RBAC Authorization Policy

import { HttpProblems, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ;

interface PolicyOptions {

allowedRoles : string [];

}

export default async function (

request : ZuploRequest ,

context : ZuploContext ,

options : PolicyOptions ,

policyName : string ,

) {

// Check that an authenticated user is set

// NOTE: This policy requires an authentication policy to run before

if ( ! request.user) {

context.log. error (

"User is not authenticated. A authorization policy must come before the RBAC policy." ,

);

return HttpProblems. unauthorized (request, context);

}

// Check that the user has roles

if ( ! request.user.data.roles) {

context.log. error ( "The user is not assigned any roles." );

return HttpProblems. unauthorized (request, context);

}

// Check that the user has one of the allowed roles

if (

! options.allowedRoles. some (( allowedRole ) =>

request.user?.data.roles. includes (allowedRole),

)

) {

context.log. error (

`The user '${ request . user . sub }' is not authorized to perform this action.` ,

);

return HttpProblems. forbidden (request, context);

}

// If they made it here, they are authorized

return request;