zup tunnel --help zup tunnel Tunnel commands Commands: zup tunnel create Creates a new tunnel in your account zup tunnel delete Deletes a tunnel in your account zup tunnel describe Describes a tunnel in your account zup tunnel list Lists the tunnels in your account zup tunnel rotate-token Rotates the token for a tunnel in your account zup tunnel services Tunnel services commands

Use these commands to help your manage your tunnels. They must be run from the root of your Zuplo project.

Creating a tunnel #

# For brevity, the commands assume that you have exported your API key as an environment variable, # export ZUPLO_API_KEY=zpka_d67b7e241bb948758f415b79aa8exxxx_2efbxxxx zup tunnel create --tunnel-name my-tunnel zup tunnel list

Deleting a tunnel #

# For brevity, the commands assume that you have exported your API key as an environment variable, # export ZUPLO_API_KEY=zpka_d67b7e241bb948758f415b79aa8exxxx_2efbxxxx zup tunnel delete --tunnel-id tnl_xxxxxxxxxxx

Get Tunnel Info #

# For brevity, the commands assume that you have exported your API key as an environment variable, # export ZUPLO_API_KEY=zpka_d67b7e241bb948758f415b79aa8exxxx_2efbxxxx zup tunnel describe --tunnel-id tnl_xxxxxxxxxxx

Running the tunnel #

To run the Docker container on your own infrastructure, refer to instructions from your cloud provider or contact Zuplo support for assistance.

Your running container needs a single environment variable named TUNNEL_TOKEN . You should store the value as a secret using the recommended means of secret storage and environment variable injection for your platform.

Configuring services #

Once you have created a tunnel, you can configure which services it should expose using a configuration file. Below is a sample configuration file.

The properties in the services objects are explained below.

name - This is the name of the service that you will use from your zup

- This is the name of the service that you will use from your zup endpoint - This is the local endpoint of your service that you tunnel can connect to

- This is the local endpoint of your service that you tunnel can connect to configurations - This object specifies which projects and which environments can access this service. project - The name of the zuplo project accessibleBy - The environments which can use the tunnel. Valid values are production , preview , and working-copy .

- This object specifies which projects and which environments can access this service.

tunnel-config.json { "version" : 1 , "services" : [ { "name" : "my-awesome-service-prod" , "endpoint" : "http://localhost:8000" , "configurations" : [ { "project" : "my-project" , "accessibleBy" : [ "production" ] }, { "project" : "my-other-project" , "accessibleBy" : [ "production" ] } ] }, { "name" : "my-awesome-service-staging" , "endpoint" : "http://localhost:9000" , "configurations" : [ { "project" : "my-project" , "accessibleBy" : [ "preview" , "working-copy" ] }, { "project" : "my-other-project" , "accessibleBy" : [ "preview" , "working-copy" ] } ] } ] }