Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI Network Connectivity
The Zuplo CLI is used for local development as well as performing various lifecycle operations with your Zuplo Project. This document describes the various domain names that the CLI uses.
In order to use local development and manage your Zuplo project, you must ensure that your network allows access to the following domains:
dev.zuplo.com- This is Zuplo's public API. It is used for various operations, such as creating a new project, deploying a project, and so on.
storage.zuploedge.com- This domain is used when uploading your project assets when deploying your project.
In addition to the above, the following domains are used for local development:
*.zuploedge.com- There are muliple services running on this domain that are used by local development. In order to use features like API Key management, rate limiting, etc. this domain must be accessible. If you must allow specific domains, you can use the following list. Do note, the list is not exhaustive and may change over time:
api.zuploedge.com
rate-limiter.zuploedge.com
redis-proxy.zuploedge.com
ellie.zuploedge.com
metrics.zuploedge.com
apikey.zuploedge.com
