Logging
Zuplo provides real-time logging out of the box. If you would like your logs to be sent to your own logging service, you can enable one of Zuplo's logging plugins.
To configure you logging, you need to create a
zuplo.runtime.ts file in the
modules. The examples below show the content of the file with each of the
different logging plugins.
Log Integrations
Zuplo offers out-of-the box integrations with many common logging vendors. For instructions on how to configure logging, see the documentation for each plugin:
Not seeing the logging plugin you need? Reach out to support@zuplo.com and we'd be happy to work with you to add a new logging plugin.
Custom Logging
In addition to the logging plugins, you can also create your own custom logging plugin. For more information, see the Custom Logging Plugin documentation.
Log Fields
Below is a list of the default fields that are sent with log messages. Note that
the names of these fields may differ depending on your logger as we follow the
conventions of each log service. So
environmentType may be
environmentType,
environment_type, or
environment-type. See the specific log plugin for
details.
severity: The log level of the message. Values are
debug,
info,
warn,
error
requestId: The value of the
zp-ridheader. This is used for tracing issues across Zuplo systems.
atomicCounter: This is a counter that indicates log ordering. Because of the shared nature of the edge environments the clock doesn't incriment unless an I/O operation is performed. As such, you may notice that you have several messages with the same timestamp. You can use the value of this counter to determine order. This value will be an integer between 0 and the max integer value. It will cycle back to 0 when the maximum is reached. This number isn't persistent across restarts or shared across environments.
environment: This is the name of your Zuplo environment. This will be the same as your Zuplo subdomain. for example if your Zuplo URL is
https://silver-lemming-main-b0cef33.zuplo.app, the environment is
silver-lemming-main-b0cef33
environmentType: This indicates where your environment is running. Possible values are:
edge: Environments deployed to our 300+ edge locations
working-copy: Environments deployed to your single-instance dev server
local: When running with Zuplo local development
-
environmentStage: This indicates the deployment stage of your environment. Possible values are:
production: Environments deployed from your default git branch
preview: Environments deployed from any other git branch
working-copy: Environments deployed to your single-instance dev server
local: When running with Zuplo local development
-
loggingId: This string is a unique identifier that combines your environment name, branch name, and project name into one string. We advise against using this value and instead recommend using the
environmentand
environmentStagevalues for filtering. This value will likely be deprecated in future releases.
buildId: A UUID representing the unique build of your API. This value changes every time a new version of your API is built and deployed.
logSource: Whether the log originated from a request (
request) or from outside of a request (
runtime)
rayId: The value of the network provider request ID (i.e. Cloudflare Ray ID). This value is used internally to coordinate log event in Zuplo to log events in the environment where your API runs. It's provided in your logs for potential troubleshooting. Normally, it's recommended to rely on the
requestIdfor tracing.