AWS Cloudwatch Plugin
The AWS Cloudwatch Log plugin enables pushing logs to AWS Cloudwatch.
Enterprise Feature
Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager.
Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.
Setup
To add the AWS Cloudwatch logging plugin to your Zuplo project, add the
following code to your
zuplo.runtime.ts file. Set the
AWS_REGION,
AWS_ACCESS _KEY_ID, and
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY environment variables to the
values of your AWS credentials. You can also customize the
logGroupName and
the
logStreamName as you see fit.
Any custom fields you want to include in the log entry can be added to the
fields property. These values will be appended to every log entry.
import { RuntimeExtensions, AWSLoggingPlugin, environment, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export function runtimeInit(runtime: RuntimeExtensions) { runtime.addPlugin( new AWSLoggingPlugin({ region: environment.AWS_REGION, accessKeyId: environment.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID, secretAccessKey: environment.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, logGroupName: "zuplo", logStreamName: "my-stream", fields: { field1: "value1", field2: "value2", }, }), ); }ts
Standard Fields
Every log entry will include the following fields:
timestamp- The time the log was created
severity- The level of the log, for example
ERROR,
INFO, etc.
data- The log message and data.
environmentType- Where the Zuplo API is running. Values are
edge,
working-copy, or
local
environmentStage- If the environment is
working-copy,
preview, or
production
requestId- The UUID of the request (the value of the
zp-ridheader)
atomicCounter- An atomic number that's used to order logs that have the same timestamp
rayId- The network provider identifier (i.e. Cloudflare RayID) of the request