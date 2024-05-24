Learning Center

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API & MCP Development Guides

Hone your engineering knowledge and skills with the latest articles on API development, management, best practices, and more.

404 articles

Apr 28, 2026

Migrating from AWS API Gateway to Zuplo: Feature Mapping, Architecture Translation, and Step-by-Step Guide

A practical guide to migrating from AWS API Gateway to Zuplo — covering VTL replacement, feature mapping, authentication migration, and a phased plan.

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Apr 28, 2026

Best API Security Tools and Platforms (2026): Comprehensive Evaluation Guide

Compare the best API security tools and platforms for 2026 — Zuplo, Kong, AWS API Gateway, Azure API Management, Apigee, Tyk, Salt Security, Akamai API Security, 42Crunch, Wallarm, and Traceable AI. Includes evaluation criteria, feature comparisons, and use-case guidance.

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Apr 28, 2026

Best API Gateways in 2026: A Developer's Guide to Choosing the Right Solution

Compare the best API gateways in 2026 — Zuplo, Kong, Tyk, AWS API Gateway, Azure API Management, Apigee, Traefik, NGINX, Envoy, and Gravitee. Includes evaluation criteria, key strengths and tradeoffs, and a decision framework for developers and platform teams.

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Apr 28, 2026

API Gateway Compliance: How Zuplo Maps to SOC 2, NIST, and Security Frameworks

Learn how Zuplo's API gateway controls map to SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, and ISO 27001 — with practical guidance for compliance-driven API teams.

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Apr 24, 2026

API Observability and Monitoring: The Complete Guide to API Health, Metrics, and Performance

Learn everything about API observability and monitoring — from the three pillars of logs, metrics, and traces to building a full observability stack for production APIs.

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Apr 22, 2026

PII Protection for AI APIs: How to Sanitize Sensitive Data at the Gateway

LLMs don't understand privacy. Learn why PII leaks in AI APIs happen, where the exposure vectors are, and how to enforce data sanitization at the API gateway before sensitive data ever reaches a model.

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Apr 22, 2026

Build vs Buy MCP Server Infrastructure: A Decision Framework for Engineering Teams

A basic MCP server takes hours to build, but production-grade infrastructure takes months. Use this decision framework to evaluate whether to build or buy MCP server infrastructure.

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Apr 22, 2026

The API Management Maturity Model: Assess and Advance Your API Program

Assess your organization's API management maturity across five levels — from ad-hoc scripts to fully automated, self-service API platforms — and learn how to advance.

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Apr 20, 2026

API Sprawl in 2026: Why 354+ APIs Per Enterprise Breaks Traditional Gateways

Enterprises now manage 354+ APIs on average. Learn why traditional gateway architectures can't keep up and how edge-native gateways solve scaling at this level.

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Apr 17, 2026

Zuplo vs Traefik: Managed Edge Gateway vs Container-Native API Proxy

Compare Zuplo and Traefik across architecture, API management features, developer experience, and operations to decide between a managed edge gateway and a container-native proxy.

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Apr 17, 2026

Semantic vs. Programmatic API Gateway Policies: Understanding the New Frontier of Request Governance

As AI-native traffic grows, gateway vendors are adopting vector embeddings for semantic policy enforcement. Learn the tradeoffs between semantic and programmatic approaches — and when to use each.

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Apr 17, 2026

API Gateway for CI/CD and GitOps: Automating API Lifecycle with Infrastructure as Code

Learn how to manage API gateway configuration with GitOps and CI/CD pipelines. Explore gateway-as-code, automated testing, and deployment strategies.

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Apr 17, 2026

AI Gateway Comparison 2026: Zuplo vs Kong vs Gravitee vs Tyk vs Apigee

Compare Zuplo, Kong, Gravitee, Tyk, and Apigee across MCP support, A2A protocol, LLM proxy, agent governance, and developer experience for 2026.

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Apr 15, 2026

Best API Management Tools in 2026: A Developer's Guide

Compare the best API management tools in 2026 for API gateways, developer portals, rate limiting, and API key management. Find the right tool for your team.

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Apr 14, 2026

Zuplo vs NGINX: Modern Managed API Gateway vs Traditional Reverse Proxy

Compare Zuplo and NGINX across architecture, API management features, DevEx, and TCO to decide which API gateway fits your team.

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Apr 14, 2026

Modern API Gateway for Developers: Why Teams Switch from Azure, AWS, and Kong to Zuplo

Compare Zuplo against Azure API Management, AWS API Gateway, Kong, and Tyk. Learn why developer teams choose a modern, edge-native API gateway over legacy enterprise platforms.

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Apr 14, 2026

API Gateway with Built-In Developer Portal vs Standalone Documentation Tools

Integrated API gateway with developer portal vs standalone docs tools like Stoplight, Redocly, ReadMe, and Zudoku. A decision framework for API teams.

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Apr 14, 2026

AI Agents Are Half Your API Documentation Traffic: How to Optimize Your Developer Portal for Machine Readers

AI agents now account for 45% of developer portal traffic. Learn how to optimize your API documentation for both human and machine readers.

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Apr 13, 2026

Tyk vs Zuplo: Self-Hosted Gateway vs Managed Edge API Management

Compare Tyk and Zuplo across architecture, developer experience, pricing, and operations. Learn when a self-hosted API gateway makes sense and when a managed edge platform is the better alternative to Tyk.

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Apr 11, 2026

Apigee Edge 4.53 Has Reached End of Life: What to Do Now

Apigee Edge for Private Cloud v4.53 reached end of life on April 11, 2026. If you're still running it, here's what that means and what your options are.

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Apr 8, 2026

Fine-Grained API Authorization: From RBAC to AuthZEN at the Gateway

Learn how fine-grained authorization models like ABAC, ReBAC, and the OpenID AuthZEN standard let API gateways enforce resource-level access control beyond basic RBAC.

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Apr 8, 2026

Developer Portal Cost Breakdown: Build vs Buy in 2026

Compare the true cost of building a developer portal in-house vs buying one. Get TCO projections, hidden cost analysis, and a decision framework.

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Apr 8, 2026

API Gateway Deployment Best Practices: From Complex Pipelines to Zero-Ops

Learn API gateway deployment best practices including CI/CD, zero-downtime strategies, and how managed gateways eliminate infrastructure complexity.

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Apr 1, 2026

Zuplo vs MuleSoft: Modern API Gateway vs Enterprise iPaaS Platform Comparison

Compare Zuplo and MuleSoft across architecture, developer experience, pricing, and features to find the right API management fit for your team.

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Apr 1, 2026

Zuplo vs Gravitee: Managed Edge Gateway vs Open-Source API Management Comparison

Compare Zuplo and Gravitee across architecture, developer experience, pricing, and operations to find the right API management platform for your team.

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Apr 1, 2026

Zuplo vs AWS API Gateway: Edge-Native vs Cloud-Native API Management

Compare Zuplo and AWS API Gateway across architecture, developer experience, pricing, and performance to find the right API gateway for your team.

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Apr 1, 2026

Migrating from WSO2 to Zuplo: Component Mapping, Architecture Translation, and Step-by-Step Guide

A practical guide for teams migrating from WSO2 API Manager to Zuplo, covering component mapping, mediation sequence translation, and a phased migration plan.

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Apr 1, 2026

Kong vs Zuplo: API Gateway Comparison for 2026

A detailed comparison of Kong and Zuplo for API management, covering architecture, developer experience, pricing, and when to choose each platform.

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Apr 1, 2026

Azure API Management vs Zuplo: Microsoft Cloud Platform vs Edge-Native API Gateway

A detailed comparison of Azure API Management and Zuplo covering architecture, developer experience, pricing, security, and when to choose each platform.

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Apr 1, 2026

Avoiding API Gateway Vendor Lock-in: A Standards-Based Approach to Portable API Management

Learn how API gateway vendor lock-in happens, evaluate portability risk with a decision framework, and adopt standards-based API management to stay portable.

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Mar 29, 2026

Migrating from Traefik to Zuplo: Configuration Mapping and Step-by-Step Guide

A practical guide for teams migrating from Traefik Proxy to Zuplo, covering middleware-to-policy mapping, configuration translation, and a phased migration plan.

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Mar 26, 2026

Migrating from Tyk to Zuplo: Plugin Mapping, Architecture Translation, and Step-by-Step Guide

A practical guide for teams migrating from Tyk API Gateway to Zuplo, covering Go plugin-to-policy mapping, architecture translation, and a phased migration plan.

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Mar 26, 2026

Migrating from Azure API Management to Zuplo: Policy Mapping, Architecture Translation, and Step-by-Step Guide

A practical guide to migrating from Azure API Management to Zuplo — covering XML policy mapping, architecture translation, and a phased migration plan.

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Mar 26, 2026

FHIR API Compliance: How API Gateways Help Healthcare Organizations Meet CMS-0057-F Requirements

Learn how API gateways help healthcare payers meet CMS-0057-F mandates for FHIR APIs — covering authentication, rate limiting, validation, and more.

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Mar 26, 2026

The API Readiness Gap: How to Design APIs That AI Agents Can Actually Use

89% of developers use AI in their daily work, yet only 24% design APIs for AI agents. Learn how to close the API readiness gap and make your APIs agent-callable.

