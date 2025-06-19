Zuplo CLI
Create Zuplo API
The
create-zuplo-api CLI allows you to create a new Zuplo API using the
default template or an
example from a public
GitHub repository. It is the fastest way to get started with Zuplo.
Code(bash)
npx create-zuplo-api@latest
Options
create-zuplo-api comes with the following options:
-v, --version- Output the current version of create-zuplo-api
--eslint- Initialize with ESLint config
--prettier- Initialize with Prettier config
--empty- Initialize an empty project
--use-npm- Explicitly tell the CLI to bootstrap the application using npm
--use-pnpm- Explicitly tell the CLI to bootstrap the application using pnpm
--use-yarn- Explicitly tell the CLI to bootstrap the application using Yarn
--use-bun- Explicitly tell the CLI to bootstrap the application using Bun
--reset, --reset-preferences- Reset the preferences saved for create-zuplo-api
--git- Whether or not to initialize the project as a git repo
--version-check- Whether or not to check for an outdated version
--install- Whether or not to install packages
--yes- Use saved preferences or defaults for unprovided options
-e, --example <example-name|github-url>- An example to bootstrap the API with. You can use an example name from the official Zuplo repo or a public GitHub URL. The URL can use any branch and/or subdirectory
--example-path <path-to-example>- In a rare case, your GitHub URL might contain a branch name with a slash (e.g. bug/fix-1) and the path to the example (e.g. foo/bar). In this case, you must specify the path to the example separately:
--example-path foo/bar
-h, --help- Display the help message
Examples
The following examples show different ways to use
create-zuplo-api:
With Default Template
Code(bash)
npx create-zuplo-api@latest my-api cd my-api npm run dev
You will then be asked the following prompts:
Code(bash)
What is your project named? my-api Would you like to use ESLint? No / Yes Would you like to use Prettier? No / Yes
With an Official Example from GitHub
To create a new Zuplo API using an official example from the Zuplo GitHub
repository, you specify the example name using the
--example option.
Code(bash)
npx create-zuplo-api@latest my-api --example my-example
You can find the list of available examples in the Zuplo examples repository.
With any Public GitHub Repository
To create a new Zuplo API using any public GitHub repository, you can specify
the repository URL using the
--example option.
Code(bash)
npx create-zuplo-api@latest my-api --example https://github.com/username/repo
