Custom Logging Policy

Some of our customers want to build custom logging for their gateway runtime.
This is an example of just how powerful the programmability of Zuplo is.
In this custom inbound policy we show how you could post to a service (in this
case we just use RequestBin.com).
We would then configure the policy as follows
And don't forget to register your new custom policy on your routes! This should
be the very first inbound policy to see the incoming request, unmodified by
other policies (or blocked by auth, rate-limiting etc).
You'll then see live entries with details of the requests and responses for your
test calls/
You can create a free Mockbin at mockbin.io -
to get started quickly look for the link to create a new bin (not OpenAPI bin).