DataDog Plugin

The DataDog Log plugin enables pushing logs to DataDog.

Enterprise Feature Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager. Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.

To add the DataDog logging plugin to your Zuplo project, add the following code to your zuplo.runtime.ts file. Set the url parameter and DATADOG_API_KEY environment variable to the values of your DataDog configuration.

Any custom fields you want to include in the log entry can be added to the fields property. These values will be appended to every log entry.

Any custom tags you want to include in the log entry can be added to the tags property. These values will be appended to every log entry.

modules/zuplo.runtime.ts import { RuntimeExtensions, DataDogLoggingPlugin, environment, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export function runtimeInit(runtime: RuntimeExtensions) { runtime.addPlugin( new DataDogLoggingPlugin({ url: "https://http-intake.logs.datadoghq.com/api/v2/logs", apiKey: environment.DATADOG_API_KEY, source: "MyAPI", // Optional, defaults to "Zuplo" tags: { tag: "hello", }, fields: { field1: "value1", field2: "value2", }, }), ); } ts

​Standard Fields

Every log entry will include the following fields: