Policies

RBAC Authorization Policy

Custom Policy Example

Zuplo is extensible, so we don't have a built-in policy for RBAC Authorization, instead we have a template here that shows you how you can use your superpower (code) to achieve your goals. To learn more about custom policies see the documentation.

RBAC policies can be built many ways depending on your requirements. This example shows how to perform a simple check of whether or not the current user is a member of a set of allowed roles.

import { HttpProblems, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime";
 
interface PolicyOptions {
  allowedRoles: string[];
}
 
export default async function (
  request: ZuploRequest,
  context: ZuploContext,
  options: PolicyOptions,
  policyName: string,
) {
  // Check that an authenticated user is set
  // NOTE: This policy requires an authentication policy to run before
  if (!request.user) {
    context.log.error(
      "User is not authenticated. A authorization policy must come before the RBAC policy.",
    );
    return HttpProblems.unauthorized(request, context);
  }
 
  // Check that the user has roles
  if (!request.user.data.roles) {
    context.log.error("The user is not assigned any roles.");
    return HttpProblems.unauthorized(request, context);
  }
 
  // Check that the user has one of the allowed roles
  if (
    !options.allowedRoles.some((allowedRole) =>
      request.user?.data.roles.includes(allowedRole),
    )
  ) {
    context.log.error(
      `The user '${request.user.sub}' is not authorized to perform this action.`,
    );
    return HttpProblems.forbidden(request, context);
  }
 
  // If they made it here, they are authorized
  return request;
}

Configuration

The example below shows how to configure a custom code policy in the 'policies.json' document that utilizes the above example policy code.

{
  "name": "my-rbac-policy-inbound-policy",
  "policyType": "rbac-policy-inbound",
  "handler": {
    "export": "default",
    "module": "$import(./modules/YOUR_MODULE)",
    "options": {
      "allowedRoles": [
        "admin",
        "editor"
      ]
    }
  }
}

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

  • allowedRoles <string[]> -
    The roles allowed to access the resource
    Defaults to [].

Using the Policy

