mapping, error handling, and pagination patterns for AI agent consumption.Learn more
Managing MCP Server Access at Scale with an MCP Gateway
Scale MCP server access with an MCP gateway — centralized auth, rate limiting, tool routing, model failover, and usage analytics for AI agent deployments.Learn more
How to Implement API Key Authentication: A Complete Guide
Learn how to implement API key authentication from scratch — generation, secure storage, validation, rotation, and per-key rate limiting with practical code examples.Learn more
GitOps for API Management: Platform Comparison and Implementation
Compare GitOps support across API management platforms — config-as-code, branch previews, CI/CD pipelines, and rollback patterns for Zuplo, Kong, Apigee, and more.Learn more
Generate API Documentation from OpenAPI: A Step-by-Step Guide
Generate beautiful, interactive API documentation from your OpenAPI spec — tools comparison, setup guide, and best practices for keeping docs in sync with your API.Learn more
Developer Portal Comparison: Customization, Documentation, and Self-Service
Compare developer portal platforms — Zuplo/Zudoku, ReadMe, Redocly, Stoplight, and SwaggerHub — across customization, auto-generated docs, self-service API keys, and theming.Learn more
Create an MCP Server from Your OpenAPI Spec in 5 Minutes
Turn any OpenAPI spec into a working MCP server with Zuplo — no custom code required. Follow this step-by-step tutorial to deploy in under 5 minutes.Learn more
CI/CD for API Gateways: Pipeline Templates and Multi-Environment Deployment
Set up CI/CD pipelines for your API gateway with GitHub Actions and GitLab CI templates, multi-environment deployment, branch previews, and rollback strategies.Learn more
Best API Management Platforms (2026): Developer-First Picks Compared
Compare the best API management platforms and API gateways for 2026 — Zuplo, Kong, Apigee, AWS API Gateway, Azure API Management, Tyk, and Cloudflare. Includes an API management platform comparison with feature matrices, pricing, and use-case guidance for developer-first teams.Learn more
How to Choose the Best AI Gateway (2026 Buyer's Guide)
Compare AI gateways for LLM routing, cost control, and MCP support. Evaluation criteria, feature comparison matrix, and use case recommendations for 2026.Learn more
API Rate Limiting Platform Comparison: Zuplo vs Kong vs AWS
Compare rate limiting across Zuplo, Apigee, AWS API Gateway, Kong, and Tyk — algorithms, per-key controls, global distribution, and configuration complexity.Learn more
API Observability Comparison: Error Reporting, Analytics, and Debugging
Compare API observability features across platforms — error reporting, analytics dashboards, real-time debugging, and log integration for Zuplo, Apigee, Kong, and more.Learn more
Best API Monetization Platforms (2026): Complete Comparison Guide
Compare the best API monetization platforms in 2026. Side-by-side analysis of Zuplo, Moesif, Amberflo, Apiable, Lago, Stripe Billing, and RapidAPI across pricing, metering, and developer experience.Learn more
API Gateway Security and Compliance: A Buyer's Checklist
Evaluate API gateway security features — authentication, encryption, DDoS protection, audit logging, and compliance certifications. A practical checklist for security-conscious teams.Learn more
AI Governance for API Teams: Controlling Access, Cost, and Compliance
Build a governance framework for AI and LLM usage — access controls, cost management, compliance policies, and audit logging with practical API gateway patterns.Learn more
Your Developer Portal Is Losing You 80% of Signups: Here's How to Fix It
Most developer portals are conversion disasters. Slow signup, confusing navigation, and hidden pricing are costing you customers. Let's fix that.Learn more
The Stripe Model: How Transaction-Based Pricing Built a Multi-Billion Dollar API Company
Stripe charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. This simple model built one of the most valuable private companies in tech. Here's what every API company can learn from it.Learn more
The Silent Revenue Killer: How Failed Payments Are Destroying Your API Business
Payment recovery tools save businesses billions annually. Most API companies don't even know how much they're losing to failed payments. Here's how to stop the bleeding.Learn more
The Hidden Math Behind API Credit Systems: A Deep Dive
Credit-based pricing is taking over the API world. But the math behind setting credit values is surprisingly complex. Here's how the pros do it.Learn more
The Free Tier Paradox: Why Generous APIs Create More Paying Customers
Conventional wisdom says free tiers cannibalize revenue. The data says the opposite: the most successful API companies give away more than their competitors. Here's the counterintuitive math behind the free tier paradox.Learn more
The 10x Cheaper AI Era: Why Your API Pricing Strategy Is Already Obsolete
AI inference costs are dropping 10x per year. If you're still pricing your AI-powered API like it's 2024, you're either leaving money on the table or about to get disrupted.Learn more
Rate Limiting Without the Rage: A 2026 Guide That Developers Won't Hate
Rate limiting is table stakes for API monetization. But most implementations make developers furious. Here's how to protect your infrastructure while keeping your users happy.Learn more
Pay-Per-Call Is Dead: The New API Pricing Models Taking Over
Charging per API request was simple. It was also wrong. Here's why the smartest API companies are abandoning pay-per-call—and what they're doing instead.Learn more
From $0 to $1M MRR: The API Monetization Playbook for Indie Hackers
You don't need a sales team or enterprise contracts to build a million-dollar API business. Here's the practical playbook for solo founders and small teams.Learn more
I Analyzed 50 API-First Unicorns: Here's How They Actually Price Their APIs
We studied the pricing pages of 50 API-first companies worth over $1B. The patterns are clear: successful API companies don't compete on price—they compete on developer experience and trust.Learn more
How to Sunset an API
Learn effective strategies for sunsetting an API, including user communication, HTTP headers, and migration support to ensure a smooth transition.Learn more
CBOR and UBJSON: Binary Data Formats for Efficient REST APIs
Explore how CBOR and UBJSON can enhance REST APIs through reduced payload size and improved performance, offering efficient binary alternatives to JSON.Learn more
What Are Timeseries APIs and How Do They Work?
Explore the role of timeseries APIs in managing and analyzing time-stamped data for real-time insights and predictive analytics across industries.Learn more
Build vs Buy: API Management Tools
Should you build or buy your API management tool? This decision impacts cost, time to market, etc. Here, you'll learn why buying API management tools is better.Learn more
How Does API Orchestration Differ from API Aggregation?
Explore the differences between API orchestration and aggregation, their unique functions, and when to use each for optimal API management.Learn more
Enhancing API Performance with HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 Protocols
Upgrade your APIs to HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 for faster, more reliable performance, leveraging advanced features like multiplexing and QUIC protocol.Learn more
Designing REST APIs for Mobile Applications: Best Practices
Learn best practices for designing REST APIs tailored for mobile apps, focusing on performance, security, scalability, and developer support.Learn more
A Deep Dive into Alternative Data Formats for APIs: HAL, Siren, and JSON-LD
Explore three emerging API data formats—HAL, Siren, and JSON-LD—that enhance functionality through embedded context and relationships.Learn more
Implementing Idempotency Keys in REST APIs
Learn how to implement idempotency keys in REST APIs to prevent duplicate requests and ensure consistent outcomes during retries.Learn more
Optimizing REST APIs with Conditional Requests and ETags
Learn how to optimize REST APIs using conditional requests and ETags to improve performance and reduce unnecessary data transfers.Learn more
API discoverability: Why its important + the risk of Shadow and Zombie APIs
Unmanaged APIs like shadow and zombie types create serious security risks. Learn how discoverability can boost efficiency and security.Learn more
Troubleshooting Broken Function Level Authorization
Learn how to identify and prevent Broken Function Level Authorization vulnerabilities in APIs through robust security measures and testing techniques.Learn more
Troubleshooting Broken Object Level Authorization
Learn how to identify and fix Broken Object Level Authorization (BOLA) vulnerabilities in APIs to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance.Learn more
RFC 9727 api-catalog Explained
RFC 9727 standardizes API catalogs, enhancing discoverability, governance, and lifecycle management for improved API operations.Learn more
Strangler Fig pattern for API versioning
Learn how the Strangler Fig pattern enables seamless API versioning by gradually replacing legacy systems without downtime.Learn more
How to Access a REST API Through GraphQL
Learn how to efficiently integrate REST APIs with GraphQL to enhance data fetching, performance, and security in your applications.Learn more
How to Harden Your API for Better Security
Protect your APIs from increasing attacks by implementing strong authentication, input validation, and monitoring practices for enhanced security..Learn more
Asynchronous Operations in REST APIs: Managing Long-Running Tasks
Explore effective strategies for implementing asynchronous operations in REST APIs to enhance user experience during long-running tasks.Learn more
What is API Governance and Why is it Important?
API governance is essential for ensuring consistent, secure, and efficient API management across organizations, aligning with business goals..Learn more
Implementing Data Compression in REST APIs with gzip and Brotli
Enhance API performance with gzip and Brotli compression, optimizing data transfer and reducing bandwidth for faster responses.Learn more
How to Choose the Right REST API Naming Conventions
Master REST API naming conventions — from plural nouns and kebab-case URIs to versioning strategies. Includes good vs. bad examples and a quick-reference table.Learn more
Create XML Responses in FastAPI with OpenAPI
Learn how to create and document XML responses in FastAPI, covering dynamic generation, content negotiation, and security best practices.Learn more
Exploring the World of API Observability
API observability combines metrics, logs, and traces to enhance API performance, security, and troubleshooting in modern digital systems.Learn more
Building a JSON CRUD API in PHP
Learn how to build a secure and scalable JSON CRUD API in PHP, covering setup, operations, best practices, and transition to databases.Learn more
HTTP PATCH vs PUT: Key Differences for REST API Updates
Learn the key differences between HTTP PUT and PATCH methods for effective resource updates in RESTful APIs, focusing on efficiency and idempotency.Learn more
Traditional API Documentation Tools Compared: ReadMe, Redocly, and Swagger
Compare ReadMe, Redocly, and Swagger for API documentation: see setup, AI-readiness, and cost.Learn more
Top Java REST API Frameworks in 2025
Compare Spring Boot, Quarkus, Micronaut, Helidon Níma, Vert.x, Dropwizard, and Javalin for Java API performance, AI integration, and cold-start speed.Learn more
Scala API Documentation Tools and Best Practices
Discover proven workflows and modern tools—like Scaladoc, Guardrail, and OpenApi4s to automate, maintain, and publish rock-solid Scala API documentation.Learn more
Google Cloud API Gateway: Features and Implementation
Learn about Google Cloud API Gateway, its features and how to implement.Learn more
Understanding HTTP Error 405: Method Not Allowed
HTTP 405 errors indicate unsupported methods for valid URLs. Learn causes, fixes, and prevention strategies for smoother API interactions.Learn more
Istio vs Envoy vs Zuplo: Service Mesh and API Gateway Comparison
Compare Istio, Envoy, and Zuplo for service mesh and API gateway needs, including developer experience, scalability, and cost.Learn more
Top 10 Go Rest API Frameworks
Explore the top 10 Go frameworks for building REST APIs, comparing performance, middleware support, and best use cases for developers.Learn more
The Devs Guide to Ruby on Rails API Development and Best Practices
Master Ruby on Rails API development with best practices for authentication, performance, and scaling.Learn more
How to Implement Validation in Python Flask REST APIs
Learn effective methods for validating data in Flask REST APIs to enhance security, reliability, and user experience.Learn more
Exploring the Top API Gateway Solutions of 2025
Explore features, tools, scalability, security, and AI-driven future-readiness insights for the top API gateway solutions in 2025.Learn more
MuleSoft vs Boomi: An Enterprise Integration Platform Showdown
Explore MuleSoft vs Boomi to discover which iPaaS best suits your integration needs.Learn more
The All-in-One Guide to Running an API Check for Uptime and Performance
Learn to transform API downtime chaos into a secret advantage with essential health checks and performance monitoring.Learn more
Python APIs: Complete Guide from Setup to Production
Learn how to build Python APIs in this guide for developers.Learn more
Gravitee vs Apigee: An API Management Solutions Comparison
Compare Gravitee and Apigee to see which works best for your needs.Learn more
Monitoring API Usage Across Versions: From Chaos to Control
Transform your approach to monitoring API usage across versions.Learn more
Block Spam Signups with Zuplo and Your Identity Providers
Learn how to block spam and disposable emails during user signups using a Zuplo API integrated with your identity provider’s authentication flow.Learn more
How API Analytics Shapes Developer Experience
Explore key insights on usage patterns and business outcomes to enhance developer experience.Learn more
XML API Documentation: From Zero to Production in 10 Minutes
Learn to document XML APIs swiftly and effectively with this guide.Learn more
Azure API Gateway vs API Management: What’s the Difference?
Discover the differences between Azure API Gateway and API Management.Learn more
Location-Based Applications Thrive with the Yelp API
Enhance location-based apps with Yelp API.Learn more
Testing Webhooks and Events Using Mock APIs
Learn step-by-step from basics to advanced strategies for effective webhook testing.Learn more
Choosing the Right API Documentation Platform: Scalar vs Mintlify vs Bump vs Theneo
Compare API Documenation platforms to find the best one for your organization.Learn more
Maximize Your Shipping Efficiency with the UPS API
Discover how to get the most out of the UPS API.Learn more
The Top API Mocking Frameworks of 2025
Explore best API mocking frameworks for testing, prototyping, and collaborative development.Learn more
Choosing an API Gateway: Zuplo vs Kong vs Traefik vs Tyk
Compare the top API Gateways to pick the right one for your needs.Learn more
Which API Monetization Platform is Best? RapidAPI vs Moesif vs Zuplo
Compare Zuplo, Moesif, and RapidAPI for API Monetization.Learn more
Best Practices for API Monetization in Travel and Hospitality
Explore proven API monetization strategies in travel and hospitality.Learn more
API Design Patterns: REST, Pagination, Versioning & Error Handling
Learn essential API design patterns including RESTful resource naming, pagination strategies, versioning approaches, error handling, and rate limiting.Learn more
A Comprehensive Guide to Understanding the Airtable API
Harness powerful applications for structured data with the Airtable API.Learn more
Jira API: The Ultimate Project Management Powerhouse
Learn the ins and outs of the Jira API.Learn more
Essential API Tools & Frameworks for Success in 2025
Discover the cutting-edge tools and frameworks propelling API development forward in 2025.Learn more
An Introduction to the Slack API
Explore the Slack API for seamless integration, automation, and team workflow enhancements.Learn more
GraphQL API Design: Powerful Practices to Delight Developers
Learn best practices for GraphQL API design.Learn more
API Observability: Tools and Best Practices for Developers
Learn crucial tools & best practices for API observability.Learn more
API Gateway Logging: Best Practices and Tools
Explore best practices and essential tools for efficient logging, better security, and improved performance.Learn more
Istio vs Linkerd: What’s the Best Service Mesh + API Gateway?
Comparing Istio vs Linkerd: Find out which service mesh is best for your API.Learn more
How to Build a Developer Portal that Boosts API Monetization
Explore how streamlined onboarding, documentation, and support can skyrocket adoption and profits.Learn more
Mastering Developer-Friendly APIs with Clear Design Patterns
Discover how to craft developer-friendly APIs using clear design patterns.Learn more
How to Build Flexible API Products That Meet Developer Needs
Explore strategies to craft API products that cater to a diverse developer audience.Learn more
Understanding and Implementing QuickBooks API Integration
Discover how to enhance financial management with our step-by-step guide on integrating QuickBooks API.Learn more
Best Practices for Building Scalable API Products
Learn essential strategies for building scalable API products that handle growth effortlessly.Learn more
SOAP vs REST APIs: The Ultimate Showdown
Explore the differences between SOAP and REST APIs, their strengths, use cases, and which is best for your application needs.Learn more
How to Transition from SOAP to REST APIs
Learn how to transition from SOAP to REST APIs, simplifying development and enhancing performance with key steps and best practices.Learn more
Creating SOAP APIs in Python
Learn to create and manage SOAP APIs in Python using libraries like Zeep and Spyne, focusing on setup, error handling, and deployment.Learn more
Deploying API Gateways in Multicloud Environments
Master multicloud API gateways with scalable, secure deployment strategies.Learn more
Building Simple Web APIs vs REST APIs: What's The Difference?
Learn which API type suits your project for optimal performance, scalability, and development speed.Learn more
12 Best API Documentation Tools of 2025
Here's what I think are the top 12 tools for API documentation.Learn more
Using API Monitoring to Detect and Fix Integration Issues
Fix your integration issues fast with targeted API monitoring tools.Learn more
Hugging Face API: The AI Model Powerhouse
Enhance your app with AI using Hugging Face’s APILearn more
Smart Strategies to Slash Your AWS API Gateway Bill
Cut your AWS API Gateway bill with smart optimization stepsLearn more
How to Create API Documentation for AI-Powered Services
Learn essential steps for crafting robust API documentation for AI services.Learn more
Transform Your Travel Offerings With the TravelPayouts API
Learn how the TravelPayouts API powers smarter, revenue-generating travel experiences.Learn more
Simulating API Error Handling Scenarios with Mock APIs
Learn how to strengthen your error handling by simulating real API disasters.Learn more
An Introduction to the SendGrid API
Learn how to integrate SendGrid API for reliable, customizable email solutions.Learn more
A Comprehensive Guide to the Sleeper API
Access fantasy league data easily with Sleeper’s open API.Learn more
How to Align API Features with Developer Needs
Learn how to build APIs developers love with a code-first, flexible approach.Learn more
Understanding the Freshservice API
Learn how to automate IT tasks with the Freshservice API.Learn more
ClickUp API: A Comprehensive Guide
Unlock ClickUp API's potential for seamless automation and integration.Learn more
API Gateways vs Load Balancers: Navigating the Key Differences
When to use API gateways, load balancers, or both.Learn more
When APIs Fail: The Essential Guide to Failover Systems
Keep your APIs online with these reliable failover strategies and tools.Learn more
The Top API Mocking Tools in 2025
Explore the best API mocking tools to accelerate your development process.Learn more
The Ultimate Guide to the OWASP API Security Cheat Sheet
Secure your APIs with OWASP’s proven, actionable security best practices.Learn more
How to Manage API Traffic Surges With Custom Alerts
Prevent API downtime with smart, code-based traffic surge alerts.Learn more
The Top API Libraries for Rapid API Development 2025
Build faster, smarter APIs using today's best libraries including FastAPI, Huma, Spring Boot and more.Learn more
Solving Latency Problems in High-Traffic APIs
Cut your API latency fast with these proven performance-boosting strategies.Learn more
Improving API Uptime with Monitoring and Alerts
Learn how to improve your API uptime with smart monitoring, alerts, and performance insights.Learn more
API Management vs API Gateways: Choosing the Right Solution
API Management vs Gateway: Choosing the right infrastructure strategy.Learn more
Maximize HR Efficiency with the Paylocity API
Learn how to integrate your HR and payroll systems seamlessly with Paylocity's API.Learn more
PagerDuty API Essentials: A Guide
Master PagerDuty APIs for faster, smarter incident response workflows.Learn more
SOAP API Testing Guide
Learn essential techniques and tools for effective SOAP API testing to ensure reliability, security, and performance in your services.Learn more
How to rate limit APIs in Python
A tutorial on implementing API Rate Limiting in Python.Learn more
How to rate limit APIs in NodeJS
A tutorial on implementing API Rate Limiting in NodeJS.Learn more
Mastering Webull API: A Guide for Developers and Traders
Integrate Webull API for real-time, programmatic trading solutions.Learn more
How to Design a RESTful API with CRUD Operations
We'll show you how to design fast, intuitive RESTful APIs using CRUD best practices.Learn more
How to Manage Multiple APIs with Centralized Governance
Centralize your API management for control, security, and speed.Learn more
Unlock the Full Potential of Your Trading with BloFin API
Integrate real-time crypto trading with BloFin API’s dual protocols.Learn more
API Gateway Throttling vs WAF DDOS Protection
A guide to the advantages of API Gateways over WAFs that goes beyond DDOS Prevention Rate Limiting (keeping the bad guys out) vs. API Gateway Quota Management (keeping the good guys well behaved).Learn more
API Error Handling That Won't Make Users Rage-Quit
Master API error handling for better security and UX.Learn more
JSON Vs. XML for Web APIs: The Format Showdown
Comparing JSON vs XML for Web APIsLearn more
Envoy as Your API Gateway: An Implementation Guide
Simplify your API management with Envoy’s dynamic routing.Learn more
API Lifecycle Management: Strategies and Platform Comparison for Long-Term Stability
Master API lifecycle management with proven strategies for every stage, plus a platform comparison of Zuplo, Kong, Apigee, Tyk, MuleSoft, and AWS.Learn more
API Security Monitoring for Detecting Real-Time Threats
Learn why real-time API monitoring is your best defense against attacks.Learn more
Get Started with Qualtrics API: A Step-by-Step Guide
Customize, automate, and integrate surveys with the Qualtrics API.Learn more
How to Secure API Endpoints with TLS and SSL Encryption
Learn to secure API endpoints with TLS/SSL encryptionLearn more
How to Create a Proxy in MuleSoft: A Step-By-Step Guide
Master MuleSoft API proxies for security and speed.Learn more
Semantic Versioning for APIs: A Complete Guide to SemVer Best Practices
Learn how to apply semantic versioning (SemVer) to your APIs. This guide covers MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH rules, version management, and implementation tips.Learn more
SOAP API Guide: WSDL, XML Messaging, Security, and REST Comparison
Complete guide to SOAP APIs: understand WSDL contracts, XML messaging, WS-Security, and when to choose SOAP over REST. Includes code examples and best practices.Learn more
Using Predictive Monitoring to Forecast API Traffic
Stop API traffic spikes before they happen.Learn more
Unlocking the Potential of the McLeod API
Streamline your logistics operations with the McLeod API.Learn more
Understanding the Immich API: Features and Best Practices
Streamline your photo and video apps with the Immich API.Learn more
API Key Management: Building Bulletproof Access Control
Learn how to manage API keys like your security depends on it - because it does!Learn more
Maximizing Efficiency with the Workday API
Streamline your HR and finance data with Workday APILearn more
A Developer’s Guide to the Smartsheet API
Smartsheet API: Power automation and integrationLearn more
Exploring the Role of CORS in API Security and Design
Learn how CORS simplifies secure cross origin API requests.Learn more
Enhancing API Governance for Compliance and Risk Management
Learn about API governance that actually works for developers.Learn more
Building API Documentation with Interactive Design Tools
Enhance your API docs through smart interactive design toolsLearn more
Strategies to Secure Patient Privacy in Healthcare APIs
Protecting patient data through secure healthcare APIs.Learn more
Mastering API Service Discovery for Dynamic Systems: A Guide
Service discovery made simple for modern architectures.Learn more
Input Validation Techniques to Fortify APIs Against Threats
Stop API attacks with smarter input validation.Learn more
How to Secure API Endpoints in Banking Applications
Securing banking APIs from rising cyber threats.Learn more
Guide to JWT API Authentication
Learn how JSON Web Tokens (JWT) provide secure authentication for APIs with features like signature validation and built-in expiration.Learn more
xAI Grok API: Features, Pricing, Models & Developer Guide
The xAI Grok API gives developers access to Grok language models for chat, code generation, and analysis. Learn about pricing, models, and rate limits.Learn more
Understanding Mapbox API Integration: A Deep Dive
A comprehensive guide to Mapbox API features and integration for developers.Learn more
How to Optimize Your Fintech API in 2025: A Guide
Fintech API optimization strategies for speed, security, and compliance.Learn more
Boost API Performance During Peak Traffic: Tips & Tricks
API performance strategies for handling peak traffic.Learn more
Getting Started with ElevenLabs API
Learn how to create expressive AI voices with ElevenLabs API.Learn more
A Comprehensive Guide to the Datadog API
Monitor your APIs with Datadog for real-time insights.Learn more
How to Prevent Cross-Site Request Forgery in APIs
CSRF protection strategies for secure API development.Learn more
How API Schema Validation Boosts Effective Contract Testing
Master API schema validation for secure, stable APIs.Learn more
A Guide to Setting up Service Discovery for APIs
Learn how API service discovery automates communication and boosts microservice reliability.Learn more
Fortifying Cloud-Native Applications: Key Security Measures
Protect cloud-native applications from modern security risks.Learn more
Monitoring API Requests and Responses for System Health
Learn how to prevent API failures before they impact users.Learn more
How to Maximize User Insights with API Analytics
Learn how to understand your users better with API analytics.Learn more
Mastering Webhook & Event Testing: A Guide
Explore how to ensure reliable, resilient webhooks with this comprehensive guide.Learn more
Efficiently Document APIs with Markdown: A Developer’s Guide
Learn how to supercharge your API documentation using Markdown!Learn more
mTLS Authentication in Spring Boot Microservices
Implementing mTLS in Spring Boot microservices enhances security through two-way authentication, ensuring trusted communication between services.Learn more
Maximize API Revenue with Strategic Partner Integrations
Unlock API revenue through smart partner strategies.Learn more
How to Create Developer-Friendly API Portals
Learn how to build API portals developers actually love.Learn more
API Backwards Compatibility Best Practices
Learn how to maintain backward compatibility in API versioning through best practices like semantic versioning and thorough documentation.Learn more
API Strategy Guide for Financial Services Companies
Learn why financial institutions are betting big on APIs.Learn more
Complete Guide to the OpenAI API 2025
The complete developer's guide to everything OpenAI API.Learn more
Why API Gateways Are Key to Managing Complex Ecosystems
Explore how to master complex APIs with gateways for secure management.Learn more
Anthropic Claude API: The Ultimate Guide
Build ethical AI solutions with the Anthropic API.Learn more
Mastering the 7shifts API: The Complete Developer's Handbook
Everything you need to know to master the 7shifts API.Learn more
Simulating API Timeouts with Mock APIs
Everything you need to know about simulating API timeouts for stress testing mock APIs.Learn more
Boost API Performance with A/B Testing: Unlock Its Full Power
Optimizing API performance with A/B testing strategies.Learn more
How to Ensure API Compatibility with Automated Testing Tools
Learn how to ensure API compatibility with automated testing tools.Learn more
Penetration Testing for API Security: Protecting Digital Gateways
Everything you need to know about securing your APIs with penetration testing to prevent breaches.Learn more
How to Protect Your API from Automated Bots and Attacks
Protect your APIs from bots, attacks, and vulnerabilities.Learn more
API Security in High-Traffic Environments: Proven Strategies
Read up on how to secure high-traffic APIs without compromising performance.Learn more
How to Profile API Endpoint Performance
Learn how to effectively profile API endpoint performance by monitoring key metrics, using tools, and implementing continuous testing.Learn more
Guide to Real-Time Data Stream APIs
Explore how to build and document real-time APIs.Learn more
Exploring Serverless APIs: A Guide for Developers
Learn how to streamline your API development with serverless computing.Learn more
Connecting MCP Servers to an API Gateway
Learn how to connect your MCP server to a production-ready API via Zuplo, a powerful API gateway that adds security, observability, and scalability.Learn more
ServiceNow API: The Complete Integration Guide
Master ServiceNow API integration for seamless enterprise connectivity.Learn more
The Definitive Guide to Braze API
Learn how to master Braze API for personalized, omnichannel customer engagement.Learn more
The Ultimate Guide to the BitBucket API
Learn how to leverage BitBucket API for automation, version control, and more.Learn more
Kalshi API: The Complete Developer’s Guide
Learn how to integrate Kalshi API for real-time market data.Learn more
How to Implement Seamless API Failover Systems
Read all about how to ensure continuous service with reliable API failover systems.Learn more
How to Set Up an API Security Framework: A Guide for 2025
We show you how to build strong API security without compromising performance.Learn more
How to Secure APIs Against Broken Authentication Risks
Prevent broken authentication risks in your API security.Learn more
How Tiered Pricing Enhances Your API Monetization Strategy
Read how to maximize your API revenue with tiered pricing strategies.Learn more
A Guide to Contract Testing for API Reliability
Ensuring API reliability with contract testing for seamless integration.Learn more
Solving Poor API Performance Issues: Tips for Developers
Improve your API performance with these key metrics and optimization strategies.Learn more
Performance Optimization for SaaS APIs: Key Considerations
Read up on how to boost SaaS API performance for faster user experiences and growth.Learn more
API Pricing Strategies: Segmentation and Personalized Models
Maximize your API revenue with customer segmentation and pricing models.Learn more
Does Tracing Slow Down APIs?
Explore how API traceability can enhance performance without introducing significant delays, using smart strategies for effective monitoring.Learn more
Perplexity API: Setup, Models, Integration & Best Practices
Learn how to integrate the Perplexity API with real-time search and citations. Covers Sonar models, authentication, streaming, cost optimization, and security best practices.Learn more
Optimize API Upgrades With These Versioning Techniques
Master these API versioning techniques to balance innovation with stability.Learn more
How to Detect API Traffic Anomalies in Real-Time
Learn how to detect API anomalies early to prevent security and performance issues.Learn more
Canva API: A Comprehensive Guide
Integrate Canva’s design tools with powerful API solutions.Learn more
Improving Cross-Team Collaboration with API Documentation
Streamline cross-team collaboration with effective API documentation.Learn more
API Audits and Security Testing: Best Practices
Catch up on these best practices for API audits and security testing to prevent breaches.Learn more
How to Implement Mock APIs for API Testing
Learn how mock APIs boost testing speed, coverage, and cost-efficiency.Learn more
Input/Output Validation: Best Practices for API Communication
Learn best practices for input/output validation in APIs to enhance security, prevent data corruption, and optimize performance.Learn more
How to Choose an API Hosting Solution: Key Considerations
Choosing the right API hosting solution is crucial for scalability, security, and performance. Learn more.Learn more
Custom Scopes in OAuth: Step-by-Step Guide
Learn how to create and manage custom OAuth scopes for precise API access control, enhancing security and improving usability.Learn more
A Guide to API Route Management with API Traffic Analytics
Harness the power of API traffic analytics to optimize route management, improve performance, and enhance security.Learn more
REST vs gRPC: Performance, Use Cases & How to Choose
REST uses JSON over HTTP for simplicity; gRPC uses Protocol Buffers for speed. Compare performance, tooling, and browser support to choose the best fit.Learn more
GitLab API Guide: Unlock Powerful Integrations for Developers
Unlock the power of GitLab API with this comprehensive guide.Learn more
CoinGecko API: The Cryptocurrency Data Powerhouse
Learn more about the CoinGecko API, a powerful tool offering real-time cryptocurrency data for developers and businesses.Learn more
An Introduction to API Security Automation
Learn how API security automation can protect your APIs from evolving threats, reduce costs, and streamline compliance.Learn more
How to Improve API Design for Better Developer Productivity
Boost developer efficiency with streamlined, well-designed APIs.Learn more
How to Write API Documentation That Developers Will Love
Learn how to write API documentation that developers will love.Learn more
API Monitoring for Mobile Apps: Key Metrics for Developers
Discover how to optimize mobile API monitoring for better app performance.Learn more
Multicloud vs Traditional Gateways: Modern API Management
Multicloud vs traditional gateways: which is better for modern API management?Learn more
Monetizing Education APIs: A Guide to Revenue Models
