Logging ​Splunk Plugin (Beta)

The Splunk Log plugin enables pushing logs to Splunk using the HTTP Event Collector (HEC).

Enterprise Feature Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager. Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.

To add the Splunk logging plugin to your Zuplo project, add the following code to your zuplo.runtime.ts file. Set the url parameter to your Splunk HEC endpoint and the token parameter to your Splunk HEC token.

Any custom fields you want to include in the log entry can be added to the fields property. These values will be appended to every log entry.

modules/zuplo.runtime.ts import { RuntimeExtensions, SplunkLoggingPlugin, environment, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export function runtimeInit(runtime: RuntimeExtensions) { runtime.addPlugin( new SplunkLoggingPlugin({ // For Splunk Cloud url: "https://<your-instance>.splunkcloud.com:8088/services/collector", token: environment.SPLUNK_TOKEN, // Channel ID for Splunk HEC with indexer acknowledgment channel: "FE0ECFAD-13D5-401B-847D-77833BD77131", // Optional parameters with defaults index: "main", sourcetype: "json", host: "zuplo-api", fields: { environment: "production", application: "my-api", }, }), ); } ts

​Standard Fields

Every log entry will include the following fields: