Hydrolix / Akamai Traffic Peak Plugin
This plugin pushes request/response logs to Hydrolix AKA Akamai Traffic Peak.
Enterprise Feature
Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager.
Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.
Setup
You can define the fields created in the JSON object by creating a custom type
in TypeScript and a function to extract the field data from the
Response,
ZuploRequest, and
ZuploContext.
The plugin is configured in the Runtime Extensions
file
zuplo.runtime.ts:
This logger includes a default type and function that logs the following fields:
- deploymentName
<string>- The name of the deployment.
- timestamp
<string>- The time the log was created.
- requestId
<string>- The UUID of the request (the value of the
zp-ridheader).
- routePath
<string>- The path of the route.
- operationId
<string | undefined>- The operation ID.
- url
<string | undefined>- The URL of the request.
- statusCode
<number | undefined>- The status code of the response.
- durationMs
<number | undefined>- The duration of the request in milliseconds.
- method
<string>- The HTTP method of the request.
- userSub
<string | undefined>- The user sub.
- instanceId
<string | undefined>- The instance ID.
- colo
<string | undefined>- The colo (datacenter) of the request.
- city
<string | undefined>- The city the request origin.
- country
<string | undefined>- The country the request origin.
- continent
<string | undefined>- The continent the request origin.
- latitude
<string | undefined>- The latitude of the request origin.
- longitude
<string | undefined>- The longitude of the request origin.
- postalCode
<string | undefined>- The postal code of the request origin.
- metroCode
<string | undefined>- The metro code of the request origin.
- region
<string | undefined>- The region of the request origin.
- regionCode
<string | undefined>- The region code of the request origin.
- timezone
<string | undefined>- The timezone of the request origin.
- asn
<string | undefined>- The ASN of the request origin.
- asOrganization
<string | undefined>- The AS organization of the request origin.
- clientIP
<string | undefined>- The client IP of the requestor.
- zuploUserAgent
<string | undefined>- The Zuplo user agent.
To use this default setup add the following code to your
zuplo.runtime.ts
file:
import { environment, HydrolixRequestLoggerPlugin, HydrolixDefaultEntry, defaultGenerateHydrolixEntry, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; runtime.addPlugin( new HydrolixRequestLoggerPlugin<HydrolixDefaultEntry>({ hostname: "your-hydrolix-hostname.com", username: "your-hydrolix-username", password: environment.HYDROLIX_PASSWORD, token: environment.HYDROLIX_TOKEN, table: "your-table.name", transform: "your-transform-name", generateLogEntry: defaultGenerateHydrolixEntry, }), );ts
If you want to customize the data written to Hydrolix, you can define the fields and entry generation function yourself as follows:
// The interface that describes the rows // in the output interface LogEntry { timestamp: string; method: string; url: string; status: number; statusText: string; sub: string | null; contentLength: string | null; } runtime.addPlugin( new HydrolixRequestLoggerPlugin<LogEntry>({ hostname: "your-hydrolix-hostname.com", username: "your-hydrolix-username", password: environment.HYDROLIX_PASSWORD, token: environment.HYDROLIX_TOKEN, table: "your-table.name", transform: "your-transform-name", batchPeriodSeconds: 0.1, generateLogEntry: (response: Response, request: ZuploRequest) => ({ // You can customize the log entry here by adding new fields timestamp: new Date().toISOString(), url: request.url, method: request.method, status: response.status, statusText: response.statusText, sub: request.user?.sub ?? null, contentLength: request.headers.get("content-length"), }), }), );ts
Entries will be batched and sent as an array, they will be sent every
batchPeriodSeconds. If not specified the will be dispatched very frequently
(~every 10ms) to avoid data loss. Note that
batchPeriodSeconds can be
specified as a fraction, e.g.
0.1 for every 100ms.