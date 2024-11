zup convert --help zup convert Converts routes.json to routes.oas.json

If you have an older Zuplo project, use this command to convert your old routes.json to the new routes.oas.json, which is based on OpenAPI 3.x.x. Run this command from the root of your Zuplo project. It will search for a config/routes.json and generate a config/routes.oas.json from it.