RBAC Authorization Policy
Custom Policy Example
Zuplo is extensible, so we don't have a built-in policy for RBAC Authorization, instead we have a template here that shows you how you can use your superpower (code) to achieve your goals. To learn more about custom policies see the documentation.
RBAC policies can be built many ways depending on your requirements. This example shows how to perform a simple check of whether or not the current user is a member of a set of allowed roles.
Configuration
The example below shows how to configure a custom code policy in the 'policies.json' document that utilizes the above example policy code.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
allowedRoles<string[]> -The roles allowed to access the resourceDefaults to
[].
Using the Policy
