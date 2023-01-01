Metrics Plugins

Deployments
An essential part of any application is the ability to continuously monitor its performance in production to detect any issues. Zuplo provides support for sending metrics to a variety of services. If you want your logs to be sent to your metrics service, you can enable one of Zuplo's logging plugins. Currently, Zuplo supports logging to the following sources:
- Datadog (Beta)
- Dynatrace (Beta)
If you would like to log to a different source, reach out to support@zuplo.com and we'd be happy to work with you to add a new logging plugin.
To configure your logging, you must create a
zuplo.runtime.ts file in the
modules. The examples below show the content of the file with each of the
different logging plugins.
Enterprise Feature
Custom metrics is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager.
Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.
Metrics#
Zuplo supports the following metrics:
- request latency
- This measures the the total time (in milliseconds) that a request takes once it has entered the API Gateway. It includes any outbounds calls from the gateway.
- request content length
- The content length of the request as reported by the content-length header. May be omitted if the content-length header is not present.
- response content length.
- The content length of the response as reported by the content-length header. May be omitted if the content-length header is not present.
Plugins#
Below, you will find details on each metrics plugin.
Datadog (Beta)#
By default, we send all metrics to Datadog. However, you have the option below to configure which metrics you want to send.
Due to the pricing model of Datadog, we recommend being thrifty with what is being sent. Refer to counting custom metrics for more information. In general, try to avoid high-dimensionality/cardinality tags since those are counted as separate metrics. This article by Datadog has some good guidelines.
As of October 2023, we are in the process of becoming an official integration with Datadog, which would reduce the way some of our metrics are counted.
The above configuration applies globally for all metrics send to Datadog. If you
wish to dynamically configure information for a particular ZuploContext, you can
use the
DataDogMetricsPlugin in your code. Currently, the only configuration
you can set is the tags. The values you set here will be appended to those set
globally in the
zuplo.runtime.ts file.
Dynatrace (Beta)#
By default, we send all metrics to Dynatrace. However, you have the option below to configure which metrics you want to send.
Strict format
Dynatrace has a strict format for its payload, which has some surprising requirements.
From https://docs.dynatrace.com/docs/extend-dynatrace/extend-metrics/reference/metric-ingestion-protocol#dimension
Allowed characters for the key are lowercase letters, numbers, hyphens (-), periods (.), and underscores (_). Special letters (like ö) are not allowed.
The surprising part is that uppercase characters are not allowed.
Do be mindful when you are crafting your own dimensions since an invalid property will cause the entire payload to be rejected.
The above configuration applies globally for all metrics send to Dynatrace. If
you wish to dynamically configure information for a particular ZuploContext, you
can use the
DynatraceMetricsPlugin in your code. Currently, the only
configuration you can set is the dimensions. The values you set here will be
appended to those set globally in the
zuplo.runtime.ts file.