Zuplo
Logging

Splunk Plugin (Beta)

The Splunk Log plugin enables pushing logs to Splunk using the HTTP Event Collector (HEC).

Enterprise Feature

Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager.

Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.

Setup

To add the Splunk logging plugin to your Zuplo project, add the following code to your zuplo.runtime.ts file. Set the url parameter to your Splunk HEC endpoint and the token parameter to your Splunk HEC token.

Any custom fields you want to include in the log entry can be added to the fields property. These values will be appended to every log entry.

modules/zuplo.runtime.ts
import {
  RuntimeExtensions,
  SplunkLoggingPlugin,
  environment,
} from "@zuplo/runtime";

export function runtimeInit(runtime: RuntimeExtensions) {
  runtime.addPlugin(
    new SplunkLoggingPlugin({
      // For Splunk Cloud
      url: "https://<your-instance>.splunkcloud.com:8088/services/collector",
      token: environment.SPLUNK_TOKEN,
      // Channel ID for Splunk HEC with indexer acknowledgment
      channel: "FE0ECFAD-13D5-401B-847D-77833BD77131",
      // Optional parameters with defaults
      index: "main",
      sourcetype: "json",
      host: "zuplo-api",
      fields: {
        environment: "production",
        application: "my-api",
      },
    }),
  );
}
ts

Standard Fields

Every log entry will include the following fields:

  • message - The log message and data
  • level - The level of the log, for example error, info, etc.
  • timestamp - The time the log was created (in milliseconds since epoch)
  • service - The name of the service (defaults to "Zuplo")
  • environment - The deployment name of the Zuplo API
  • environment_type - Where the Zuplo API is running. Values are edge, working-copy, or local
  • environment_stage - If the environment is working-copy, preview, or production
  • request_id - The UUID of the request (the value of the zp-rid header)
  • atomic_counter - An atomic number that's used to order logs that have the same timestamp
  • ray_id - The network provider identifier (i.e. Cloudflare RayID) of the request
  • log_source - The source of the log entry
← Previous page
New Relic Logging
Next page →
SumoLogic Logging