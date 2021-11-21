Policies
Custom Code Inbound Policy
Add your own custom policy coded in TypeScript. See below for more details on how to build your own policy.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
*<object> -Any object your custom policy consumes
Using the Policy
Writing A Policy#
Custom policies can be written to extend the functionality of your gateway. This document is about inbound policies that can intercept the request and, if required, modify it before passing down the chain.
Policies have a similar but subtly different signature to a request handler.
They also accept a
ZuploRequest parameter but they must return either a
ZuploRequest or a
Response.
Returning a
ZuploRequest is a signal to continue the request pipeline and what
you return will be passed to the next policy, and finally the request handler.
If you return a
Response that tells Zuplo to short-circuit this request and
immediately respond to the client.
A common use case for policies is authentication. In the following example we'll
create a simple auth policy that checks for an
api-key header:
A simple auth policy#
This policy checks for an
api-key header and rejects requests that don't have
one. If such a header is found, it then checks the content of the header for a
magic password. This example shouldn't be used in a real API but is
demonstrative of how you might build custom authentication.
Wiring up the policy on routes#
Policies are activated by specifying them on routes in the route.oas.json file. Here's how we could wire up our new auth route:
Policy Options#
In your policy configuration, you can specify additional information to configure your policy on the options property. In the example below we set an example object with some properties of type string and number. Note these objects can be as complicated as you like.
The value of this property will be passed to your policy's handler as the
options parameter. Sometimes it's useful to create a type as shown below.
You can also use the
any type if you prefer not to create a type.
Setting the user property#
When building a policy it's common to modify the request object in some way
before passing control downstream. The
ZuploRequest type has a
user property
that is not set for unauthenticated requests. Authenticated requests should have
a valid
user property. Since this is an authentication policy, we should set
that property before passing control to the next in line.
The user object should have a
sub property which is a unique user id. Let's
use Zuplo's policy
options to extend our example.
You can pass options to a policy from the policies.json file. In this case,
we'll create a dictionary of API keys to
sub ids.
Now let's update the policy to read these options and use the dictionary keys as
the
api-key and to map the sub identifier.
We can then use this user object in the request handler
Here is this example working as a gif
Modifying the request headers#
Sometimes we need to modify the request more significantly, and this will require creating a new request object. In this case, let's imagine we want to convert incoming parameters to headers.
For a more complex example, check out the custom logging implementation.
Read more about how policies work