API Gateway Compliance: How Zuplo Maps to SOC 2, NIST, and Security Frameworks

Learn how Zuplo's API gateway controls map to SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, and ISO 27001 — with practical guidance for compliance-driven API teams.

When your organization handles regulated data — patient records, financial transactions, government information, or personally identifiable information — every component in your infrastructure becomes a compliance surface. Your API gateway is no exception. It sits at the boundary between your internal systems and the outside world, making every authentication decision, every rate limit check, and every payload validation a compliance-relevant control.

Procurement teams in regulated industries increasingly evaluate API gateways against recognized security frameworks. They want to know: does this platform’s security posture align with our compliance obligations? Can we map its controls to the frameworks our auditors care about?

This guide maps Zuplo’s security controls to three widely recognized compliance frameworks — SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, and ISO 27001 — and explains how each control supports your compliance posture in practice.

Why Compliance Mapping Matters for API Infrastructure

Compliance is not a checkbox exercise. It is a structured approach to demonstrating that your organization manages risk in a way that meets industry expectations. For API infrastructure specifically, compliance mapping serves three practical purposes:

Faster vendor evaluation. When a procurement team receives a compliance mapping document, they can quickly match your controls to their requirements instead of spending weeks in back-and-forth security questionnaires.

Audit preparation. Your auditors assess controls against specific framework criteria. If you can show that your API gateway already enforces relevant controls — encryption in transit, access control, audit logging — you reduce the scope of work needed to demonstrate compliance.

Risk reduction. Compliance frameworks represent accumulated industry wisdom about what controls matter. Mapping your infrastructure to these frameworks forces you to identify and address gaps before an incident or audit finding reveals them.

Zuplo’s Security Foundation

Before diving into framework-specific mappings, here is an overview of the security controls Zuplo provides. Each of these controls maps to one or more compliance framework requirements.

SOC 2 Type II certified. Zuplo holds SOC 2 Type II certification, independently audited by a third-party assessor. This means Zuplo’s security controls have been evaluated over time — not just at a single point — and found to meet the applicable Trust Service Criteria. Details are available in the Trust & Compliance Report.

TLS 1.2+ on all connections. Every request to and from Zuplo is encrypted using TLS 1.2 or higher by default. There is no option to serve traffic over plaintext HTTP. Certificate provisioning and renewal are handled automatically.

API key lifecycle management. Zuplo’s built-in API key service supports key creation, rotation, expiration, revocation, and per-consumer metadata. Keys can be associated with consumer-level roles and permissions and tracked individually.

Request validation. The request validation policy validates incoming requests against your OpenAPI schema, rejecting malformed or non-conforming requests before they reach your backend.

Rate limiting. Zuplo’s rate limiting policy supports per-consumer, per-IP, and per-endpoint limits with configurable time windows. This protects both availability and downstream systems from abuse.

Audit logging. Zuplo provides account-level audit logs that record administrative actions — project modifications, team management, API key operations, deployment activities, and configuration changes. Each log entry includes actor identity, timestamp, resource details, IP address, and geographic context. Logs are immutable and retained for 90 days. For API traffic logging, the audit log inbound policy captures request-level details including IP address, user identity, geolocation, and route parameters.

GitOps configuration management. Zuplo’s configuration is managed through Git, meaning every change to routes, policies, and security settings is version-controlled. This provides a complete change history that auditors can review — who changed what, when, and why.

Role-based access control. Zuplo supports RBAC for portal access, allowing you to restrict who can modify gateway configurations, view analytics, or manage API keys. At the API level, RBAC authorization policies enforce access rules per route and method.

SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria Alignment

SOC 2 is one of the most commonly requested compliance certifications for SaaS vendors. It evaluates controls across five Trust Service Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Here is how Zuplo’s controls align with each relevant criterion.

Security (Common Criteria)

The security criterion — also called the Common Criteria — is the foundation of every SOC 2 assessment. It covers logical access controls, system operations, change management, and risk mitigation.

CC6.1 – Logical access security. Zuplo’s API key authentication, JWT validation, and RBAC policies enforce identity-based access control on every API route. Unauthenticated requests are rejected by default when authentication policies are applied.

Zuplo’s API key authentication, JWT validation, and RBAC policies enforce identity-based access control on every API route. Unauthenticated requests are rejected by default when authentication policies are applied. CC6.6 – System boundary protection. Zuplo operates as the boundary between external consumers and your backend services. TLS encryption, rate limiting, and request validation together create a defense-in-depth boundary.