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Mar 25, 2026

The True Cost of Apigee: A Total Cost of Ownership Analysis

Apigee's pricing looks simple on paper. In practice, environment fees, analytics add-ons, portal costs, and GCP infrastructure add up fast. Here's what Apigee actually costs.

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Mar 25, 2026

Behavioral API Threats Explained: Why Workflow-Level Abuse Is the New API Attack Vector

Learn why behavioral API threats like workflow abuse and retry loops now outpace volumetric attacks — and how to detect them at the gateway layer.

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Mar 25, 2026

Apigee vs Zuplo: API Gateway Comparison for 2026

A detailed comparison of Apigee and Zuplo for API management, covering architecture, developer experience, pricing, and migration considerations.

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Mar 24, 2026

API Gateway for Agentic Payments: x402, Stripe MPP, and Machine-to-Machine Billing

Learn how API gateways orchestrate agentic payments using x402, Stripe MPP, and machine-to-machine billing for autonomous AI agent API access.

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Mar 23, 2026

API Pricing in the AI Era: What Amazon, X, and Reddit Teach Us About Usage-Based Monetization

Major platforms shifted to usage-based API pricing in 2026. Learn what Amazon SP-API, X API, and Reddit API pricing changes mean for your API monetization strategy.

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Mar 20, 2026

Migrating from Apigee to Zuplo: Policy Mapping, Architecture Translation, and Step-by-Step Guide

A complete guide to migrating from Apigee Edge to Zuplo — covering policy mapping, architecture differences, developer portal migration, and zero-downtime cutover strategies.

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Mar 20, 2026

Migrating from Kong to Zuplo: Plugin Mapping, Architecture Translation, and Step-by-Step Guide

A practical guide for teams migrating from Kong Gateway to Zuplo, covering plugin-to-policy mapping, config translation, and a phased migration plan.

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Mar 20, 2026

Benefits of API Management: Cost Savings, Security, and Developer Experience

Discover the key benefits of API management — from centralized security and cost savings to better developer experience. Learn how to quantify ROI.

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Mar 20, 2026

API Management Buyer's Guide: How to Evaluate and Choose the Right Platform in 2026

A step-by-step framework for evaluating API management platforms — covering security, developer experience, deployment models, monetization, and total cost of ownership.

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Mar 18, 2026

Securing Vibe-Coded APIs: How API Gateways Catch What AI-Generated Code Misses

Learn how API gateways protect vibe-coded APIs from common security gaps like missing auth, open CORS, and no rate limiting — regardless of code quality.

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Mar 17, 2026

FAPI 2.0 Explained: Financial-Grade API Security Patterns for API Gateways

Learn what FAPI 2.0 requires, how DPoP, PAR, and JARM secure financial APIs, and what your API gateway needs to enforce compliance across open banking regulations.

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Mar 17, 2026

API Cost Protection: How Rate Limits, Quotas, and Spending Caps Prevent Billing Disasters

Learn how rate limits, quotas, and hard spending caps protect against runaway API costs — with real incidents and implementation patterns.

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Mar 16, 2026

Shadow MCP: The Ungoverned AI Agent Tools Putting Your APIs at Risk

Nearly half of enterprise AI agents run without oversight. Learn what shadow MCP is, why ungoverned MCP servers are more dangerous than shadow IT, and how centralized gateway governance fixes it.

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Mar 16, 2026

OpenAPI-First API Gateway: Why Spec-Driven API Management Matters

Learn what an OpenAPI-first API gateway is, why spec-driven API management reduces drift and errors, and how it compares to plugin-based OpenAPI support in Kong, Tyk, AWS API Gateway, and Apigee.

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Mar 16, 2026

Managed vs Self-Hosted API Gateway: Architecture, Cost, and Operations Decision Framework

Compare managed, self-hosted, and edge-native API gateways across architecture, TCO, and operations to find the right deployment model for your team.

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Mar 16, 2026

gRPC API Gateway: Protocol Translation, Load Balancing, and Observability

Learn how API gateways handle gRPC traffic — from protocol translation and load balancing to authentication, observability, and gRPC-Web support.

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Mar 16, 2026

API Gateway Resilience and Fault Tolerance: Circuit Breakers, Retries, and Graceful Degradation

Learn how to implement resilience patterns like circuit breakers, retries, timeouts, and graceful degradation at the API gateway layer to protect your services from cascading failures.

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Mar 13, 2026

EU AI Act Compliance for API Teams: How Your API Gateway Helps Meet the August 2026 Deadline

Learn how API gateways help meet EU AI Act requirements for logging, access control, and audit trails before the August 2026 high-risk deadline.

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Mar 12, 2026

What Is a Developer Portal? The Complete Guide

Learn what a developer portal is, why every API needs one, and the essential features — from interactive docs to self-service API keys — that create great developer experiences.

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Mar 12, 2026

OWASP Top 10 for Agentic Applications 2026: What API Gateway Teams Need to Know

Learn which OWASP Top 10 agentic application risks API gateways can mitigate and how to implement defenses with practical gateway patterns and code examples.

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Mar 12, 2026

API Gateway for Multi-Tenant SaaS: Tenant Isolation, Rate Limiting, and Key Management

Learn how to build a multi-tenant API gateway with per-tenant API keys, dynamic rate limiting, and tenant isolation for your SaaS platform.

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Mar 12, 2026

API Gateway for GraphQL: Federation, Proxying, and Best Practices

Learn how API gateways handle GraphQL APIs — from proxying and federation to rate limiting, security, and best practices for production.

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Mar 12, 2026

What Is the Agent-to-Agent (A2A) Protocol? A Guide for API Teams

Learn how Google's Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocol enables AI agent interoperability, how it complements MCP, and what API gateway teams need to know.

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Mar 8, 2026

What Is API Management? The Complete Guide for 2026

Learn what API management is and how to choose the best API management platform in 2026. Covers the five pillars, architecture patterns, and platform comparisons — including modern alternatives to Azure API Management and AWS API Gateway for developer-first teams.

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Mar 8, 2026

Token-Based Rate Limiting: How to Manage AI Agent API Traffic in 2026

Learn why traditional request-based rate limiting fails for AI agents and how to implement token-based rate limiting strategies with practical examples.

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Mar 8, 2026

How to Track API Performance Per Customer (And Why Aggregate Metrics Aren't Enough)

Learn why tracking API performance per customer matters more than aggregate metrics, and how to monitor latency, errors, and usage by individual API consumer.

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Mar 8, 2026

API Monetization in 2026: From Stitched-Together Solutions to Integrated Platforms

Learn how API monetization evolved into gateway-native platforms. Compare approaches from Kong, Zuplo, and others — and why developer experience matters most.

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Mar 8, 2026

API Key Rotation and Lifecycle Management: Zero-Downtime Strategies

Learn how to manage the full API key lifecycle — from creation and rotation to deprecation and revocation — with zero-downtime strategies and automation.

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Mar 8, 2026

API Gateway Traffic Management: Routing, Load Balancing, and Canary Releases

Learn how API gateways handle traffic management including request routing, load balancing strategies, canary deployments, and URL rewriting for zero-downtime releases.

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Mar 8, 2026

API Gateway Patterns: BFF, Composition, Offloading, and Gateway Routing

Learn the most important API gateway architecture patterns — BFF, API composition, gateway offloading, routing, transformation, and more — with practical examples.

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Mar 8, 2026

API Gateway Caching: Strategies, Patterns, and Best Practices

Learn how API gateway caching reduces latency, cuts backend load, and scales your APIs with strategies for cache invalidation, edge caching, and more.

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Mar 7, 2026

Vibe Coding Makes Fast APIs — Not Safe Ones

Vibe coding tools make building APIs incredibly fast — but 0 of 15 apps in one study had CSRF protection, and only 1 attempted rate limiting. Here's what AI-generated APIs systematically skip, and how an API gateway fills every gap without killing the vibe.

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Mar 7, 2026

Enterprise AI Needs Governance Rails, Not Speed Bumps

78% of employees use AI tools their employer hasn't approved. 53% of AI teams exceed cost forecasts by 40% or more. Only 14% of enterprises enforce AI governance. Here's how an AI gateway turns this from a liability into a competitive advantage.

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Mar 4, 2026

What Is an API Gateway? The Complete Guide

Learn what an API gateway is, how it works, and how to choose the best API gateway in 2026. Covers authentication, rate limiting, architecture patterns, and comparisons of top API gateways including edge-native alternatives to Azure API Management and AWS API Gateway.

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Mar 1, 2026

Edge-Native API Gateway Architecture: Benefits, Patterns, and Use Cases

Learn what edge-native API gateways are, how they differ from cloud-region gateways, and why they deliver lower latency, better security, and global scale.

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Feb 28, 2026

Zuplo vs Postman: API Gateway vs API Development Platform — What's the Difference?

Zuplo vs Postman — understand the difference between an API gateway and an API development platform, when to use each, and how they work together.

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Feb 28, 2026

Migrating from Self-Hosted to Managed API Gateway: A Complete Guide

A practical guide to migrating from self-hosted API gateways like NGINX, Traefik, or Envoy to a managed gateway — covering planning, config mapping, and zero-downtime strategies.

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Feb 26, 2026

Securing MCP Servers: Authentication, Authorization, and Access Control

Secure your MCP servers with OAuth, API keys, RBAC, and endpoint scoping. Practical patterns for authenticating AI agents and controlling access to MCP tools.

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Feb 26, 2026

Best Practices for Mapping REST APIs to MCP Tools

Learn how to map REST API endpoints to MCP tools effectively — naming conventions, parameter mapping, error handling, and pagination patterns for AI agent consumption.

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Feb 26, 2026

Managing MCP Server Access at Scale with an MCP Gateway

Scale MCP server access with an MCP gateway — centralized auth, rate limiting, tool routing, model failover, and usage analytics for AI agent deployments.

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Feb 26, 2026

How to Implement API Key Authentication: A Complete Guide

Learn how to implement API key authentication from scratch — generation, secure storage, validation, rotation, and per-key rate limiting with practical code examples.

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Feb 26, 2026

GitOps for API Management: Platform Comparison and Implementation

Compare GitOps support across API management platforms — config-as-code, branch previews, CI/CD pipelines, and rollback patterns for Zuplo, Kong, Apigee, and more.

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Feb 26, 2026

Generate API Documentation from OpenAPI: A Step-by-Step Guide

Generate beautiful, interactive API documentation from your OpenAPI spec — tools comparison, setup guide, and best practices for keeping docs in sync with your API.

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Feb 26, 2026

Developer Portal Comparison: Customization, Documentation, and Self-Service

Compare developer portal platforms — Zuplo/Zudoku, ReadMe, Redocly, Stoplight, and SwaggerHub — across customization, auto-generated docs, self-service API keys, and theming.

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Feb 26, 2026

Create an MCP Server from Your OpenAPI Spec in 5 Minutes

Turn any OpenAPI spec into a working MCP server with Zuplo — no custom code required. Follow this step-by-step tutorial to deploy in under 5 minutes.

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Feb 26, 2026

CI/CD for API Gateways: Pipeline Templates and Multi-Environment Deployment

Set up CI/CD pipelines for your API gateway with GitHub Actions and GitLab CI templates, multi-environment deployment, branch previews, and rollback strategies.

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Feb 26, 2026

Best API Management Platforms (2026): Developer-First Picks Compared

Compare the best API management platforms and API gateways for 2026 — Zuplo, Kong, Apigee, AWS API Gateway, Azure API Management, Tyk, and Cloudflare. Includes an API management platform comparison with feature matrices, pricing, and use-case guidance for developer-first teams.

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Feb 26, 2026

How to Choose the Best AI Gateway (2026 Buyer's Guide)

Compare AI gateways for LLM routing, cost control, and MCP support. Evaluation criteria, feature comparison matrix, and use case recommendations for 2026.

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Feb 26, 2026

API Rate Limiting Platform Comparison: Zuplo vs Kong vs AWS

Compare rate limiting across Zuplo, Apigee, AWS API Gateway, Kong, and Tyk — algorithms, per-key controls, global distribution, and configuration complexity.

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Feb 26, 2026

API Observability Comparison: Error Reporting, Analytics, and Debugging

Compare API observability features across platforms — error reporting, analytics dashboards, real-time debugging, and log integration for Zuplo, Apigee, Kong, and more.

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Feb 26, 2026

Best API Monetization Platforms (2026): Complete Comparison Guide

Compare the best API monetization platforms in 2026. Side-by-side analysis of Zuplo, Moesif, Amberflo, Apiable, Lago, Stripe Billing, and RapidAPI across pricing, metering, and developer experience.

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Feb 26, 2026

API Gateway Security and Compliance: A Buyer's Checklist

Evaluate API gateway security features — authentication, encryption, DDoS protection, audit logging, and compliance certifications. A practical checklist for security-conscious teams.

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Feb 26, 2026

AI Governance for API Teams: Controlling Access, Cost, and Compliance

Build a governance framework for AI and LLM usage — access controls, cost management, compliance policies, and audit logging with practical API gateway patterns.

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Feb 3, 2026

Your Developer Portal Is Losing You 80% of Signups: Here's How to Fix It

Most developer portals are conversion disasters. Slow signup, confusing navigation, and hidden pricing are costing you customers. Let's fix that.

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Feb 3, 2026

The Stripe Model: How Transaction-Based Pricing Built a Multi-Billion Dollar API Company

Stripe charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. This simple model built one of the most valuable private companies in tech. Here's what every API company can learn from it.

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Feb 3, 2026

The Silent Revenue Killer: How Failed Payments Are Destroying Your API Business

Payment recovery tools save businesses billions annually. Most API companies don't even know how much they're losing to failed payments. Here's how to stop the bleeding.

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Feb 3, 2026

The Hidden Math Behind API Credit Systems: A Deep Dive

Credit-based pricing is taking over the API world. But the math behind setting credit values is surprisingly complex. Here's how the pros do it.

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Feb 3, 2026

The Free Tier Paradox: Why Generous APIs Create More Paying Customers

Conventional wisdom says free tiers cannibalize revenue. The data says the opposite: the most successful API companies give away more than their competitors. Here's the counterintuitive math behind the free tier paradox.

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Feb 3, 2026

The 10x Cheaper AI Era: Why Your API Pricing Strategy Is Already Obsolete

AI inference costs are dropping 10x per year. If you're still pricing your AI-powered API like it's 2024, you're either leaving money on the table or about to get disrupted.

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Feb 3, 2026

Rate Limiting Without the Rage: A 2026 Guide That Developers Won't Hate

Rate limiting is table stakes for API monetization. But most implementations make developers furious. Here's how to protect your infrastructure while keeping your users happy.

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Feb 3, 2026

Pay-Per-Call Is Dead: The New API Pricing Models Taking Over

Charging per API request was simple. It was also wrong. Here's why the smartest API companies are abandoning pay-per-call—and what they're doing instead.

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Feb 3, 2026

From $0 to $1M MRR: The API Monetization Playbook for Indie Hackers

You don't need a sales team or enterprise contracts to build a million-dollar API business. Here's the practical playbook for solo founders and small teams.

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Feb 3, 2026

I Analyzed 50 API-First Unicorns: Here's How They Actually Price Their APIs

We studied the pricing pages of 50 API-first companies worth over $1B. The patterns are clear: successful API companies don't compete on price—they compete on developer experience and trust.

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Aug 17, 2025

How to Sunset an API

Learn effective strategies for sunsetting an API, including user communication, HTTP headers, and migration support to ensure a smooth transition.

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Aug 10, 2025

CBOR and UBJSON: Binary Data Formats for Efficient REST APIs

Explore how CBOR and UBJSON can enhance REST APIs through reduced payload size and improved performance, offering efficient binary alternatives to JSON.

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Aug 9, 2025

What Are Timeseries APIs and How Do They Work?

Explore the role of timeseries APIs in managing and analyzing time-stamped data for real-time insights and predictive analytics across industries.

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Aug 8, 2025

Build vs Buy: API Management Tools

Should you build or buy your API management tool? This decision impacts cost, time to market, etc. Here, you'll learn why buying API management tools is better.

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Aug 7, 2025

How Does API Orchestration Differ from API Aggregation?

Explore the differences between API orchestration and aggregation, their unique functions, and when to use each for optimal API management.

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Aug 6, 2025

Enhancing API Performance with HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 Protocols

Upgrade your APIs to HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 for faster, more reliable performance, leveraging advanced features like multiplexing and QUIC protocol.

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Aug 6, 2025

Designing REST APIs for Mobile Applications: Best Practices

Learn best practices for designing REST APIs tailored for mobile apps, focusing on performance, security, scalability, and developer support.

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Aug 5, 2025

A Deep Dive into Alternative Data Formats for APIs: HAL, Siren, and JSON-LD

Explore three emerging API data formats—HAL, Siren, and JSON-LD—that enhance functionality through embedded context and relationships.

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Aug 4, 2025

Implementing Idempotency Keys in REST APIs

Learn how to implement idempotency keys in REST APIs to prevent duplicate requests and ensure consistent outcomes during retries.

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Aug 3, 2025

Optimizing REST APIs with Conditional Requests and ETags

Learn how to optimize REST APIs using conditional requests and ETags to improve performance and reduce unnecessary data transfers.

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Jul 31, 2025

API discoverability: Why its important + the risk of Shadow and Zombie APIs

Unmanaged APIs like shadow and zombie types create serious security risks. Learn how discoverability can boost efficiency and security.

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Jul 30, 2025

Troubleshooting Broken Function Level Authorization

Learn how to identify and prevent Broken Function Level Authorization vulnerabilities in APIs through robust security measures and testing techniques.

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Jul 27, 2025

Troubleshooting Broken Object Level Authorization

Learn how to identify and fix Broken Object Level Authorization (BOLA) vulnerabilities in APIs to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance.

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Jul 24, 2025

RFC 9727 api-catalog Explained

RFC 9727 standardizes API catalogs, enhancing discoverability, governance, and lifecycle management for improved API operations.

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Jul 21, 2025

Strangler Fig pattern for API versioning

Learn how the Strangler Fig pattern enables seamless API versioning by gradually replacing legacy systems without downtime.

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Jul 20, 2025

How to Access a REST API Through GraphQL

Learn how to efficiently integrate REST APIs with GraphQL to enhance data fetching, performance, and security in your applications.

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Jul 18, 2025

How to Harden Your API for Better Security

Protect your APIs from increasing attacks by implementing strong authentication, input validation, and monitoring practices for enhanced security..

