Google Cloud Logging Plugin

The Google Cloud Log plugin enables pushing logs to your Google Cloud project.

Enterprise Feature Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager. Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.

Before you can use this plugin, you will need to create a GCP Service account that grants your Zuplo API to write logs. Create a new GCP Service account and give it the Logs Writer (roles/logging.logWriter) permission. Create a key for the service account in JSON format.

After you have downloaded the JSON formatted service account, save it as a secret environment variable in your Zuplo project.

Any custom fields you want to include in the log entry can be added to the fields property. These values will be appended to every log entry.

modules/zuplo.runtime.ts import { RuntimeExtensions, GoogleCloudLoggingPlugin, environment, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export function runtimeInit(runtime: RuntimeExtensions) { runtime.addPlugin( new GoogleCloudLoggingPlugin({ logName: "projects/my-project/logs/my-api", serviceAccountJson: environment.GCP_SERVICE_ACCOUNT, fields: { field1: "value1", field2: "value2", }, }), ); } ts

​Standard Fields

Every log entry will have a timestamp and a jsonPayload object. The value of the jsonPayload contains the text or objects passed into the log.

Default fields are: