Zuplo CLI
Tunnel Commands
Use these commands to help your manage your tunnels. They must be run from the root of your Zuplo project.
Creating a tunnel#
Deleting a tunnel#
Get Tunnel Info#
Running the tunnel#
To run the Docker container on your own infrastructure, refer to instructions from your cloud provider or contact Zuplo support for assistance.
- Deploying Docker containers on Azure
- Deploying Docker containers on AWS ECS
- Deploying container images to GCP
Your running container needs a single environment variable named
TUNNEL_TOKEN.
You should store the value as a secret using the recommended means of secret
storage and environment variable injection for your platform.
Configuring services#
Once you have created a tunnel, you can configure which services it should expose using a configuration file. Below is a sample configuration file.
The properties in the
services objects are explained below.
name- This is the name of the service that you will use from your zup
endpoint- This is the local endpoint of your service that you tunnel can connect to
configurations- This object specifies which projects and which environments can access this service.
project- The name of the zuplo project
accessibleBy- The environments which can use the tunnel. Valid values are
production,
preview, and
working-copy.
-