Deployments
VMWare Log Insight Log Plugin
Enterprise Feature
Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager.
Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.
Setup#
The VMWare Log Insight plugin enables pushing logs to your VMWare Log Insights
via the REST API. Simply set the
url option to the value of your Log Insights
host (i.e.
https://loginsight.example.com).
Optionally, you can configure additional fields that will be sent with your
logs, for example if you want to include an
appname field that indicates the
name of your Zuplo API, you can do so as shown below. Theses fields will be
included on every log entry.
Standard Fields#
Every log entry will have a
timestamp and a
text object. The value of the
text object is an JSON encoded array of messages sent in that log entry.
Default fields are:
severity- The level of the log, i.e.
ERROR,
INFO, etc.
request_id- The UUID of the request (the value of the
zp-ridheader)
environment_type- Where the Zuplo API is running. Values are
edge,
working-copy, or
local
log_source- The source of the log. Either
useror
system
atomic_counter- An atomic number that is used to order logs that have the same timestamp
environment- The environment name of the Zuplo API
request_ray_id- The Cloudflare RayID of the request
Log Format#
The shape of the logs sent from Zuplo will be in the following format:
Example Logs#
When objects are logged, they will be converted to a key value string format as shown below.
Errors will be included as fields in the log. The fields are
error_name,
error_message, and
error_stack.