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Jul 17, 2025

Asynchronous Operations in REST APIs: Managing Long-Running Tasks

Explore effective strategies for implementing asynchronous operations in REST APIs to enhance user experience during long-running tasks.

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Jul 14, 2025

What is API Governance and Why is it Important?

API governance is essential for ensuring consistent, secure, and efficient API management across organizations, aligning with business goals..

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Jul 13, 2025

Implementing Data Compression in REST APIs with gzip and Brotli

Enhance API performance with gzip and Brotli compression, optimizing data transfer and reducing bandwidth for faster responses.

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Jul 13, 2025

How to Choose the Right REST API Naming Conventions

Master REST API naming conventions — from plural nouns and kebab-case URIs to versioning strategies. Includes good vs. bad examples and a quick-reference table.

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Jul 11, 2025

Create XML Responses in FastAPI with OpenAPI

Learn how to create and document XML responses in FastAPI, covering dynamic generation, content negotiation, and security best practices.

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Jul 10, 2025

Exploring the World of API Observability

API observability combines metrics, logs, and traces to enhance API performance, security, and troubleshooting in modern digital systems.

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Jul 6, 2025

Building a JSON CRUD API in PHP

Learn how to build a secure and scalable JSON CRUD API in PHP, covering setup, operations, best practices, and transition to databases.

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Jul 3, 2025

HTTP PATCH vs PUT: Key Differences for REST API Updates

Learn the key differences between HTTP PUT and PATCH methods for effective resource updates in RESTful APIs, focusing on efficiency and idempotency.

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Jun 30, 2025

Traditional API Documentation Tools Compared: ReadMe, Redocly, and Swagger

Compare ReadMe, Redocly, and Swagger for API documentation: see setup, AI-readiness, and cost.

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Jun 30, 2025

Top Java REST API Frameworks in 2025

Compare Spring Boot, Quarkus, Micronaut, Helidon Níma, Vert.x, Dropwizard, and Javalin for Java API performance, AI integration, and cold-start speed.

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Jun 30, 2025

Scala API Documentation Tools and Best Practices

Discover proven workflows and modern tools—like Scaladoc, Guardrail, and OpenApi4s to automate, maintain, and publish rock-solid Scala API documentation.

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Jun 27, 2025

Google Cloud API Gateway: Features and Implementation

Learn about Google Cloud API Gateway, its features and how to implement.

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Jun 26, 2025

Understanding HTTP Error 405: Method Not Allowed

HTTP 405 errors indicate unsupported methods for valid URLs. Learn causes, fixes, and prevention strategies for smoother API interactions.

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Jun 26, 2025

Istio vs Envoy vs Zuplo: Service Mesh and API Gateway Comparison

Compare Istio, Envoy, and Zuplo for service mesh and API gateway needs, including developer experience, scalability, and cost.

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Jun 23, 2025

Top 10 Go Rest API Frameworks

Explore the top 10 Go frameworks for building REST APIs, comparing performance, middleware support, and best use cases for developers.

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Jun 17, 2025

The Devs Guide to Ruby on Rails API Development and Best Practices

Master Ruby on Rails API development with best practices for authentication, performance, and scaling.

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Jun 16, 2025

How to Implement Validation in Python Flask REST APIs

Learn effective methods for validating data in Flask REST APIs to enhance security, reliability, and user experience.

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Jun 13, 2025

Exploring the Top API Gateway Solutions of 2025

Explore features, tools, scalability, security, and AI-driven future-readiness insights for the top API gateway solutions in 2025.

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Jun 13, 2025

MuleSoft vs Boomi: An Enterprise Integration Platform Showdown

Explore MuleSoft vs Boomi to discover which iPaaS best suits your integration needs.

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Jun 12, 2025

The All-in-One Guide to Running an API Check for Uptime and Performance

Learn to transform API downtime chaos into a secret advantage with essential health checks and performance monitoring.

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Jun 6, 2025

Python APIs: Complete Guide from Setup to Production

Learn how to build Python APIs in this guide for developers.

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Jun 6, 2025

Gravitee vs Apigee: An API Management Solutions Comparison

Compare Gravitee and Apigee to see which works best for your needs.

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Jun 5, 2025

Monitoring API Usage Across Versions: From Chaos to Control

Transform your approach to monitoring API usage across versions.

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Jun 5, 2025

Block Spam Signups with Zuplo and Your Identity Providers

Learn how to block spam and disposable emails during user signups using a Zuplo API integrated with your identity provider’s authentication flow.

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Jun 5, 2025

How API Analytics Shapes Developer Experience

Explore key insights on usage patterns and business outcomes to enhance developer experience.

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Jun 4, 2025

XML API Documentation: From Zero to Production in 10 Minutes

Learn to document XML APIs swiftly and effectively with this guide.

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Jun 4, 2025

Azure API Gateway vs API Management: What’s the Difference?

Discover the differences between Azure API Gateway and API Management.

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Jun 3, 2025

Location-Based Applications Thrive with the Yelp API

Enhance location-based apps with Yelp API.

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Jun 2, 2025

Testing Webhooks and Events Using Mock APIs

Learn step-by-step from basics to advanced strategies for effective webhook testing.

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Jun 2, 2025

Choosing the Right API Documentation Platform: Scalar vs Mintlify vs Bump vs Theneo

Compare API Documenation platforms to find the best one for your organization.

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May 30, 2025

Maximize Your Shipping Efficiency with the UPS API

Discover how to get the most out of the UPS API.

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May 30, 2025

The Top API Mocking Frameworks of 2025

Explore best API mocking frameworks for testing, prototyping, and collaborative development.

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May 30, 2025

Choosing an API Gateway: Zuplo vs Kong vs Traefik vs Tyk

Compare the top API Gateways to pick the right one for your needs.

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May 30, 2025

Which API Monetization Platform is Best? RapidAPI vs Moesif vs Zuplo

Compare Zuplo, Moesif, and RapidAPI for API Monetization.

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May 30, 2025

Best Practices for API Monetization in Travel and Hospitality

Explore proven API monetization strategies in travel and hospitality.

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May 30, 2025

API Design Patterns: REST, Pagination, Versioning & Error Handling

Learn essential API design patterns including RESTful resource naming, pagination strategies, versioning approaches, error handling, and rate limiting.

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May 29, 2025

A Comprehensive Guide to Understanding the Airtable API

Harness powerful applications for structured data with the Airtable API.

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May 27, 2025

Jira API: The Ultimate Project Management Powerhouse

Learn the ins and outs of the Jira API.

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May 27, 2025

Essential API Tools & Frameworks for Success in 2025

Discover the cutting-edge tools and frameworks propelling API development forward in 2025.

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May 26, 2025

An Introduction to the Slack API

Explore the Slack API for seamless integration, automation, and team workflow enhancements.

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May 26, 2025

GraphQL API Design: Powerful Practices to Delight Developers

Learn best practices for GraphQL API design.

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May 23, 2025

API Observability: Tools and Best Practices for Developers

Learn crucial tools & best practices for API observability.

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May 23, 2025

API Gateway Logging: Best Practices and Tools

Explore best practices and essential tools for efficient logging, better security, and improved performance.

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May 22, 2025

Istio vs Linkerd: What’s the Best Service Mesh + API Gateway?

Comparing Istio vs Linkerd: Find out which service mesh is best for your API.

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May 22, 2025

How to Build a Developer Portal that Boosts API Monetization

Explore how streamlined onboarding, documentation, and support can skyrocket adoption and profits.

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May 21, 2025

Mastering Developer-Friendly APIs with Clear Design Patterns

Discover how to craft developer-friendly APIs using clear design patterns.

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May 21, 2025

How to Build Flexible API Products That Meet Developer Needs

Explore strategies to craft API products that cater to a diverse developer audience.

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May 20, 2025

Understanding and Implementing QuickBooks API Integration

Discover how to enhance financial management with our step-by-step guide on integrating QuickBooks API.

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May 20, 2025

Best Practices for Building Scalable API Products

Learn essential strategies for building scalable API products that handle growth effortlessly.

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May 18, 2025

SOAP vs REST APIs: The Ultimate Showdown

Explore the differences between SOAP and REST APIs, their strengths, use cases, and which is best for your application needs.

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May 18, 2025

How to Transition from SOAP to REST APIs

Learn how to transition from SOAP to REST APIs, simplifying development and enhancing performance with key steps and best practices.

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May 18, 2025

Creating SOAP APIs in Python

Learn to create and manage SOAP APIs in Python using libraries like Zeep and Spyne, focusing on setup, error handling, and deployment.

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May 15, 2025

Deploying API Gateways in Multicloud Environments

Master multicloud API gateways with scalable, secure deployment strategies.

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May 15, 2025

Building Simple Web APIs vs REST APIs: What's The Difference?

Learn which API type suits your project for optimal performance, scalability, and development speed.

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May 15, 2025

12 Best API Documentation Tools of 2025

Here's what I think are the top 12 tools for API documentation.

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May 14, 2025

Using API Monitoring to Detect and Fix Integration Issues

Fix your integration issues fast with targeted API monitoring tools.

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May 14, 2025

Hugging Face API: The AI Model Powerhouse

Enhance your app with AI using Hugging Face’s API

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May 14, 2025

Smart Strategies to Slash Your AWS API Gateway Bill

Cut your AWS API Gateway bill with smart optimization steps

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May 14, 2025

How to Create API Documentation for AI-Powered Services

Learn essential steps for crafting robust API documentation for AI services.

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May 13, 2025

Transform Your Travel Offerings With the TravelPayouts API

Learn how the TravelPayouts API powers smarter, revenue-generating travel experiences.

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May 13, 2025

Simulating API Error Handling Scenarios with Mock APIs

Learn how to strengthen your error handling by simulating real API disasters.

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May 13, 2025

An Introduction to the SendGrid API

Learn how to integrate SendGrid API for reliable, customizable email solutions.

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May 12, 2025

A Comprehensive Guide to the Sleeper API

Access fantasy league data easily with Sleeper’s open API.

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May 12, 2025

How to Align API Features with Developer Needs

Learn how to build APIs developers love with a code-first, flexible approach.

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May 8, 2025

Understanding the Freshservice API

Learn how to automate IT tasks with the Freshservice API.

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May 8, 2025

ClickUp API: A Comprehensive Guide

Unlock ClickUp API's potential for seamless automation and integration.

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May 8, 2025

API Gateways vs Load Balancers: Navigating the Key Differences

When to use API gateways, load balancers, or both.

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May 8, 2025

When APIs Fail: The Essential Guide to Failover Systems

Keep your APIs online with these reliable failover strategies and tools.

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May 7, 2025

The Top API Mocking Tools in 2025

Explore the best API mocking tools to accelerate your development process.

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May 7, 2025

The Ultimate Guide to the OWASP API Security Cheat Sheet

Secure your APIs with OWASP’s proven, actionable security best practices.

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May 7, 2025

How to Manage API Traffic Surges With Custom Alerts

Prevent API downtime with smart, code-based traffic surge alerts.

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May 6, 2025

The Top API Libraries for Rapid API Development 2025

Build faster, smarter APIs using today's best libraries including FastAPI, Huma, Spring Boot and more.

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May 6, 2025

Solving Latency Problems in High-Traffic APIs

Cut your API latency fast with these proven performance-boosting strategies.

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May 6, 2025

Improving API Uptime with Monitoring and Alerts

Learn how to improve your API uptime with smart monitoring, alerts, and performance insights.

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May 6, 2025

API Management vs API Gateways: Choosing the Right Solution

API Management vs Gateway: Choosing the right infrastructure strategy.

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May 5, 2025

Maximize HR Efficiency with the Paylocity API

Learn how to integrate your HR and payroll systems seamlessly with Paylocity's API.

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May 5, 2025

PagerDuty API Essentials: A Guide

Master PagerDuty APIs for faster, smarter incident response workflows.

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May 2, 2025

SOAP API Testing Guide

Learn essential techniques and tools for effective SOAP API testing to ensure reliability, security, and performance in your services.

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May 2, 2025

How to rate limit APIs in Python

A tutorial on implementing API Rate Limiting in Python.

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May 2, 2025

How to rate limit APIs in NodeJS

A tutorial on implementing API Rate Limiting in NodeJS.

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May 1, 2025

Mastering Webull API: A Guide for Developers and Traders

Integrate Webull API for real-time, programmatic trading solutions.

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May 1, 2025

How to Design a RESTful API with CRUD Operations

We'll show you how to design fast, intuitive RESTful APIs using CRUD best practices.

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May 1, 2025

How to Manage Multiple APIs with Centralized Governance

Centralize your API management for control, security, and speed.

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May 1, 2025

Unlock the Full Potential of Your Trading with BloFin API

Integrate real-time crypto trading with BloFin API’s dual protocols.

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May 1, 2025

API Gateway Throttling vs WAF DDOS Protection

A guide to the advantages of API Gateways over WAFs that goes beyond DDOS Prevention Rate Limiting (keeping the bad guys out) vs. API Gateway Quota Management (keeping the good guys well behaved).

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Apr 30, 2025

API Error Handling That Won't Make Users Rage-Quit

Master API error handling for better security and UX.

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Apr 30, 2025

JSON Vs. XML for Web APIs: The Format Showdown

Comparing JSON vs XML for Web APIs

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Apr 30, 2025

Envoy as Your API Gateway: An Implementation Guide

Simplify your API management with Envoy’s dynamic routing.

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Apr 30, 2025

API Lifecycle Management: Strategies and Platform Comparison for Long-Term Stability

Master API lifecycle management with proven strategies for every stage, plus a platform comparison of Zuplo, Kong, Apigee, Tyk, MuleSoft, and AWS.

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Apr 29, 2025

API Security Monitoring for Detecting Real-Time Threats

Learn why real-time API monitoring is your best defense against attacks.

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Apr 29, 2025

Get Started with Qualtrics API: A Step-by-Step Guide

Customize, automate, and integrate surveys with the Qualtrics API.

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Apr 28, 2025

How to Secure API Endpoints with TLS and SSL Encryption

Learn to secure API endpoints with TLS/SSL encryption

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Apr 28, 2025

How to Create a Proxy in MuleSoft: A Step-By-Step Guide

Master MuleSoft API proxies for security and speed.

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Apr 24, 2025

Semantic Versioning for APIs: A Complete Guide to SemVer Best Practices

Learn how to apply semantic versioning (SemVer) to your APIs. This guide covers MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH rules, version management, and implementation tips.

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Apr 24, 2025

SOAP API Guide: WSDL, XML Messaging, Security, and REST Comparison

Complete guide to SOAP APIs: understand WSDL contracts, XML messaging, WS-Security, and when to choose SOAP over REST. Includes code examples and best practices.

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Apr 23, 2025

Using Predictive Monitoring to Forecast API Traffic

Stop API traffic spikes before they happen.

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Apr 23, 2025

Unlocking the Potential of the McLeod API

Streamline your logistics operations with the McLeod API.

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Apr 23, 2025

Understanding the Immich API: Features and Best Practices

Streamline your photo and video apps with the Immich API.

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Apr 23, 2025

API Key Management: Building Bulletproof Access Control

Learn how to manage API keys like your security depends on it - because it does!

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Apr 22, 2025

Maximizing Efficiency with the Workday API

Streamline your HR and finance data with Workday API

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Apr 22, 2025

A Developer’s Guide to the Smartsheet API

Smartsheet API: Power automation and integration

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Apr 22, 2025

Exploring the Role of CORS in API Security and Design

Learn how CORS simplifies secure cross origin API requests.

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Apr 22, 2025

Enhancing API Governance for Compliance and Risk Management

Learn about API governance that actually works for developers.

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Apr 22, 2025

Building API Documentation with Interactive Design Tools

Enhance your API docs through smart interactive design tools

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Apr 21, 2025

Strategies to Secure Patient Privacy in Healthcare APIs

Protecting patient data through secure healthcare APIs.

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Apr 21, 2025

Mastering API Service Discovery for Dynamic Systems: A Guide

Service discovery made simple for modern architectures.

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Apr 21, 2025

Input Validation Techniques to Fortify APIs Against Threats

Stop API attacks with smarter input validation.

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Apr 21, 2025

How to Secure API Endpoints in Banking Applications

Securing banking APIs from rising cyber threats.

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Apr 18, 2025

Guide to JWT API Authentication

Learn how JSON Web Tokens (JWT) provide secure authentication for APIs with features like signature validation and built-in expiration.

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Apr 17, 2025

xAI Grok API: Features, Pricing, Models & Developer Guide

The xAI Grok API gives developers access to Grok language models for chat, code generation, and analysis. Learn about pricing, models, and rate limits.

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Apr 17, 2025

Understanding Mapbox API Integration: A Deep Dive

A comprehensive guide to Mapbox API features and integration for developers.

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Apr 17, 2025

How to Optimize Your Fintech API in 2025: A Guide

Fintech API optimization strategies for speed, security, and compliance.

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Apr 17, 2025

Boost API Performance During Peak Traffic: Tips & Tricks

API performance strategies for handling peak traffic.

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Apr 16, 2025

Getting Started with ElevenLabs API

Learn how to create expressive AI voices with ElevenLabs API.

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Apr 16, 2025

A Comprehensive Guide to the Datadog API

Monitor your APIs with Datadog for real-time insights.

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Apr 15, 2025

How to Prevent Cross-Site Request Forgery in APIs

CSRF protection strategies for secure API development.

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Apr 15, 2025

How API Schema Validation Boosts Effective Contract Testing

Master API schema validation for secure, stable APIs.

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Apr 15, 2025

A Guide to Setting up Service Discovery for APIs

Learn how API service discovery automates communication and boosts microservice reliability.

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Apr 15, 2025

Fortifying Cloud-Native Applications: Key Security Measures

Protect cloud-native applications from modern security risks.

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Apr 14, 2025

Monitoring API Requests and Responses for System Health

Learn how to prevent API failures before they impact users.

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Apr 14, 2025

How to Maximize User Insights with API Analytics

Learn how to understand your users better with API analytics.

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Apr 14, 2025

Mastering Webhook & Event Testing: A Guide

Explore how to ensure reliable, resilient webhooks with this comprehensive guide.

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Apr 14, 2025

Efficiently Document APIs with Markdown: A Developer’s Guide

Learn how to supercharge your API documentation using Markdown!

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Apr 13, 2025

mTLS Authentication in Spring Boot Microservices

Implementing mTLS in Spring Boot microservices enhances security through two-way authentication, ensuring trusted communication between services.

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Apr 11, 2025

Maximize API Revenue with Strategic Partner Integrations

Unlock API revenue through smart partner strategies.

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Apr 11, 2025

How to Create Developer-Friendly API Portals

Learn how to build API portals developers actually love.

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Apr 11, 2025

API Backwards Compatibility Best Practices

Learn how to maintain backward compatibility in API versioning through best practices like semantic versioning and thorough documentation.

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Apr 11, 2025

API Strategy Guide for Financial Services Companies

Learn why financial institutions are betting big on APIs.

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Apr 10, 2025

Complete Guide to the OpenAI API 2025

The complete developer's guide to everything OpenAI API.

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Apr 9, 2025

Why API Gateways Are Key to Managing Complex Ecosystems

Explore how to master complex APIs with gateways for secure management.

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Apr 9, 2025

Anthropic Claude API: The Ultimate Guide

Build ethical AI solutions with the Anthropic API.

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Apr 9, 2025

Mastering the 7shifts API: The Complete Developer's Handbook

Everything you need to know to master the 7shifts API.

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Apr 8, 2025

OSF API: The Complete Guide

Everything you need to know about the OSF API.

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Apr 8, 2025

Simulating API Timeouts with Mock APIs

Everything you need to know about simulating API timeouts for stress testing mock APIs.

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Apr 8, 2025

Boost API Performance with A/B Testing: Unlock Its Full Power

Optimizing API performance with A/B testing strategies.

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Apr 8, 2025

How to Ensure API Compatibility with Automated Testing Tools

Learn how to ensure API compatibility with automated testing tools.

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Apr 7, 2025

Penetration Testing for API Security: Protecting Digital Gateways

Everything you need to know about securing your APIs with penetration testing to prevent breaches.

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Apr 7, 2025

How to Protect Your API from Automated Bots and Attacks

Protect your APIs from bots, attacks, and vulnerabilities.

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Apr 7, 2025

API Security in High-Traffic Environments: Proven Strategies

Read up on how to secure high-traffic APIs without compromising performance.

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Apr 6, 2025

How to Profile API Endpoint Performance

Learn how to effectively profile API endpoint performance by monitoring key metrics, using tools, and implementing continuous testing.

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Apr 4, 2025

Guide to Real-Time Data Stream APIs

Explore how to build and document real-time APIs.

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Apr 4, 2025

Exploring Serverless APIs: A Guide for Developers

Learn how to streamline your API development with serverless computing.

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Apr 4, 2025

Connecting MCP Servers to an API Gateway

Learn how to connect your MCP server to a production-ready API via Zuplo, a powerful API gateway that adds security, observability, and scalability.

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Apr 3, 2025

ServiceNow API: The Complete Integration Guide

Master ServiceNow API integration for seamless enterprise connectivity.

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Apr 3, 2025

The Definitive Guide to Braze API

Learn how to master Braze API for personalized, omnichannel customer engagement.

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Apr 3, 2025

The Ultimate Guide to the BitBucket API

Learn how to leverage BitBucket API for automation, version control, and more.

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Apr 2, 2025

Kalshi API: The Complete Developer’s Guide

Learn how to integrate Kalshi API for real-time market data.

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Apr 2, 2025

How to Implement Seamless API Failover Systems

Read all about how to ensure continuous service with reliable API failover systems.

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Apr 2, 2025

How to Set Up an API Security Framework: A Guide for 2025

We show you how to build strong API security without compromising performance.

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Apr 1, 2025

How to Secure APIs Against Broken Authentication Risks

Prevent broken authentication risks in your API security.

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Apr 1, 2025

How Tiered Pricing Enhances Your API Monetization Strategy

Read how to maximize your API revenue with tiered pricing strategies.

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Apr 1, 2025

A Guide to Contract Testing for API Reliability

Ensuring API reliability with contract testing for seamless integration.

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Mar 31, 2025

Solving Poor API Performance Issues: Tips for Developers

Improve your API performance with these key metrics and optimization strategies.

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Mar 31, 2025

Performance Optimization for SaaS APIs: Key Considerations

Read up on how to boost SaaS API performance for faster user experiences and growth.

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Mar 31, 2025

API Pricing Strategies: Segmentation and Personalized Models

Maximize your API revenue with customer segmentation and pricing models.

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Mar 30, 2025

Does Tracing Slow Down APIs?

Explore how API traceability can enhance performance without introducing significant delays, using smart strategies for effective monitoring.

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Mar 28, 2025

Perplexity API: Setup, Models, Integration & Best Practices

Learn how to integrate the Perplexity API with real-time search and citations. Covers Sonar models, authentication, streaming, cost optimization, and security best practices.

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Mar 28, 2025

Optimize API Upgrades With These Versioning Techniques

Master these API versioning techniques to balance innovation with stability.

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Mar 28, 2025

How to Detect API Traffic Anomalies in Real-Time

Learn how to detect API anomalies early to prevent security and performance issues.

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Mar 28, 2025

Canva API: A Comprehensive Guide

Integrate Canva’s design tools with powerful API solutions.

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Mar 27, 2025

Improving Cross-Team Collaboration with API Documentation

Streamline cross-team collaboration with effective API documentation.

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Mar 27, 2025

API Audits and Security Testing: Best Practices

Catch up on these best practices for API audits and security testing to prevent breaches.

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Mar 26, 2025

How to Implement Mock APIs for API Testing

Learn how mock APIs boost testing speed, coverage, and cost-efficiency.

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Mar 25, 2025

Input/Output Validation: Best Practices for API Communication

Learn best practices for input/output validation in APIs to enhance security, prevent data corruption, and optimize performance.

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Mar 25, 2025

How to Choose an API Hosting Solution: Key Considerations

Choosing the right API hosting solution is crucial for scalability, security, and performance. Learn more.

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Mar 25, 2025

Custom Scopes in OAuth: Step-by-Step Guide

Learn how to create and manage custom OAuth scopes for precise API access control, enhancing security and improving usability.

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Mar 25, 2025

A Guide to API Route Management with API Traffic Analytics

Harness the power of API traffic analytics to optimize route management, improve performance, and enhance security.

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Mar 24, 2025

REST vs gRPC: Performance, Use Cases & How to Choose

REST uses JSON over HTTP for simplicity; gRPC uses Protocol Buffers for speed. Compare performance, tooling, and browser support to choose the best fit.

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Mar 24, 2025

GitLab API Guide: Unlock Powerful Integrations for Developers

Unlock the power of GitLab API with this comprehensive guide.

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Mar 24, 2025

CoinGecko API: The Cryptocurrency Data Powerhouse

Learn more about the CoinGecko API, a powerful tool offering real-time cryptocurrency data for developers and businesses.

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Mar 24, 2025

An Introduction to API Security Automation

Learn how API security automation can protect your APIs from evolving threats, reduce costs, and streamline compliance.

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Mar 21, 2025

How to Improve API Design for Better Developer Productivity

Boost developer efficiency with streamlined, well-designed APIs.

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Mar 21, 2025

How to Write API Documentation That Developers Will Love

Learn how to write API documentation that developers will love.

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Mar 21, 2025

API Monitoring for Mobile Apps: Key Metrics for Developers

Discover how to optimize mobile API monitoring for better app performance.

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Mar 20, 2025

Multicloud vs Traditional Gateways: Modern API Management

Multicloud vs traditional gateways: which is better for modern API management?

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Mar 20, 2025

Monetizing Education APIs: A Guide to Revenue Models

Explore monetization models for education APIs to drive EdTech revenue.

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Mar 20, 2025

API Governance in DevOps Pipelines: A Comprehensive Guide

Learn how API governance in DevOps pipelines ensures quality, security, and consistency at scale.

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Mar 20, 2025

API Analytics: A Strategic Toolkit for Optimization

Learn how API analytics can optimize performance by identifying bottlenecks, tracking key metrics, and improving response times.

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Mar 19, 2025

Using API Usage Data to Build Flexible Pricing Tiers

Learn how to use API data to create flexible pricing tiers that drive growth.

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Mar 19, 2025

Mastering PokeAPI: Build Data-Rich Pokémon Applications

Unlock Pokémon Power: Build Apps with PokeAPI Magic!

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Mar 19, 2025

Boosting API Performance with CDN for Global Scalability

Supercharge your APIs on a global scale with these CDN strategies.

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Mar 19, 2025

How to Use Load Balancing to Scale API Performance

Boost your API performance with these effective load balancing strategies.

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Mar 18, 2025

Exploring NASA API: Creating Data-Rich Applications

Explore the NASA API and access 15TB of daily space data.

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Mar 15, 2025

Bottleneck Identification Using Distributed Tracing

Explore how distributed tracing uncovers bottlenecks in your systems, enhancing performance and efficiency through detailed request tracking.

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Mar 14, 2025

Turning APIs into Revenue: Passive Income Strategies for Developers

Learn how to turn your APIs into passive income with strategies like subscriptions and pay-per-use models.

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Mar 14, 2025

Top Metrics for API Monetization

Explore essential metrics for API monetization, covering revenue tracking, user engagement, and performance optimization strategies.

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Mar 13, 2025

Leveraging API Logs for Proactive Troubleshooting

Learn how to use API logs for faster troubleshooting and efficient issue resolution.