Zuplo operates as the boundary between external consumers and your backend services. TLS encryption, rate limiting, and request validation together create a defense-in-depth boundary. CC6.7 – Restriction of data transmission. TLS 1.2+ encryption is enforced by default on all connections. There is no plaintext option.

TLS 1.2+ encryption is enforced by default on all connections. There is no plaintext option. CC8.1 – Change management. GitOps-based configuration means every change to your gateway is committed to source control, reviewed through pull requests, and deployed through a controlled pipeline. The full change history is available for audit review.

Availability

A1.1 – Capacity management. Rate limiting policies protect system availability by preventing individual consumers or traffic spikes from overwhelming your infrastructure.

Rate limiting policies protect system availability by preventing individual consumers or traffic spikes from overwhelming your infrastructure. A1.2 – Environmental safeguards. Zuplo runs on globally distributed edge infrastructure, providing resilience against regional outages and absorbing DDoS attacks before they reach your origin servers.

Confidentiality

C1.1 – Identification of confidential information. API key metadata and consumer attribution allow you to track which consumers access which endpoints, supporting data classification and access tracking.

API key metadata and consumer attribution allow you to track which consumers access which endpoints, supporting data classification and access tracking. C1.2 – Disposal of confidential information. API key revocation and expiration ensure that access credentials are retired when no longer needed.

Processing Integrity

PI1.1 – Completeness and accuracy of processing. Request validation against your OpenAPI schema ensures that only structurally valid requests reach your backend, preventing malformed data from corrupting downstream processing.

NIST Cybersecurity Framework Alignment

The NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) organizes security controls into five core functions: Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover. While NIST CSF is not a certification — it is a voluntary framework — it is widely used in government, defense, financial services, and healthcare as a baseline for security maturity assessments.

Identify

The Identify function focuses on understanding your systems, assets, and risk landscape.

ID.AM (Asset Management). Zuplo’s route configuration serves as a living inventory of your API surface area. Every endpoint, its authentication requirements, and its associated policies are defined in version-controlled configuration files.

Zuplo’s route configuration serves as a living inventory of your API surface area. Every endpoint, its authentication requirements, and its associated policies are defined in version-controlled configuration files. ID.GV (Governance). GitOps workflows enforce governance by requiring code review and approval before any gateway configuration change is deployed.

Protect

The Protect function covers safeguards to limit the impact of security events.

PR.AC (Identity Management and Access Control). API key authentication, JWT validation, RBAC policies, and per-consumer access scoping provide layered identity and access management at the gateway.

API key authentication, JWT validation, RBAC policies, and per-consumer access scoping provide layered identity and access management at the gateway. PR.DS (Data Security). TLS 1.2+ encryption protects data in transit. Request validation prevents injection and schema violation attacks. Custom logging policies with sensitive data redaction prevent accidental exposure.

TLS 1.2+ encryption protects data in transit. Request validation prevents injection and schema violation attacks. Custom logging policies with sensitive data redaction prevent accidental exposure. PR.IP (Information Protection Processes). GitOps configuration management creates an auditable record of all gateway changes. Branch-based deployments support separation between development, staging, and production environments.

GitOps configuration management creates an auditable record of all gateway changes. Branch-based deployments support separation between development, staging, and production environments. PR.PT (Protective Technology). Rate limiting, request size enforcement, and geographic filtering protect against abuse and denial-of-service attacks.

Detect

The Detect function covers the ability to identify security events.

DE.AE (Anomalies and Events). Zuplo’s logging and analytics surface anomalies in API traffic — spikes in error rates, unusual authentication failure patterns, or unexpected traffic sources. Logs can be exported to external monitoring platforms for correlation and alerting.

Zuplo’s logging and analytics surface anomalies in API traffic — spikes in error rates, unusual authentication failure patterns, or unexpected traffic sources. Logs can be exported to external monitoring platforms for correlation and alerting. DE.CM (Security Continuous Monitoring). Per-request logging with consumer attribution provides continuous visibility into who is accessing your APIs and how. Integration with observability platforms like Datadog and GCP Cloud Logging enables real-time monitoring dashboards and alerts.

Respond

RS.AN (Analysis). Detailed audit logs with actor identity, IP address, geographic context, and timestamps support incident investigation and root cause analysis.

Detailed audit logs with actor identity, IP address, geographic context, and timestamps support incident investigation and root cause analysis. RS.MI (Mitigation). Rate limiting, IP blocking, API key revocation, and geographic filtering policies can be applied rapidly to contain active threats.

Recover

RC.RP (Recovery Planning). GitOps configuration enables rapid rollback to a known-good state. If a misconfiguration introduces a vulnerability, reverting is a single Git operation that triggers an automatic redeployment.

ISO 27001 Control Alignment

ISO 27001 is the international standard for information security management systems (ISMS). Annex A defines a set of controls that organizations select and implement based on their risk assessment. Here is how Zuplo’s capabilities map to relevant Annex A controls from the 2022 revision.

Access Control and Authentication

A.5.15 – Access control. API key authentication, JWT validation, and RBAC policies enforce identity-based access control at the gateway level.

API key authentication, JWT validation, and RBAC policies enforce identity-based access control at the gateway level. A.8.1 – User endpoint devices. While primarily an organizational control, Zuplo’s RBAC for portal access restricts gateway management to authorized team members with appropriate roles.

While primarily an organizational control, Zuplo’s RBAC for portal access restricts gateway management to authorized team members with appropriate roles. A.8.5 – Secure authentication. Multiple authentication mechanisms — API keys, JWT, OAuth 2.0, mutual TLS — support secure authentication patterns appropriate to different risk levels.

Configuration and Development

A.8.9 – Configuration management. GitOps-based configuration provides version-controlled, auditable management of all gateway settings and policies.

GitOps-based configuration provides version-controlled, auditable management of all gateway settings and policies. A.8.25 – Secure development lifecycle. GitOps workflows with pull request reviews, branch-based environments, and automated deployment pipelines support secure development practices for gateway configuration.

Data Protection and Cryptography

A.5.23 – Information security for cloud services. Zuplo’s SOC 2 Type II certification, TLS enforcement, and audit logging demonstrate security controls appropriate for cloud-based API infrastructure.

Zuplo’s SOC 2 Type II certification, TLS enforcement, and audit logging demonstrate security controls appropriate for cloud-based API infrastructure. A.8.10 – Information deletion. API key revocation, expiration, and consumer removal support the secure retirement of access credentials.

API key revocation, expiration, and consumer removal support the secure retirement of access credentials. A.8.24 – Use of cryptography. TLS 1.2+ is enforced on all connections by default with no plaintext option.

Monitoring and Network Security

A.8.16 – Monitoring activities. Account audit logs and API traffic logging provide monitoring capabilities for both administrative and data plane activities.

Account audit logs and API traffic logging provide monitoring capabilities for both administrative and data plane activities. A.8.20 – Network security. TLS encryption on all connections, rate limiting, and edge-deployed DDoS absorption protect the network boundary.

Industry-Specific Compliance Considerations

Beyond general frameworks, specific industries have additional regulatory requirements that your API gateway controls can support.

Healthcare (HIPAA)

If your APIs handle Protected Health Information (PHI), HIPAA requires technical safeguards for access control, audit controls, integrity controls, and transmission security. Zuplo’s controls support these requirements:

Access control — Authentication policies and RBAC restrict PHI access to authorized consumers

— Authentication policies and RBAC restrict PHI access to authorized consumers Audit controls — Audit logging captures who accessed which endpoints and when

— Audit logging captures who accessed which endpoints and when Transmission security — TLS 1.2+ encryption protects PHI in transit

— TLS 1.2+ encryption protects PHI in transit Integrity controls — Request validation ensures data conforms to expected schemas

For organizations building healthcare APIs, the FHIR API compliance guide covers additional gateway considerations specific to healthcare interoperability standards.

Financial Services (PCI DSS)

PCI DSS applies when APIs handle payment card data. Relevant controls include:

Requirement 2 — Secure system configurations via GitOps

— Secure system configurations via GitOps Requirement 4 — TLS encryption for data in transit

— TLS encryption for data in transit Requirement 7 — Access restriction to cardholder data via authentication and RBAC

— Access restriction to cardholder data via authentication and RBAC Requirement 10 — Audit trails via logging and monitoring

For financial-grade API security requirements, see our guide on FAPI 2.0 security patterns.

Government and Public Sector

Government agencies and their contractors often require alignment with NIST SP 800-53 or FedRAMP. While Zuplo does not hold FedRAMP authorization — which requires platform-level authorization through a rigorous assessment process — Zuplo’s controls align with many NIST SP 800-53 control families:

AC (Access Control) — Authentication and RBAC policies

— Authentication and RBAC policies AU (Audit and Accountability) — Audit logging with actor attribution

— Audit logging with actor attribution CM (Configuration Management) — GitOps-based configuration control

— GitOps-based configuration control SC (System and Communications Protection) — TLS encryption, rate limiting, request validation

For agencies that specifically require FedRAMP authorization, platforms like Azure API Management hold FedRAMP High authorization at the infrastructure level. Organizations that need SOC 2 alignment and NIST CSF coverage without full FedRAMP — which represents a large portion of regulated organizations — will find that Zuplo meets those requirements with significantly less operational complexity.

Using Zuplo for Compliance-Driven API Governance

Compliance is not a one-time exercise. It requires ongoing governance practices that your API gateway can help enforce. Here is how to put Zuplo’s controls to work as part of a compliance program.

Enforce Policies as Code

With Zuplo, every security policy — authentication, rate limiting, validation, audit logging — is defined in configuration files managed through Git. This means your compliance controls are:

Reviewable — Every policy change goes through a pull request

— Every policy change goes through a pull request Auditable — The full history of who changed what is in your Git log

— The full history of who changed what is in your Git log Reproducible — Policies can be replicated across environments consistently

— Policies can be replicated across environments consistently Testable — Branch-based preview environments let you verify policy changes before production

Build Audit Trails into Every API

Add the audit log inbound policy to your routes to capture request-level audit data including IP address, user identity, geolocation, and custom metadata. For account-level administrative actions, Zuplo’s built-in audit logs automatically record project changes, key operations, and deployment activities.

Automate Access Control Reviews

Zuplo’s API key management system tracks which consumers have access to your APIs, when their keys were created, and when they were last used. This information supports the regular access reviews that SOC 2 and ISO 27001 both require.

Export Logs for Long-Term Retention

Compliance frameworks often specify minimum log retention periods that exceed the default 90-day window for Zuplo audit logs. Integrate with external log platforms — Zuplo supports log export to Datadog, GCP Cloud Logging, and other platforms — to meet retention requirements and enable SIEM correlation.

Comparing Compliance Coverage Across API Gateways

Different API gateway platforms offer different levels of compliance support. Here is how the landscape breaks down.

Azure API Management

Azure APIM benefits from Microsoft’s extensive compliance portfolio. Azure holds FedRAMP High authorization at the platform level, and Microsoft publishes detailed control mappings to NIST SP 800-53, FedRAMP, and other frameworks. For organizations that specifically require FedRAMP-authorized infrastructure, Azure is a strong choice. The tradeoff is operational complexity — Azure APIM requires significant infrastructure management, networking configuration, and Azure expertise.

Google Cloud Apigee

Apigee inherits Google Cloud’s compliance certifications, including SOC 2 and ISO 27001. Apigee provides audit logging and access control, though compliance mapping documentation is less granular than Azure’s. Apigee’s strength is in analytics and monetization for large API programs, but the setup and management overhead is substantial.

Kong Enterprise

Kong Enterprise offers an on-premises deployment option that gives organizations full control over their compliance environment, which is useful for air-gapped or highly regulated deployments. Kong provides RBAC, audit logging, and encryption, but compliance documentation and framework-specific mappings are limited compared to the hyperscaler alternatives.

Zuplo

Zuplo offers SOC 2 Type II certification, comprehensive audit logging, GitOps configuration management, and built-in security controls that map to NIST CSF, SOC 2, and ISO 27001 requirements. The key differentiator is operational simplicity — Zuplo is a fully managed, edge-native platform that requires no infrastructure management, no networking configuration, and no dedicated platform team. For organizations that need SOC 2 and NIST alignment without the overhead of managing a self-hosted or IaaS-based API gateway, Zuplo delivers compliance-ready infrastructure out of the box.

Next Steps for Compliance-Driven Teams

If you are evaluating API gateways for a regulated environment, here is how to use this guide:

Identify your framework requirements. Determine which frameworks your auditors and procurement teams require — SOC 2, NIST CSF, ISO 27001, or industry-specific regulations like HIPAA or PCI DSS. Map controls to your risk assessment. Use the framework alignments above to verify that Zuplo’s controls address your specific compliance obligations. Review Zuplo’s Trust Center. Visit the Trust & Compliance Report for current certification status and detailed audit documentation. Evaluate operational fit. For a broader feature-by-feature assessment, the API gateway security and compliance buyer’s checklist provides a detailed evaluation framework.

Zuplo’s SOC 2 Type II certification, built-in security controls, and GitOps-based configuration management make it straightforward to demonstrate compliance alignment to your auditors and procurement teams. Start with Zuplo today and build your compliance posture on a secure, programmable API gateway.