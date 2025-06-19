Zuplo CLI Create Zuplo API

The create-zuplo-api CLI allows you to create a new Zuplo API using the default template or an example from a public GitHub repository. It is the fastest way to get started with Zuplo.

Code ( bash ) npx create-zuplo-api@latest

Options

create-zuplo-api comes with the following options:

-v, --version - Output the current version of create-zuplo-api

- Output the current version of create-zuplo-api --eslint - Initialize with ESLint config

- Initialize with ESLint config --prettier - Initialize with Prettier config

- Initialize with Prettier config --empty - Initialize an empty project

- Initialize an empty project --use-npm - Explicitly tell the CLI to bootstrap the application using npm

- Explicitly tell the CLI to bootstrap the application using npm --use-pnpm - Explicitly tell the CLI to bootstrap the application using pnpm

- Explicitly tell the CLI to bootstrap the application using pnpm --use-yarn - Explicitly tell the CLI to bootstrap the application using Yarn

- Explicitly tell the CLI to bootstrap the application using Yarn --use-bun - Explicitly tell the CLI to bootstrap the application using Bun

- Explicitly tell the CLI to bootstrap the application using Bun --reset, --reset-preferences - Reset the preferences saved for create-zuplo-api

- Reset the preferences saved for create-zuplo-api --git - Whether or not to initialize the project as a git repo

- Whether or not to initialize the project as a git repo --version-check - Whether or not to check for an outdated version

- Whether or not to check for an outdated version --install - Whether or not to install packages

- Whether or not to install packages --yes - Use saved preferences or defaults for unprovided options

- Use saved preferences or defaults for unprovided options -e, --example <example-name|github-url> - An example to bootstrap the API with. You can use an example name from the official Zuplo repo or a public GitHub URL. The URL can use any branch and/or subdirectory

- An example to bootstrap the API with. You can use an example name from the official Zuplo repo or a public GitHub URL. The URL can use any branch and/or subdirectory --example-path <path-to-example> - In a rare case, your GitHub URL might contain a branch name with a slash (e.g. bug/fix-1) and the path to the example (e.g. foo/bar). In this case, you must specify the path to the example separately: --example-path foo/bar

- In a rare case, your GitHub URL might contain a branch name with a slash (e.g. bug/fix-1) and the path to the example (e.g. foo/bar). In this case, you must specify the path to the example separately: -h, --help - Display the help message

Examples

The following examples show different ways to use create-zuplo-api :

With Default Template

Code ( bash ) npx create-zuplo-api@latest my-api cd my-api npm run dev

You will then be asked the following prompts:

Code ( bash ) What is your project named? my-api Would you like to use ESLint? No / Yes Would you like to use Prettier? No / Yes

With an Official Example from GitHub

To create a new Zuplo API using an official example from the Zuplo GitHub repository, you specify the example name using the --example option.

Code ( bash ) npx create-zuplo-api@latest my-api --example my-example

You can find the list of available examples in the Zuplo examples repository.

With any Public GitHub Repository

To create a new Zuplo API using any public GitHub repository, you can specify the repository URL using the --example option.

Code ( bash ) npx create-zuplo-api@latest my-api --example https://github.com/username/repo