Zuplo CLI ​Zuplo CLI Network Connectivity

The Zuplo CLI is used for local development as well as performing various lifecycle operations with your Zuplo Project. This document describes the various domain names that the CLI uses.

In order to use local development and manage your Zuplo project, you must ensure that your network allows access to the following domains:

dev.zuplo.com - This is Zuplo's public API. It is used for various operations, such as creating a new project, deploying a project, and so on.

- This is Zuplo's public API. It is used for various operations, such as creating a new project, deploying a project, and so on. storage.zuploedge.com - This domain is used when uploading your project assets when deploying your project.

In addition to the above, the following domains are used for local development: