zup test --help zup test Runs the tests under /tests against an endpoint Options: --version Show version number [boolean] --help Show help [boolean] --endpoint The URL of the zup to test against [string] --filter A filter to run a subset of tests (e.g., --filter 'test name' or --filter '/test-name-regex/' ) [string]

Use the test command to help you test your zup by running integration tests against it.

Writing Tests #

Tip Your test files need to be under the tests folder and end with .test.ts to be picked up by the Zuplo CLI.

Using Node.js 18 and the Zuplo CLI, it is very easy to write tests that make requests to your API using fetch and then validate expectations with expect from chai.

/tests/my-test.test.ts import { describe, it, TestHelper } from "@zuplo/test" ; import { expect } from "chai" ; describe ( "API" , () => { it ( "should have a body" , async () => { const response = await fetch (TestHelper. TEST_URL ); const result = await response. text (); expect (result).to. equal ( JSON . stringify ( "What zup?" )); }); });

Running your tests #

Once you have written your tests, you can run them using the test command.

zup test --endpoint https://your-zup.example.com

Environment Variables #

Environment variables can be used in tests and referenced using the TestHelper object.

Environment variables can be loaded from the shell or set in a .env file at the root of your project.

For example, to set a value inline run the test command as shown.

MY_VAR = example zup test --endpoint https:/your-zup.example.com

Alternatively, create an .env file and set a value as shown.

MY_VAR=example

Any global environment variables on the system will also be available inside your tests.

Using environment variables in the test is done via the TestHelper as demonstrated below.

/tests/auth-test.test.ts import { describe, it, TestHelper } from "@zuplo/test" ; import { expect } from "chai" ; describe ( "API" , () => { it ( "should make authorized request" , async () => { const response = await fetch (TestHelper. TEST_URL , { headers: { Authorization: `Bearer ${ TestHelper . environment . TEST_TOKEN }` , }, }); expect (response.status).to. equal ( 200 ); }); });

Tip When running tests in a CI environment, secrets such as API Keys or tokens can be stored in the secret variable store of your test system and injected at the time you run the tests.

Tips for writing tests #