Explore monetization models for education APIs to drive EdTech revenue.Learn more
API Governance in DevOps Pipelines: A Comprehensive Guide
Learn how API governance in DevOps pipelines ensures quality, security, and consistency at scale.Learn more
API Analytics: A Strategic Toolkit for Optimization
Learn how API analytics can optimize performance by identifying bottlenecks, tracking key metrics, and improving response times.Learn more
Using API Usage Data to Build Flexible Pricing Tiers
Learn how to use API data to create flexible pricing tiers that drive growth.Learn more
Mastering PokeAPI: Build Data-Rich Pokémon Applications
Unlock Pokémon Power: Build Apps with PokeAPI Magic!Learn more
Boosting API Performance with CDN for Global Scalability
Supercharge your APIs on a global scale with these CDN strategies.Learn more
How to Use Load Balancing to Scale API Performance
Boost your API performance with these effective load balancing strategies.Learn more
Exploring NASA API: Creating Data-Rich Applications
Explore the NASA API and access 15TB of daily space data.Learn more
Bottleneck Identification Using Distributed Tracing
Explore how distributed tracing uncovers bottlenecks in your systems, enhancing performance and efficiency through detailed request tracking.Learn more
Turning APIs into Revenue: Passive Income Strategies for Developers
Learn how to turn your APIs into passive income with strategies like subscriptions and pay-per-use models.Learn more
Top Metrics for API Monetization
Explore essential metrics for API monetization, covering revenue tracking, user engagement, and performance optimization strategies.Learn more
Leveraging API Logs for Proactive Troubleshooting
Learn how to use API logs for faster troubleshooting and efficient issue resolution.Learn more
How APIs Can Boost Developer Creativity and Innovation
Discover how APIs that boost developer creativity drive innovation and grow your business.Learn more
Leveraging API Documentation for Faster Developer Onboarding
Learn how effective API documentation can speed up developer onboarding and boost adoptionLearn more
Common Mistakes in RESTful API Design
Get up to speed on all the common RESTful API design mistakes you need to avoid.Learn more
Bluesky API: Unlocking the Power of Social Data for Developers
Create decentralized social apps with the Bluesky API for data ownership and transparency.Learn more
Unlocking API Revenue: Why the Freemium Model Works Best
Discover how the freemium model can turn your API into a revenue engine while driving growth.Learn more
Unlock Real-Time Crypto Data with CoinMarketCap API
Learn how to integrate, optimize, and secure the CoinMarketCap API.Learn more
Mastering API Changes and Rollbacks Without Breaking Trust
Learn how to master API changes and rollbacks to maintain stability and keep developer trust intact.Learn more
Securing APIs with Two-Factor Authentication
Secure your APIs with two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect against threats.Learn more
API Security in E-commerce: Securing the Digital Marketplace
Learn how to secure e-commerce APIs and protect sensitive data from potential threats.Learn more
The Complete API Product Management Guide: From Strategy to Implementation
Discover how APIs drive business growth and effective product management strategies.Learn more
Zero Trust API Security: Never Trust, Always Protect
Learn how Zero Trust security protects APIs with a 'never trust, always verify' approach.Learn more
Securing Your API With OAuth 2.0: A Developer's Guide to Robust Authentication
Learn how to secure your API with OAuth 2.0, the gold standard for authentication.Learn more
Session Hijacking In the API Era: Your Complete Defense Strategy
Protect your APIs from session hijacking attacks.Learn more
Gemini 2.0 API Ultimate Guide: Mastering Google's Advanced AI Platform
Master the Gemini 2.0 API with this ultimate guide.Learn more
Deepseek API Complete Guide: Mastering the DeepSeek API for Developers
Explore the DeepSeek API with this comprehensive guide for developers.Learn more
10 Game-Changing Strategies to Supercharge Your API Gateway Performance
10 powerful strategies to optimize your API Gateway performance, reduce latency, and enhance system responsiveness.Learn more
Unlocking Revenue Streams: Strategic API Monetization for Media and Entertainment
Learn how media companies can unlock new revenue by monetizing their APIs.Learn more
Implementing Content Security Policy for API Protection: A Comprehensive Guide
Protect your APIs with Content Security Policy (CSP) enforcement.Learn more
Protecting Your APIs from Insider Threats: The Access Control Playbook
Learn how to secure your APIs from insider threats with smart access control strategies.Learn more
How API Developers Can Use Edge Computing to Optimize API Performance
Learn how edge computing can boost API performance and user experience.Learn more
Building Healthcare APIs: Key Points to Consider
Key considerations for building secure, reliable healthcare APIs that improve patient care and meet compliance.Learn more
The Ultimate Guide to MITM Attack Prevention for API Security
Protect your APIs from Man-in-the-Middle (MITM) attacks with effective security techniques.Learn more
12 Practices and Tools to Ensure API Security
These are the most effective practices and tools to fortify API security. Learn about Zero trust, RBAC, rate limiting, and more!Learn more
Protecting Sensitive Data in API Logs
Protect sensitive data in API logs with effective encryption, masking, and access control strategies to prevent breaches and maintain compliance.Learn more
Token Expiry Best Practices
Learn best practices for managing token expiry and security in APIs, balancing safety and user experience effectively.Learn more
APIOps for Automated API Version Control
Explore how APIOps streamlines API version control by integrating automation, security, and efficiency into the API management lifecycle.Learn more
Unlocking API Potential: Behavioral Analytics for Enhanced User Experience
Learn how behavioral analytics can uncover valuable insights from user interactions with APIs to enhance the overall user experience.Learn more
Solving Latency Issues in APIs: A Developer's Guide
Learn how to reduce API latency and improve response times for better user experience.Learn more
Mastering XSS Prevention: Tips for Developers
Learn key tips for developers to prevent Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) attacks.Learn more
Improving API Performance In Legacy Systems: A Guide for API Developers
Learn how you can optimize performance in legacy systems to enhance user experience and ensure scalability and flexibility.Learn more
How To Secure APIs from SQL Injection Vulnerabilities
Learn how to protect your APIs from SQL injection vulnerabilities with effective security measures and best practices.Learn more
How Developers Can Use Caching to Improve API Performance
Discover how caching can boost API performance by reducing response times and managing traffic spikes.Learn more