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Mar 13, 2025

How APIs Can Boost Developer Creativity and Innovation

Discover how APIs that boost developer creativity drive innovation and grow your business.

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Mar 12, 2025

Leveraging API Documentation for Faster Developer Onboarding

Learn how effective API documentation can speed up developer onboarding and boost adoption

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Mar 12, 2025

Common Mistakes in RESTful API Design

Get up to speed on all the common RESTful API design mistakes you need to avoid.

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Mar 12, 2025

Bluesky API: Unlocking the Power of Social Data for Developers

Create decentralized social apps with the Bluesky API for data ownership and transparency.

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Mar 11, 2025

Unlocking API Revenue: Why the Freemium Model Works Best

Discover how the freemium model can turn your API into a revenue engine while driving growth.

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Mar 11, 2025

Unlock Real-Time Crypto Data with CoinMarketCap API

Learn how to integrate, optimize, and secure the CoinMarketCap API.

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Mar 11, 2025

Mastering API Changes and Rollbacks Without Breaking Trust

Learn how to master API changes and rollbacks to maintain stability and keep developer trust intact.

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Mar 10, 2025

Securing APIs with Two-Factor Authentication

Secure your APIs with two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect against threats.

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Mar 10, 2025

API Security in E-commerce: Securing the Digital Marketplace

Learn how to secure e-commerce APIs and protect sensitive data from potential threats.

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Mar 10, 2025

The Complete API Product Management Guide: From Strategy to Implementation

Discover how APIs drive business growth and effective product management strategies.

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Mar 7, 2025

Zero Trust API Security: Never Trust, Always Protect

Learn how Zero Trust security protects APIs with a 'never trust, always verify' approach.

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Mar 7, 2025

Securing Your API With OAuth 2.0: A Developer's Guide to Robust Authentication

Learn how to secure your API with OAuth 2.0, the gold standard for authentication.

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Mar 7, 2025

Session Hijacking In the API Era: Your Complete Defense Strategy

Protect your APIs from session hijacking attacks.

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Mar 7, 2025

Gemini 2.0 API Ultimate Guide: Mastering Google's Advanced AI Platform

Master the Gemini 2.0 API with this ultimate guide.

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Mar 7, 2025

Deepseek API Complete Guide: Mastering the DeepSeek API for Developers

Explore the DeepSeek API with this comprehensive guide for developers.

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Mar 6, 2025

10 Game-Changing Strategies to Supercharge Your API Gateway Performance

10 powerful strategies to optimize your API Gateway performance, reduce latency, and enhance system responsiveness.

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Mar 6, 2025

Unlocking Revenue Streams: Strategic API Monetization for Media and Entertainment

Learn how media companies can unlock new revenue by monetizing their APIs.

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Mar 6, 2025

Implementing Content Security Policy for API Protection: A Comprehensive Guide

Protect your APIs with Content Security Policy (CSP) enforcement.

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Mar 6, 2025

Protecting Your APIs from Insider Threats: The Access Control Playbook

Learn how to secure your APIs from insider threats with smart access control strategies.

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Mar 6, 2025

How API Developers Can Use Edge Computing to Optimize API Performance

Learn how edge computing can boost API performance and user experience.

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Mar 6, 2025

Building Healthcare APIs: Key Points to Consider

Key considerations for building secure, reliable healthcare APIs that improve patient care and meet compliance.

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Mar 5, 2025

The Ultimate Guide to MITM Attack Prevention for API Security

Protect your APIs from Man-in-the-Middle (MITM) attacks with effective security techniques.

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Mar 4, 2025

12 Practices and Tools to Ensure API Security

These are the most effective practices and tools to fortify API security. Learn about Zero trust, RBAC, rate limiting, and more!

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Mar 2, 2025

Protecting Sensitive Data in API Logs

Protect sensitive data in API logs with effective encryption, masking, and access control strategies to prevent breaches and maintain compliance.

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Mar 1, 2025

Token Expiry Best Practices

Learn best practices for managing token expiry and security in APIs, balancing safety and user experience effectively.

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Mar 1, 2025

APIOps for Automated API Version Control

Explore how APIOps streamlines API version control by integrating automation, security, and efficiency into the API management lifecycle.

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Feb 28, 2025

Unlocking API Potential: Behavioral Analytics for Enhanced User Experience

Learn how behavioral analytics can uncover valuable insights from user interactions with APIs to enhance the overall user experience.

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Feb 28, 2025

Solving Latency Issues in APIs: A Developer's Guide

Learn how to reduce API latency and improve response times for better user experience.

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Feb 28, 2025

Mastering XSS Prevention: Tips for Developers

Learn key tips for developers to prevent Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) attacks.

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Feb 28, 2025

Improving API Performance In Legacy Systems: A Guide for API Developers

Learn how you can optimize performance in legacy systems to enhance user experience and ensure scalability and flexibility.

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Feb 28, 2025

How To Secure APIs from SQL Injection Vulnerabilities

Learn how to protect your APIs from SQL injection vulnerabilities with effective security measures and best practices.

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Feb 28, 2025

How Developers Can Use Caching to Improve API Performance

Discover how caching can boost API performance by reducing response times and managing traffic spikes.

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Feb 28, 2025

How Developers Can Improve API Performance for IoT Applications

Discover practical strategies for improving API performance in IoT applications to enhance real-time data handling and system efficiency.

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Feb 27, 2025

8 Tips for Scaling APIs to Handle Increased Traffic

Learn about optimizations and architectural choices you can make to help your API scale under pressure

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Feb 27, 2025

Enhancing Your CI/CD Security: Tips and Techniques to Mitigate Risks

Learn the essential strategies and best practices to secure your CI/CD pipeline, mitigate risks, and protect your software delivery process.

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Feb 27, 2025

Defending Your API: Essential Strategies Against Brute Force Attacks

Discover the key strategies to defend your APIs against brute force attacks and protect your data.

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Feb 27, 2025

API Monetization for SaaS: Transforming Your Software into a Revenue Powerhouse

Learn how to monetize your API and turn your SaaS product into a scalable revenue powerhouse.

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Feb 26, 2025

Why Feedback Loops Matter in API Development

Explore the critical role of feedback loops in API development, enhancing performance, reducing costs, and driving team collaboration.

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Feb 25, 2025

5 Must-Have Features for API Documentation Tools

Modern API documentation tools in 2025 need to have markdown support, preview environments, collaboration support, interactive playgrounds, and automatic syncing.

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Feb 21, 2025

Mastering API Throughput: 8 Key Strategies for Optimal Performance

Eight key strategies to optimize API throughput, improve performance, and enhance user satisfaction by addressing common bottlenecks and inefficiencies.

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Feb 21, 2025

5 Key Tips for Enhancing API Security Against DDoS Attacks

Five essential tips to safeguard your API against DDoS attacks.

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Feb 11, 2025

Best Practices for Consistent API Error Handling

Mastering API error handling enhances developer experience and reduces debugging time, ensuring clearer communication and systematic management.

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Feb 10, 2025

KLIPY API: A Free GIPHY & Tenor Alternative for GIFs and Clips

KLIPY is a free alternative to GIPHY and Tenor APIs. Learn how to integrate GIFs, Clips, and Stickers, and monetize your app with built-in ad revenue.

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Feb 1, 2025

End-to-End API Testing Guide and Best Practices

Explore essential strategies for effective end-to-end API testing, ensuring seamless integration and reliable performance across complex workflows.

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Jan 31, 2025

8 Essential API Security Best Practices

Explore essential API security practices, focusing on strong authentication, data encryption, and continuous monitoring to combat cyber threats.

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Jan 30, 2025

How to Increase API Performance

Optimize and increase your API performance with tested strategies for caching, payload reduction, rate limiting, and more.

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Jan 29, 2025

Building and Monetizing AI Model APIs

Learn the best strategies and practices for AI model monetization via API. Explore monetization models real companies use.

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Jan 28, 2025

How RBAC Improves API Permission Management

Learn how Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) streamlines API permission management, enhances security, and ensures compliance.

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Jan 27, 2025

8 API Monitoring Tools Every Developer Should Know

Compare 8 API monitoring tools — Moesif, Postman, Datadog, Runscope, and more. Feature tables, pricing notes, and use-case recommendations for developers.

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Jan 25, 2025

RBAC Analytics: Key Metrics to Monitor

Explore essential RBAC analytics metrics to enhance security, ensure compliance, and optimize access management within your organization.

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Jan 24, 2025

What is API Rate Limiting?

API rate limiting is a set of rules that govern how often an application or user can access an API.

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Jan 22, 2025

6 Must-Have Features of an API Gateway

Modern API gateways in 2025 need to have caching, rate limiting, circuit breaking, local development, multi-protocol support, and realtime monitoring.

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Jan 10, 2025

Building APIs to Monetize Your Proprietary Data

Learn how to monetize your proprietary data with APIs. Explore monetization models real companies use.

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Jan 9, 2025

Building and Monetizing Ecommerce APIs

Learn the best strategies and practices for Ecommerce API monetization. Explore monetization models real companies use.

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Jan 8, 2025

How to Monetize Fintech APIs

Learn the strategies and best practices for successful monetization of your Fintech API. Learn monetization models real companies have put into practice.

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Jan 6, 2025

10 Best Practices for API Rate Limiting in 2026

Learn 10 essential API rate limiting strategies — from traffic analysis and algorithm selection to dynamic adjustments and caching. With code examples.

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Jan 3, 2025

Top 7 API Authentication Methods Compared (2026 Guide)

Compare OAuth 2.0, API keys, JWT, Basic Auth, Bearer tokens, mTLS, and OpenID Connect. Learn which API authentication method fits your security needs.

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Dec 16, 2024

Why a Hosted API Gateway Is Better Than Building Your Own

Learn why using an open source or in-house API gateway may not be the right decision for your company when accounting for cost, security, customization, and maintenance.

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Dec 16, 2024

API Gateway Hosting Options

An API gateway is a service that acts as an intermediary between clients API requests and your APIs/microservices. Hosting options include: Fully-Hosted (managed by the gateway provider), Self-Hosted (managed and deployed by you), or Hybrid (combination of both).

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Dec 12, 2024

Generate an OpenAPI From Your Database

Learn how to use DB2OpenAPI to generate a full OpenAPI/Swagger specification from your SQL database schema.

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Dec 10, 2024

Building a PostgREST API For Your MySQL Database

Learn how to build a Supabase-inspired, PostgREST compatible, developer experience for interacting with your hosted MySQL Database via REST API and Javascript/Typescript SDK.

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Dec 4, 2024

Automatically Generate REST and GraphQL APIs From Your Database

Learn about the tools and frameworks you can use to automatically generate a REST API or GraphQL API directly from your SQL and NOSQL database.

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Dec 2, 2024

Spotify API Alternatives - Best Music APIs

Spotify is slowly killing its free API. Compare alternatives including Apple Music, SoundCloud, Deezer, Napster and more to find the best Spotify API alternative.

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Nov 27, 2024

Auth Pricing Wars: Cognito vs Auth0 vs Firebase vs Supabase vs Clerk

Compare authentication pricing for AWS Cognito, Auth0, Firebase, Supabase, and Clerk. See free tiers, per-MAU costs, and which to choose for your API.

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Nov 25, 2024

Using Neon + PostgREST to Build a Supabase-like Developer Experience

Learn how to build a Supabase-inspired developer experience for interacting with your hosted Postgres Database via REST API and Javascript/Typescript SDK.

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Nov 20, 2024

How to Convert a SQL Query to an API Request

You can convert SQL Queries into API requests easily using the RQL or OData formats for sending requests, or by using a framework like PostgREST on top of your database.

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Nov 18, 2024

How to Successfully Promote and Market an API

What are the best strategies for marketing an API in 2024? Use these techniques for your API as a product strategy.

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Nov 12, 2024

What are API Subaccounts?

The Subaccount pattern divides an organization's API access by business units, allowing for finer-grain control and monitoring.

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Nov 11, 2024

Ultimate Giphy to Tenor API Migration Guide

Giphy has started charging for its API - learn how to migrate to the Tenor API to continue using GIFs for free.

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Nov 8, 2024

Creating Your Own API Integration Platform

Learn how to build an API integration platform, to help you design, deploy, and oversee integrations between your business and 3rd party APIs.

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Nov 4, 2024

Top 20 Python API Frameworks with OpenAPI Support

Explore 20 of the most popular API frameworks and libraries for building APIs with Python that support OpenAPI/Swagger.

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Oct 28, 2024

Deprecating Node JS REST APIs in 6 Frameworks

Learn how to deprecate your Node JS REST APIs in 6 popular frameworks - including Express, Fastify, NestJS, Hapi, Restify, and Koa.

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Oct 25, 2024

Understanding The HTTP Deprecation Header

The HTTP Deprecation header informs clients that an API endpoint is or will be deprecated. The date can be in the past (deprecated) or future (to be deprecated).

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Oct 24, 2024

How to Deprecate a REST API: The Complete Developer's Guide

API Deprecation is the process of signaling to developers that an API, or a part of it (ex. endpoint or field), is scheduled to be discontinued or replaced.

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Oct 21, 2024

xAI REST API Review: Developer Experience, Docs & Pricing Rated

A hands-on review of the xAI REST API covering onboarding, documentation quality, developer portal features, and a final score of 19/30. See how xAI compares.

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Oct 16, 2024

jsonmergepatch.com: Free JSON Merge Patch Tool and API

Introducing our new JSON Merge Patch tool - jsonmergepatch.com. The tool allows you to create and apply JSON Merge Patches, via Web UI and API.

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Oct 14, 2024

JSON Patch vs JSON Merge Patch - In-Depth Comparison

JSON Patch and JSON Merge Patch are both compact request body formats for HTTP PATCH - but which is better?

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Oct 11, 2024

What is JSON Merge Patch?

JSON Merge Patch is an HTTP PATCH request body format that describes modifications to a target JSON. It's a simpler alternative to JSON Patch.

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Oct 10, 2024

Unlocking the Power of JSON Patch

JSON Patch is a simple, efficient, and standardized way to apply partial updates to JSON documents, especially over HTTP

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Oct 9, 2024

Understanding the HTTP 431 Error: A Developer's Guide

The HTTP 431 Request Header Fields Too Large client-side error indicates the server refuses to process a request because its header fields are too large

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Oct 8, 2024

HTTP 429 Too Many Requests: Learn to Manage Request Limits

The HTTP 429 Too Many Requests status code signals that a client has exceeded the request rate limit allowed by an API

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Oct 4, 2024

The Ultimate Steam Web API Guide

Confused about the different Steam Web APIs? Read this guide to learn how to get an API key, call the various APIs, and explore their differences.

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Oct 3, 2024

What's the Best Movie Database API? IMDb vs TMDb vs OMDb

Looking for the best movie and tv show database API? Compare the 3 most popular options - IMDb, TMDb, and OMDb, and learn which one comes out on top.

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Oct 2, 2024

A Developer's Guide to the AliExpress API

Learn about the official AliExpress REST API, how to get access and use it, and alternatives.

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Oct 1, 2024

Dive Into The Reddit API: Full Guide and Controversy

Learn about the official Reddit REST API, how to get access and use it, and alternatives.

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Oct 1, 2024

Unlocking ESPN's Hidden API: a Developer's Guide

Learn about the hidden ESPN REST API, how to get access and use it, and alternatives.

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Sep 30, 2024

What is the Wikipedia API? How to Use It and Alternatives

Learn about the official Wikipedia REST API, how to get access and use it, and alternatives.

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Sep 30, 2024

What is the Glassdoor API? How to Use It and Alternatives

Learn about the official Glassdoor REST API, how to get access and use it, and alternatives.

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Sep 26, 2024

The Complete Guide to API Monetization

Learn the strategies and best practices for successful API monetization, and the tools you can use to monetize your API.

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Sep 25, 2024

Mastering API Definitions: A Comprehensive Guide

An API definition is more than just a technical document; it's a comprehensive blueprint that outlines an API's structure, functionality, and behavior.

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Aug 5, 2024

How to Promote and Market your API: Unified APIs

Learn about Unified APIs and how you can partner with them to help promote your API. We will dive deep into the different Unified APIs around the web, covering both general Unified APIs as well as niche/industry focused Unified APIs. This article will help you find which Unified API (if any) you should list your API on.

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Aug 2, 2024

How to Promote and Market your API: SPECtacular OpenAPI

Learn about the OpenAPI specification, how to create one for your API, and how to use OpenAPI specs to promote and market your API directly and indirectly.

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Aug 2, 2024

How to Promote and Market your API: iPaaS

Learn about iPaaS and how you can list your API on them to help promote your API. We will dive deep into the different integration platforms around the web and compare them to find which how to get listed on them.

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Aug 2, 2024

How to Promote and Market your API: Follow the Hype Train

Learn how to build your API using technologies that will naturally garner more interest and integrate marketing into your API's development cycle

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Aug 2, 2024

How to Promote and Market your API: API Marketplaces

Learn about API marketplaces and how you can list your API on them to help promote your API. We will dive deep into the different API marketplaces around the web and compare them to find which marketplace (if any) you should get listed on.

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Aug 2, 2024

How to Promote and Market your API: API Directories

Learn about API directories and how you can list your API on them to help promote your API. We will dive deep into the different API indexes and directories around the web and compare them to find which directory you should focus on.

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Jul 31, 2024

Simple HTTP Authentication: A Beginner’s Guide

Learn what Basic HTTP Auth is and how to apply it to your APIs

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Jul 31, 2024

API Rate Limit Exceeded — How to Fix It

Getting an API rate limit exceeded error? Learn what causes 429 errors, how to fix them with retry logic and caching, and how to add rate limiting to your own APIs with Zuplo.

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Jul 19, 2024

What is GitOps?

Discover the power of GitOps for streamlined infrastructure management in our comprehensive guide. Learn how GitOps can simplify deployments, enhance security, and boost collaboration within your team.

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Jul 19, 2024

Tips and Best Practices for API Authentication

Explore the essentials of API authentication with our comprehensive guide. Learn about OAuth, OpenID, JWTs, and best practices for securing your APIs against unauthorized access and data breaches.

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Jun 24, 2024

Strategic API Monetization

Learn the strategies and best practices for successful API monetization and how Zuplo can help you track, monetize, and document your APIs in days not months.

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May 24, 2024

Accelerating Developer Productivity with Federated Gateways

Learn how federated gateways from Zuplo allow teams to control their own gateways, enabling faster, independent releases.

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