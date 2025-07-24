Step 1 - Setup a Basic Gateway (Local)

Create a new project using Code Code npx create-zuplo-api@latest --empty The create-zuplo-api tool supports creating projects from templates. This tutorial creates an empty project, but you can use other templates by specifying the --example flag.

Start your local gateway Code Code cd < your-new-project-director y > npm run dev

Use the local Route Designer to create your first route. You can open the Route Designer by clicking the link in the terminal after you run npm run dev . Code Code Started local development setup Ctrl+C to exit 🚀 Zuplo Gateway: http://localhost:9000 📘 Route Designer: http://localhost:9100 # <-- Your local route designer

Add your first Route Inside of the Route Designer, click the Add Route button. Your API's first route will appear, with many options. First we'll configure the route to match specific incoming requests to the gateway: Summary : Enter a summary, e.g. Example Endpoint .

: Enter a summary, e.g. . Method : Leave as GET .

: Leave as . Path: Enter path-1 . Then we'll specify how the route will invoke the backend origin API, using a forward handler: Request Handler: We'll use the URL Forward Handler which proxies requests by "Forwarding to" the same path on specified URL. In this case, enter https://echo.zuplo.io Save your changes - click Save All at in the top right, or press CMD+S

Test your route. You can test this route by using your favorite HTTP client (e.g. Postman, HTTPie, curl, etc). Code Code curl http://localhost:9000/path-1 { "url" : "https://echo.zuplo.io/path-1", "method" : "GET", "query" : {}, "headers" : { "accept-encoding" : "gzip, br", "connection" : "Keep-Alive", "host" : "echo.zuplo.io", "true-client-ip" : "2a06:98c0:3600::103", "x-forwarded-proto" : "https", "x-real-ip" : "2a06:98c0:3600::103", "zp-rid" : "b9822e0f-af32-4002-a6ba-3a899c7f2669", "zuplo-request-id" : "b9822e0f-af32-4002-a6ba-3a899c7f2669" } }