How Developers Can Improve API Performance for IoT Applications
Discover practical strategies for improving API performance in IoT applications to enhance real-time data handling and system efficiency.Learn more
8 Tips for Scaling APIs to Handle Increased Traffic
Learn about optimizations and architectural choices you can make to help your API scale under pressureLearn more
Enhancing Your CI/CD Security: Tips and Techniques to Mitigate Risks
Learn the essential strategies and best practices to secure your CI/CD pipeline, mitigate risks, and protect your software delivery process.Learn more
Defending Your API: Essential Strategies Against Brute Force Attacks
Discover the key strategies to defend your APIs against brute force attacks and protect your data.Learn more
API Monetization for SaaS: Transforming Your Software into a Revenue Powerhouse
Learn how to monetize your API and turn your SaaS product into a scalable revenue powerhouse.Learn more
Why Feedback Loops Matter in API Development
Explore the critical role of feedback loops in API development, enhancing performance, reducing costs, and driving team collaboration.Learn more
5 Must-Have Features for API Documentation Tools
Modern API documentation tools in 2025 need to have markdown support, preview environments, collaboration support, interactive playgrounds, and automatic syncing.Learn more
Mastering API Throughput: 8 Key Strategies for Optimal Performance
Eight key strategies to optimize API throughput, improve performance, and enhance user satisfaction by addressing common bottlenecks and inefficiencies.Learn more
5 Key Tips for Enhancing API Security Against DDoS Attacks
Five essential tips to safeguard your API against DDoS attacks.Learn more
Best Practices for Consistent API Error Handling
Mastering API error handling enhances developer experience and reduces debugging time, ensuring clearer communication and systematic management.Learn more
KLIPY API: A Free GIPHY & Tenor Alternative for GIFs and Clips
KLIPY is a free alternative to GIPHY and Tenor APIs. Learn how to integrate GIFs, Clips, and Stickers, and monetize your app with built-in ad revenue.Learn more
End-to-End API Testing Guide and Best Practices
Explore essential strategies for effective end-to-end API testing, ensuring seamless integration and reliable performance across complex workflows.Learn more
8 Essential API Security Best Practices
Explore essential API security practices, focusing on strong authentication, data encryption, and continuous monitoring to combat cyber threats.Learn more
How to Increase API Performance
Optimize and increase your API performance with tested strategies for caching, payload reduction, rate limiting, and more.Learn more
Building and Monetizing AI Model APIs
Learn the best strategies and practices for AI model monetization via API. Explore monetization models real companies use.Learn more
How RBAC Improves API Permission Management
Learn how Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) streamlines API permission management, enhances security, and ensures compliance.Learn more
8 API Monitoring Tools Every Developer Should Know
Compare 8 API monitoring tools — Moesif, Postman, Datadog, Runscope, and more. Feature tables, pricing notes, and use-case recommendations for developers.Learn more
RBAC Analytics: Key Metrics to Monitor
Explore essential RBAC analytics metrics to enhance security, ensure compliance, and optimize access management within your organization.Learn more
What is API Rate Limiting?
API rate limiting is a set of rules that govern how often an application or user can access an API.Learn more
6 Must-Have Features of an API Gateway
Modern API gateways in 2025 need to have caching, rate limiting, circuit breaking, local development, multi-protocol support, and realtime monitoring.Learn more
Building APIs to Monetize Your Proprietary Data
Learn how to monetize your proprietary data with APIs. Explore monetization models real companies use.Learn more
Building and Monetizing Ecommerce APIs
Learn the best strategies and practices for Ecommerce API monetization. Explore monetization models real companies use.Learn more
How to Monetize Fintech APIs
Learn the strategies and best practices for successful monetization of your Fintech API. Learn monetization models real companies have put into practice.Learn more
10 Best Practices for API Rate Limiting in 2026
Learn 10 essential API rate limiting strategies — from traffic analysis and algorithm selection to dynamic adjustments and caching. With code examples.Learn more
Top 7 API Authentication Methods Compared (2026 Guide)
Compare OAuth 2.0, API keys, JWT, Basic Auth, Bearer tokens, mTLS, and OpenID Connect. Learn which API authentication method fits your security needs.Learn more
Why a Hosted API Gateway Is Better Than Building Your Own
Learn why using an open source or in-house API gateway may not be the right decision for your company when accounting for cost, security, customization, and maintenance.Learn more
API Gateway Hosting Options
An API gateway is a service that acts as an intermediary between clients API requests and your APIs/microservices. Hosting options include: Fully-Hosted (managed by the gateway provider), Self-Hosted (managed and deployed by you), or Hybrid (combination of both).Learn more
Generate an OpenAPI From Your Database
Learn how to use DB2OpenAPI to generate a full OpenAPI/Swagger specification from your SQL database schema.Learn more
Building a PostgREST API For Your MySQL Database
Learn how to build a Supabase-inspired, PostgREST compatible, developer experience for interacting with your hosted MySQL Database via REST API and Javascript/Typescript SDK.Learn more
Automatically Generate REST and GraphQL APIs From Your Database
Learn about the tools and frameworks you can use to automatically generate a REST API or GraphQL API directly from your SQL and NOSQL database.Learn more
Spotify API Alternatives - Best Music APIs
Spotify is slowly killing its free API. Compare alternatives including Apple Music, SoundCloud, Deezer, Napster and more to find the best Spotify API alternative.Learn more
Auth Pricing Wars: Cognito vs Auth0 vs Firebase vs Supabase vs Clerk
Compare authentication pricing for AWS Cognito, Auth0, Firebase, Supabase, and Clerk. See free tiers, per-MAU costs, and which to choose for your API.Learn more
Using Neon + PostgREST to Build a Supabase-like Developer Experience
Learn how to build a Supabase-inspired developer experience for interacting with your hosted Postgres Database via REST API and Javascript/Typescript SDK.Learn more
How to Convert a SQL Query to an API Request
You can convert SQL Queries into API requests easily using the RQL or OData formats for sending requests, or by using a framework like PostgREST on top of your database.Learn more
How to Successfully Promote and Market an API
What are the best strategies for marketing an API in 2024? Use these techniques for your API as a product strategy.Learn more
What are API Subaccounts?
The Subaccount pattern divides an organization's API access by business units, allowing for finer-grain control and monitoring.Learn more
Ultimate Giphy to Tenor API Migration Guide
Giphy has started charging for its API - learn how to migrate to the Tenor API to continue using GIFs for free.Learn more
Creating Your Own API Integration Platform
Learn how to build an API integration platform, to help you design, deploy, and oversee integrations between your business and 3rd party APIs.Learn more
Top 20 Python API Frameworks with OpenAPI Support
Explore 20 of the most popular API frameworks and libraries for building APIs with Python that support OpenAPI/Swagger.Learn more
Deprecating Node JS REST APIs in 6 Frameworks
Learn how to deprecate your Node JS REST APIs in 6 popular frameworks - including Express, Fastify, NestJS, Hapi, Restify, and Koa.Learn more
Understanding The HTTP Deprecation Header
The HTTP Deprecation header informs clients that an API endpoint is or will be deprecated. The date can be in the past (deprecated) or future (to be deprecated).Learn more
How to Deprecate a REST API: The Complete Developer's Guide
API Deprecation is the process of signaling to developers that an API, or a part of it (ex. endpoint or field), is scheduled to be discontinued or replaced.Learn more
xAI REST API Review: Developer Experience, Docs & Pricing Rated
A hands-on review of the xAI REST API covering onboarding, documentation quality, developer portal features, and a final score of 19/30. See how xAI compares.Learn more
jsonmergepatch.com: Free JSON Merge Patch Tool and API
Introducing our new JSON Merge Patch tool - jsonmergepatch.com. The tool allows you to create and apply JSON Merge Patches, via Web UI and API.Learn more
JSON Patch vs JSON Merge Patch - In-Depth Comparison
JSON Patch and JSON Merge Patch are both compact request body formats for HTTP PATCH - but which is better?Learn more
What is JSON Merge Patch?
JSON Merge Patch is an HTTP PATCH request body format that describes modifications to a target JSON. It's a simpler alternative to JSON Patch.Learn more
Unlocking the Power of JSON Patch
JSON Patch is a simple, efficient, and standardized way to apply partial updates to JSON documents, especially over HTTPLearn more
Understanding the HTTP 431 Error: A Developer's Guide
The HTTP 431 Request Header Fields Too Large client-side error indicates the server refuses to process a request because its header fields are too largeLearn more
HTTP 429 Too Many Requests: Learn to Manage Request Limits
The HTTP 429 Too Many Requests status code signals that a client has exceeded the request rate limit allowed by an APILearn more
The Ultimate Steam Web API Guide
Confused about the different Steam Web APIs? Read this guide to learn how to get an API key, call the various APIs, and explore their differences.Learn more
What's the Best Movie Database API? IMDb vs TMDb vs OMDb
Looking for the best movie and tv show database API? Compare the 3 most popular options - IMDb, TMDb, and OMDb, and learn which one comes out on top.Learn more
A Developer's Guide to the AliExpress API
Learn about the official AliExpress REST API, how to get access and use it, and alternatives.Learn more
Dive Into The Reddit API: Full Guide and Controversy
Learn about the official Reddit REST API, how to get access and use it, and alternatives.Learn more
Unlocking ESPN's Hidden API: a Developer's Guide
Learn about the hidden ESPN REST API, how to get access and use it, and alternatives.Learn more
What is the Wikipedia API? How to Use It and Alternatives
Learn about the official Wikipedia REST API, how to get access and use it, and alternatives.Learn more
What is the Glassdoor API? How to Use It and Alternatives
Learn about the official Glassdoor REST API, how to get access and use it, and alternatives.Learn more
The Complete Guide to API Monetization
Learn the strategies and best practices for successful API monetization, and the tools you can use to monetize your API.Learn more
Mastering API Definitions: A Comprehensive Guide
An API definition is more than just a technical document; it's a comprehensive blueprint that outlines an API's structure, functionality, and behavior.Learn more
How to Promote and Market your API: Unified APIs
Learn about Unified APIs and how you can partner with them to help promote your API. We will dive deep into the different Unified APIs around the web, covering both general Unified APIs as well as niche/industry focused Unified APIs. This article will help you find which Unified API (if any) you should list your API on.Learn more
How to Promote and Market your API: SPECtacular OpenAPI
Learn about the OpenAPI specification, how to create one for your API, and how to use OpenAPI specs to promote and market your API directly and indirectly.Learn more
How to Promote and Market your API: iPaaS
Learn about iPaaS and how you can list your API on them to help promote your API. We will dive deep into the different integration platforms around the web and compare them to find which how to get listed on them.Learn more
How to Promote and Market your API: Follow the Hype Train
Learn how to build your API using technologies that will naturally garner more interest and integrate marketing into your API's development cycleLearn more
How to Promote and Market your API: API Marketplaces
Learn about API marketplaces and how you can list your API on them to help promote your API. We will dive deep into the different API marketplaces around the web and compare them to find which marketplace (if any) you should get listed on.Learn more
How to Promote and Market your API: API Directories
Learn about API directories and how you can list your API on them to help promote your API. We will dive deep into the different API indexes and directories around the web and compare them to find which directory you should focus on.Learn more
Simple HTTP Authentication: A Beginner’s Guide
Learn what Basic HTTP Auth is and how to apply it to your APIsLearn more
API Rate Limit Exceeded — How to Fix It
Getting an API rate limit exceeded error? Learn what causes 429 errors, how to fix them with retry logic and caching, and how to add rate limiting to your own APIs with Zuplo.Learn more
What is GitOps?
Discover the power of GitOps for streamlined infrastructure management in our comprehensive guide. Learn how GitOps can simplify deployments, enhance security, and boost collaboration within your team.Learn more
Tips and Best Practices for API Authentication
Explore the essentials of API authentication with our comprehensive guide. Learn about OAuth, OpenID, JWTs, and best practices for securing your APIs against unauthorized access and data breaches.Learn more
Strategic API Monetization
Learn the strategies and best practices for successful API monetization and how Zuplo can help you track, monetize, and document your APIs in days not months.Learn more