Splunk Plugin (Beta)
The Splunk Log plugin enables pushing logs to Splunk using the HTTP Event Collector (HEC).
Enterprise Feature
Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager.
Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.
Setup
To add the Splunk logging plugin to your Zuplo project, add the following code
to your
zuplo.runtime.ts file. Set the
url parameter to your Splunk HEC
endpoint and the
token parameter to your Splunk HEC token.
Any custom fields you want to include in the log entry can be added to the
fields property. These values will be appended to every log entry.
import { RuntimeExtensions, SplunkLoggingPlugin, environment, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export function runtimeInit(runtime: RuntimeExtensions) { runtime.addPlugin( new SplunkLoggingPlugin({ // For Splunk Cloud url: "https://<your-instance>.splunkcloud.com:8088/services/collector", token: environment.SPLUNK_TOKEN, // Channel ID for Splunk HEC with indexer acknowledgment channel: "FE0ECFAD-13D5-401B-847D-77833BD77131", // Optional parameters with defaults index: "main", sourcetype: "json", host: "zuplo-api", fields: { environment: "production", application: "my-api", }, }), ); }ts
Standard Fields
Every log entry will include the following fields:
message- The log message and data
level- The level of the log, for example
error,
info, etc.
timestamp- The time the log was created (in milliseconds since epoch)
service- The name of the service (defaults to "Zuplo")
environment- The deployment name of the Zuplo API
environment_type- Where the Zuplo API is running. Values are
edge,
working-copy, or
local
environment_stage- If the environment is
working-copy,
preview, or
production
request_id- The UUID of the request (the value of the
zp-ridheader)
atomic_counter- An atomic number that's used to order logs that have the same timestamp
ray_id- The network provider identifier (i.e. Cloudflare RayID) of the request
log_source- The source of the log entry