Data & Security ​Azure Event Hubs Request Logger Plugin

This plugin pushes request/response logs to Azure Event Hubs. This can be used to stream the request data generated by your API Gateway to use for monitoring, analytics, auditing, or debugging purposes.

Enterprise Feature Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager. Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.

You can define the fields created in the JSON object by creating a custom type in TypeScript and a function to extract the field data from the Response , ZuploRequest , and ZuploContext .

The plugin is configured in the Runtime Extensions file zuplo.runtime.ts :

modules/zuplo.runtime.ts // The interface that describes the rows // in the output interface LogEntry { timestamp: string; method: string; url: string; status: number; statusText: string; sub: string | null; contentLength: string | null; } // Add the plugin runtime.addPlugin( new AzureEventHubsRequestLoggerPlugin<LogEntry>({ connectionString: environment.AZURE_EVENT_HUBS_CONNECTION_STRING, // e.g. "Endpoint=sb://your-namespace.servicebus.windows.net/;SharedAccessKeyName=key-name;SharedAccessKey=YOUR_SHARED_ACCESS_KEY" batchPeriodSeconds: 1, entityPath: "your-event-hub-name", generateLogEntry: (response: Response, request: ZuploRequest) => ({ // You can customize the log entry here by adding new fields timestamp: new Date().toISOString(), url: request.url, method: request.method, status: response.status, statusText: response.statusText, sub: request.user?.sub ?? null, contentLength: request.headers.get("content-length"), }), }), ); ts

The configuration requires a connectionString which you can get from the Azure portal "Shared access policies" section in Event Hubs. If the connection string contains an EntityPath property the separate entityPath option to define the event hub's name is not required.