New Relic Plugin
The New Relic Log plugin enables pushing logs to New Relic.
Enterprise Feature
Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager.
Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.
Setup
To add the New Relic logging plugin to your Zuplo project, add the following
code to your
zuplo.runtime.ts file. Set the
url parameter (optional) to the
value of your New Relic log API endpoint and the
NEW_RELIC_API_KEY environment
variable to your New Relic API key.
Any custom fields you want to include in the log entry can be added to the
fields property. These values will be appended to every log entry.
import { RuntimeExtensions, NewRelicLoggingPlugin, environment, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export function runtimeInit(runtime: RuntimeExtensions) { runtime.addPlugin( new NewRelicLoggingPlugin({ // Optional, defaults to "https://log-api.newrelic.com/log/v1" url: "https://log-api.newrelic.com/log/v1", apiKey: environment.NEW_RELIC_API_KEY, service: "MyAPI", // Optional, defaults to "Zuplo" fields: { field1: "value1", field2: "value2", }, }), ); }ts
Standard Fields
Every log entry will include the following fields:
message- The log message and data
level- The level of the log, for example
error,
info, etc.
timestamp- The time the log was created (in milliseconds since epoch)
service- The name of the service (defaults to "Zuplo" or custom value provided)
environment- The deployment name of the Zuplo API
environment_type- Where the Zuplo API is running. Values are
edge,
working-copy, or
local
environment_stage- If the environment is
working-copy,
preview, or
production
request_id- The UUID of the request (the value of the
zp-ridheader)
atomic_counter- An atomic number that's used to order logs that have the same timestamp
ray_id- The network provider identifier (i.e. Cloudflare RayID) of the request
log_source- The source of the log entry