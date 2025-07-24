Step 1 - Setup a Basic Gateway (Local)
In this tutorial we'll setup a simple gateway using Zuplo's local development. We'll use a simple origin API at echo.zuplo.io. In later steps, we'll setup a Zuplo project and deploy it to the cloud.
Requirements
- Node.js 20.0.0 or higher
Getting Started
Create a new project from scratch
-
Create a new project usingCode
npx create-zuplo-api@latest --empty
The create-zuplo-api tool supports creating projects from templates. This tutorial creates an empty project, but you can use other templates by specifying the
--exampleflag.
-
Start your local gatewayCode
cd <your-new-project-directory> npm run dev
-
Use the local Route Designer to create your first route. You can open the Route Designer by clicking the link in the terminal after you run
npm run dev.Code
Started local development setup Ctrl+C to exit 🚀 Zuplo Gateway: http://localhost:9000 📘 Route Designer: http://localhost:9100 # <-- Your local route designer
-
Add your first Route
Inside of the Route Designer, click the Add Route button.
Your API's first route will appear, with many options. First we'll configure the route to match specific incoming requests to the gateway:
- Summary: Enter a summary, e.g.
Example Endpoint.
- Method: Leave as
GET.
- Path: Enter
path-1.
Then we'll specify how the route will invoke the backend origin API, using a forward handler:
-
Request Handler: We'll use the URL Forward Handler which proxies requests by "Forwarding to" the same path on specified URL. In this case, enter
https://echo.zuplo.io
Save your changes - click Save All at in the top right, or press CMD+S
-
Test your route.
You can test this route by using your favorite HTTP client (e.g. Postman, HTTPie, curl, etc).Code
curl http://localhost:9000/path-1 { "url": "https://echo.zuplo.io/path-1", "method": "GET", "query": {}, "headers": { "accept-encoding": "gzip, br", "connection": "Keep-Alive", "host": "echo.zuplo.io", "true-client-ip": "2a06:98c0:3600::103", "x-forwarded-proto": "https", "x-real-ip": "2a06:98c0:3600::103", "zp-rid": "b9822e0f-af32-4002-a6ba-3a899c7f2669", "zuplo-request-id": "b9822e0f-af32-4002-a6ba-3a899c7f2669" } }
-
Now that you have a simple gateway running, we can deploy it to the cloud using the Zuplo CLI. When you run this command, you will be prompted to login if you haven't already.
If you haven't already created a Zuplo project, you will be prompted to do so. If you do have a project, you can choose to deploy to it or you can specify the
--projectflag to specify the project you want to deploy to.Code
npx zuplo deploy
You should see output similar to this:Code
? You don't have any projects configured for this account. Enter the name of the new project: my-tutorial ✔ Project my-tutorial created successfully. ✔ Deployed to https://my-tutorial-main-11686c3.zuplo.app (93/150)
Your project is now deployed to the cloud and you can access it at the URL provided in the output.
NEXT Try Step 2 - Add Rate Limiting to your API.