Logging ​New Relic Plugin

The New Relic Log plugin enables pushing logs to New Relic.

Enterprise Feature Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager. Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.

To add the New Relic logging plugin to your Zuplo project, add the following code to your zuplo.runtime.ts file. Set the url parameter (optional) to the value of your New Relic log API endpoint and the NEW_RELIC_API_KEY environment variable to your New Relic API key.

Any custom fields you want to include in the log entry can be added to the fields property. These values will be appended to every log entry.

modules/zuplo.runtime.ts import { RuntimeExtensions, NewRelicLoggingPlugin, environment, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export function runtimeInit(runtime: RuntimeExtensions) { runtime.addPlugin( new NewRelicLoggingPlugin({ // Optional, defaults to "https://log-api.newrelic.com/log/v1" url: "https://log-api.newrelic.com/log/v1", apiKey: environment.NEW_RELIC_API_KEY, service: "MyAPI", // Optional, defaults to "Zuplo" fields: { field1: "value1", field2: "value2", }, }), ); } ts

​Standard Fields

Every log entry will include the following fields: