Zuplo provides real-time logging out of the box. If you would like your logs to be sent to your own logging service, you can enable one of Zuplo's logging plugins.

To configure you logging, you need to create a zuplo.runtime.ts file in the modules . The examples below show the content of the file with each of the different logging plugins.

​Log Integrations

Zuplo offers out-of-the box integrations with many common logging vendors. For instructions on how to configure logging, see the documentation for each plugin:

Not seeing the logging plugin you need? Reach out to support@zuplo.com and we'd be happy to work with you to add a new logging plugin.

​Custom Logging

In addition to the logging plugins, you can also create your own custom logging plugin. For more information, see the Custom Logging Plugin documentation.

​Log Fields

Below is a list of the default fields that are sent with log messages. Note that the names of these fields may differ depending on your logger as we follow the conventions of each log service. So environmentType may be environmentType , environment_type , or environment-type . See the specific log plugin for details.