import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, ResponseSentEvent } from "@zuplo/runtime" ;

type CustomLoggingOptions = {

endpoint : string ;

};

const serializableHeaders = ( headers : Headers ) => {

const output = {};

headers. forEach (( value , key ) => {

output[key] = value;

});

return output;

};

const serializableRequest = async ( request : ZuploRequest ) => {

// if we're going to read the body, we need to clone

// the request first - otherwise the response pipeline will

// encounter a drained stream

const clone = request. clone ();

const body = await clone. text (); // read as text

const data = {

method: request.method,

url: request.url,

headers: serializableHeaders (request.headers),

body,

};

return data;

};

const serializableResponse = async ( response : Response ) => {

// if we're going to read the body, we need to clone

// the response first - otherwise the response pipeline will

// encounter a drained stream

const clone = response. clone ();

const body = await clone. text (); // read as text

const data = {

status: response.status,

headers: serializableHeaders (response.headers),

body,

};

return data;

};

const logReqRes = async (

endpoint : string ,

req : any ,

response : Response ,

context : ZuploContext ,

start : number ,

) => {

// we don't want any errors thrown that might impact

// our consumers experience so catch everything and

// use context.log

try {

const data = {

req,

res: await serializableResponse (response),

timeMs: Date. now () - start,

};

return fetch (endpoint, {

method: "POST" ,

body: JSON . stringify (data),

});

} catch (err) {

context.log. error (err, "error in custom-logging policy" );

}

};

export default async function (

request : ZuploRequest ,

context : ZuploContext ,

options : CustomLoggingOptions ,

policyName : string ,

) {

// We need to read the body of the request before it's used by the handler

// so let's serialize the request now

const req = await serializableRequest (request);

const start = Date. now ();

// The 'responseSent' event will fire at the very last stage in the response

// pipeline, when no more mutations can be made - so you can be confident

// this was the response sent by Zuplo

context. addEventListener ( "responseSent" , async ( event : ResponseSentEvent ) => {

const promise = logReqRes (

options.endpoint,

req,

event.response,

context,

start,

);

// We need to ask the runtime now to shut down until this is complete,

// as this will run asynchronously to our response

context. waitUntil (promise);

});

return request;