Authentication

Tip The API key is scoped to your account. So you can use the same one for all projects under the same account. If you are a member of multiple accounts, be sure to select the right one.

The Zuplo CLI, zup , uses API Keys to authenticate. You can find your API Key by following these steps:

Navigate to portal.zuplo.com and log in. Select the account that you want to work on. Click on the "Settings" tab and navigate to the "API Keys" section. Select an existing API Key or create a new one to use with the CLI.

Most commands take an --api-key argument. For example, to list your available Zuplo API Gateways, run:

zup list --api-key zpka_d67b7e241bb948758f415b79aa8exxxx_2efbxxxx

If you do not wish to pass your API Key to every command, you can set it as an environment variable: