DataDog Plugin
The DataDog Log plugin enables pushing logs to DataDog.
Enterprise Feature
Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager.
Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.
Setup
To add the DataDog logging plugin to your Zuplo project, add the following code
to your
zuplo.runtime.ts file. Set the
url parameter and
DATADOG_API_KEY
environment variable to the values of your DataDog configuration.
Any custom fields you want to include in the log entry can be added to the
fields property. These values will be appended to every log entry.
Any custom tags you want
to include in the log entry can be added to the
tags property. These values
will be appended to every log entry.
import { RuntimeExtensions, DataDogLoggingPlugin, environment, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export function runtimeInit(runtime: RuntimeExtensions) { runtime.addPlugin( new DataDogLoggingPlugin({ url: "https://http-intake.logs.datadoghq.com/api/v2/logs", apiKey: environment.DATADOG_API_KEY, source: "MyAPI", // Optional, defaults to "Zuplo" tags: { tag: "hello", }, fields: { field1: "value1", field2: "value2", }, }), ); }ts
Standard Fields
Every log entry will include the following fields:
timestamp- The time the log was created
severity- The level of the log, for example
ERROR,
INFO, etc.
message- The log message and data.
msg- The first string message extracted from the log entry.
environment_type- Where the Zuplo API is running. Values are
edge,
working-copy, or
local
environment_stage- If the environment is
working-copy,
preview, or
production
request_id- The UUID of the request (the value of the
zp-ridheader)
atomic_counter- An atomic number that's used to order logs that have the same timestamp
ray_id- The network provider identifier (i.e. Cloudflare RayID) of the request