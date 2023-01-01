Metrics Plugins

An essential part of any application is the ability to continuously monitor its performance in production to detect any issues. Zuplo provides support for sending metrics to a variety of services. If you want your logs to be sent to your metrics service, you can enable one of Zuplo's logging plugins. Currently, Zuplo supports logging to the following sources:

Datadog (Beta)

Dynatrace (Beta)

If you would like to log to a different source, reach out to support@zuplo.com and we'd be happy to work with you to add a new logging plugin.

To configure your logging, you must create a zuplo.runtime.ts file in the modules . The examples below show the content of the file with each of the different logging plugins.

Enterprise Feature Custom metrics is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager. Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.

Zuplo supports the following metrics:

request latency This measures the the total time (in milliseconds) that a request takes once it has entered the API Gateway. It includes any outbounds calls from the gateway.

request content length The content length of the request as reported by the content-length header. May be omitted if the content-length header is not present.

response content length. The content length of the response as reported by the content-length header. May be omitted if the content-length header is not present.



Below, you will find details on each metrics plugin.

By default, we send all metrics to Datadog. However, you have the option below to configure which metrics you want to send.

Due to the pricing model of Datadog, we recommend being thrifty with what is being sent. Refer to counting custom metrics for more information. In general, try to avoid high-dimensionality/cardinality tags since those are counted as separate metrics. This article by Datadog has some good guidelines.

As of October 2023, we are in the process of becoming an official integration with Datadog, which would reduce the way some of our metrics are counted.

import { RuntimeExtensions, DataDogMetricsPlugin, environment, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function runtimeInit ( runtime : RuntimeExtensions ) { runtime. addPlugin ( new DataDogMetricsPlugin ({ apiKey: environment. DATADOG_API_KEY , // You can add what tags you want. // See https://docs.datadoghq.com/tagging/#defining-tags for more information tags: [ "app:my-service-name" , `environment:${ environment . ENVIRONMENT ?? "DEVELOPMENT"}` , ], metrics: { latency: true , requestContentLength: true , responseContentLength: true , }, // You can also choose to add additional tags to include in the metrics. // Be mindful of what other information you wish to include since it will incur costs on your cardinality include: { country: false , httpMethod: false , statusCode: false , }, }), ); }

The above configuration applies globally for all metrics send to Datadog. If you wish to dynamically configure information for a particular ZuploContext, you can use the DataDogMetricsPlugin in your code. Currently, the only configuration you can set is the tags. The values you set here will be appended to those set globally in the zuplo.runtime.ts file.

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, DataDogMetricsPlugin, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const someValue = "hello" ; DataDogMetricsPlugin. setContext (context, { tags: [ `my-custom-tag:${ someValue }` ], }); return "What zup?" ; }

By default, we send all metrics to Dynatrace. However, you have the option below to configure which metrics you want to send.

Strict format Dynatrace has a strict format for its payload, which has some surprising requirements. From https://docs.dynatrace.com/docs/extend-dynatrace/extend-metrics/reference/metric-ingestion-protocol#dimension Allowed characters for the key are lowercase letters, numbers, hyphens (-), periods (.), and underscores (_). Special letters (like ö) are not allowed. The surprising part is that uppercase characters are not allowed. Do be mindful when you are crafting your own dimensions since an invalid property will cause the entire payload to be rejected.

import { RuntimeExtensions, DynatraceMetricsPlugin, environment, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function runtimeInit ( runtime : RuntimeExtensions ) { runtime. addPlugin ( new DynatraceMetricsPlugin ({ // You can find the documentation on how to get your URL at // https://www.dynatrace.com/support/help/dynatrace-api/environment-api/metric-v2/post-ingest-metrics#example url: "https://demo.live.dynatrace.com/api/v2/metrics/ingest" , apiToken: environment. DYNATRACE_API_TOKEN , // Dimensions should conform to Dynatrace ingest protocol // See https://www.dynatrace.com/support/help/extend-dynatrace/extend-metrics/reference/metric-ingestion-protocol dimensions: [ 'app="my-service-name"' , `environment="${ environment . ENVIRONMENT ?? "DEVELOPMENT"}"` , ], metrics: { latency: true , requestContentLength: true , responseContentLength: true , }, // You can also choose to add additional tags to include in the metrics. include: { country: false , method: false , statusCode: false , }, }), ); }

The above configuration applies globally for all metrics send to Dynatrace. If you wish to dynamically configure information for a particular ZuploContext, you can use the DynatraceMetricsPlugin in your code. Currently, the only configuration you can set is the dimensions. The values you set here will be appended to those set globally in the zuplo.runtime.ts file.