Zuplo CLI

Create Zuplo API

The create-zuplo-api CLI allows you to create a new Zuplo API using the default template or an example from a public GitHub repository. It is the fastest way to get started with Zuplo.

Code(bash)
 
npx create-zuplo-api@latest

Options

create-zuplo-api comes with the following options:

  • -v, --version - Output the current version of create-zuplo-api
  • --eslint - Initialize with ESLint config
  • --prettier - Initialize with Prettier config
  • --empty - Initialize an empty project
  • --use-npm - Explicitly tell the CLI to bootstrap the application using npm
  • --use-pnpm - Explicitly tell the CLI to bootstrap the application using pnpm
  • --use-yarn - Explicitly tell the CLI to bootstrap the application using Yarn
  • --use-bun - Explicitly tell the CLI to bootstrap the application using Bun
  • --reset, --reset-preferences - Reset the preferences saved for create-zuplo-api
  • --git - Whether or not to initialize the project as a git repo
  • --version-check - Whether or not to check for an outdated version
  • --install - Whether or not to install packages
  • --yes - Use saved preferences or defaults for unprovided options
  • -e, --example <example-name|github-url> - An example to bootstrap the API with. You can use an example name from the official Zuplo repo or a public GitHub URL. The URL can use any branch and/or subdirectory
  • --example-path <path-to-example> - In a rare case, your GitHub URL might contain a branch name with a slash (e.g. bug/fix-1) and the path to the example (e.g. foo/bar). In this case, you must specify the path to the example separately: --example-path foo/bar
  • -h, --help - Display the help message

Examples

The following examples show different ways to use create-zuplo-api:

With Default Template

Code(bash)
 
npx create-zuplo-api@latest my-api
cd my-api
npm run dev

You will then be asked the following prompts:

Code(bash)
 
What is your project named? my-api
Would you like to use ESLint? No / Yes
Would you like to use Prettier? No / Yes

With an Official Example from GitHub

To create a new Zuplo API using an official example from the Zuplo GitHub repository, you specify the example name using the --example option.

Code(bash)
 
npx create-zuplo-api@latest my-api --example my-example

You can find the list of available examples in the Zuplo examples repository.

With any Public GitHub Repository

To create a new Zuplo API using any public GitHub repository, you can specify the repository URL using the --example option.

Code(bash)
 
npx create-zuplo-api@latest my-api --example https://github.com/username/repo
