Zuplo CLI
Authentication
Tip
The API key is scoped to your account. So you can use the same one for all projects under the same account. If you are a member of multiple accounts, be sure to select the right one.
The Zuplo CLI,
zup, uses API Keys to authenticate. You can find your API Key
by following these steps:
- Navigate to portal.zuplo.com and log in.
- Select the account that you want to work on.
- Click on the "Settings" tab and navigate to the "API Keys" section. Select an existing API Key or create a new one to use with the CLI.
Most commands take an
--api-key argument. For example, to list your available
Zuplo API Gateways, run:
If you do not wish to pass your API Key to every command, you can set it as an environment variable: